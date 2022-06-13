 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Loose furry beaver takes down the internet   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is just so Canada, that I think my eyes and nose started dripping maple syrup.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is this where I stick the gratuitous beaver shots?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Is this where I stick the gratuitous beaver shots?

[Fark user image 600x1047]
[Fark user image 600x591]
[Fark user image 600x511]
[Fark user image 600x598]
[Fark user image 600x696]


Which one of those ladies is Wynona?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Obviously wanted for questioning.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
flucto
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gratuitous Beavers Shots is the name of my wildlife COVID vaccination club.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'm innocent, sugartits!"
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Obviously wanted for questioning.


[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 750x1126]


Time is so cruel.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/the plastic surgery doesn't help either
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
MAAAH ! Did you unplug the router so you could vacuum again?!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We don' need no steenking computers....

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bootleg: hubiestubert: Is this where I stick the gratuitous beaver shots?

[Fark user image 600x1047]
[Fark user image 600x591]
[Fark user image 600x511]
[Fark user image 600x598]
[Fark user image 600x696]

Which one of those ladies is Wynona?


did it ever occur to you that Wynona is not pictured because she might have a porcupine and not a beaver?
/Les Claypool is the greatest
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Is this where I stick the gratuitous beaver shots?

[Fark user image image 600x1047]
[Fark user image image 600x591]
[Fark user image image 600x511]
[Fark user image image 600x598]
[Fark user image image 600x696]


The slightly wet beaver that can go either way...

Someone needs to send a dozen copies of that book to every public school library in a Florida
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gratuitous Beaver Shot
Youtube iOEgtJBjMlU
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...we told you, but did anybody listen?  No.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She is Canadian? Could have fooled me.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
images.i.thechive.comView Full Size
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Where's Matty the Mouse?  With a headline like that...
 
Dodo David
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Somewhere, Benny Hill is laughing.
 
culebra
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Go Beavs! Every Dam Day.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sure would love to stuff Priscilla Presley's beaver.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Beaver Incident.  Good title for lots of things
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: AbuHashish: Obviously wanted for questioning.


[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 750x1126]

Time is so cruel.
[Fark user image image 672x370]
/the plastic surgery doesn't help either


She is still pretty good looking and won't go out with anyone here
 
Special Guest
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Boo_Guy: AbuHashish: Obviously wanted for questioning.


[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 750x1126]

Time is so cruel.
[Fark user image image 672x370]
/the plastic surgery doesn't help either

She is still pretty good looking and won't go out with anyone here


Well, she won't go out with anyone here again.
 
robodog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Sure would love to stuff Priscilla Presley's beaver.


A, nuttier than the sorting room at the Wonka factory. B, her most recent plastic surgeon must have looked like Magoo.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There was a young lady from Deaver,
Who filled up her bath to receive her,
When she stripped to the skin,
And went to get in,
A voice from the keyhole cried "BEAVER!"
 
Biff Wellington III
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: hubiestubert: Is this where I stick the gratuitous beaver shots?

[Fark user image image 600x1047]
[Fark user image image 600x591]
[Fark user image image 600x511]
[Fark user image image 600x598]
[Fark user image image 600x696]

The slightly wet beaver that can go either way...

Someone needs to send a dozen copies of that book to every public school library in a Florida


As a Florida resident, I agree.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.