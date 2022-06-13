 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Think you're okay because you only drink on weekends? Well, you are, no matter what this jerk says   (cnn.com) divider line
18
    More: Obvious, Alcoholism, Alcohol abuse, Drinking culture, Binge drinking, alcohol problems, coauthor of a recent study, ounces of regular beer, moderate drinker  
•       •       •

520 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2022 at 10:30 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Even moderation requires moderation.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"These findings point to a need for alcohol interventions targeting moderate average level drinkers in addition to conventional strategies focusing on the higher risk, but smaller, population of habitually high-level drinkers," Holahan said.

...What exactly are we defining as an "intervention" in this context? I assume this can mean your doctor gently scolding you or whatever, but I'm having a mental image of your whole family and your pastor sitting in your living room to tell you "We're here because you have a glass of wine with dinner."
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "These findings point to a need for alcohol interventions targeting moderate average level drinkers in addition to conventional strategies focusing on the higher risk, but smaller, population of habitually high-level drinkers," Holahan said.

...What exactly are we defining as an "intervention" in this context? I assume this can mean your doctor gently scolding you or whatever, but I'm having a mental image of your whole family and your pastor sitting in your living room to tell you "We're here because you have a glass of wine with dinner."


No, it's that second glass on Saturday night.  One a night, is your limit.  Doesn't matter that you've been doing it for years, and never leave the house after that second glass, we are here to judge you and shame you.

This is why no one takes MADD seriously any more.  There is nothing between complete sobriety and utter alcoholic chaos.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's not a "binge" anymore if you drink that much every night.
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Martian_Astronomer: "These findings point to a need for alcohol interventions targeting moderate average level drinkers in addition to conventional strategies focusing on the higher risk, but smaller, population of habitually high-level drinkers," Holahan said.

...What exactly are we defining as an "intervention" in this context? I assume this can mean your doctor gently scolding you or whatever, but I'm having a mental image of your whole family and your pastor sitting in your living room to tell you "We're here because you have a glass of wine with dinner."

No, it's that second glass on Saturday night.  One a night, is your limit.  Doesn't matter that you've been doing it for years, and never leave the house after that second glass, we are here to judge you and shame you.

This is why no one takes MADD seriously any more.  There is nothing between complete sobriety and utter alcoholic chaos.


They've gotten really bad at declaring trivial amounts of alcohol to be problem drinking
 
mikalmd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jokes on them .. I only drink when I'm alone or with someone ..
 
Dodo David
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Drink only on weekends? Amateurs!
 
neeNHA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People who binged were about five times more likely to experience multiple alcohol problems, such as "getting hurt, emotional or psychological problems from alcohol, having to use more alcohol to get the same effect, and experiencing effects of alcohol at work, school or caring for children"

I'll take my chances.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's only binge drinking if you stop. Checkmate, egghead.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Please, stage an intervention. I guarantee if I had guaranteed healthcare, gun control, someone ran the Nazis and racists out, we took down the insanely wealthy a couple of pegs, and I didn't have to worry every day that my retirement would still be there that I'd certainly be happier.
But here I am.
At least I have you arseholes to commiserate with.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Even moderation requires moderation.


💯
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What does the study define as a 'a short period of time?'

/asking for my pink elephant friend here
//set us up again bartender
 
Dodo David
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

neeNHA: People who binged were about five times more likely to . . . experiencing effects of alcohol at work, school or caring for children"


When you have to take care of children, you might want to experience the effects of alcohol.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Article asks if I think I'm a "light to moderate drinker."

Nope. Heavy drinker. Stopped reading.

Spoiler alert: we all die in the end.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: This is why no one takes MADD seriously any more.


Any more?

Feb 28, 2011 - Debra Oberlin, a former president of a defunct chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, was arrested recently - DUI

In June 2015, the President of the Prince Edward Island Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada was pulled over by a police - DUI

Sep 25, 2019 - A concerned motorist followed Conway's car and captured video of the SUV sideswiping a tractor trailer.

2014 - Lightner left the organization she founded in 1985 amid allegations of financial mismanagement
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Here's a reminder for those of us so used to drinking that we are blind:

Drinking a pint of booze (about half a fifth) is heavy drinking. Drinking a pint every night or even every other night is eventually unsustainable. Switch it up, drink some beer instead of liquor, try to have more sober alcohol free days than drinking days in a week.

Take care of your body and you will be able to drink forever. People talk about the liver, but it's your pancreas you have to worry about. Stop drinking so much so you can keep drinking a lot. Turn right to go left

/Plus, lowering your tolerance means you don't have to spend so much to get drunk!
 
bittermang
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

aaronx: Article asks if I think I'm a "light to moderate drinker."

Nope. Heavy drinker. Stopped reading.

Spoiler alert: we all die in the end.


Except that one guy. And that shiat was so crazy they wrote a best-selling book about it

The best-selling book, even.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm not as ___nk as you ___nk I am.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.