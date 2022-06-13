 Skip to content
(AutoBlog)   If you've ever wanted a license plate that requires a battery, professional installation, subscription plan, and the ability for it to display INVALID, here you go
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is a solution in search of a problem.
 
anuran
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Second, ease; renewing registration can be done through the Reviver app. Third, broadcasting; The plate can display public safety announcements like Amber Alerts. Fourth, tracking ability; the RPlate Pro contains GPS and telematics transponders, so it can locate a vehicle - one lost in a parking lot or one that's stolen, for instance.

Not a single one of those things requires being integrated with an electronic license plate.
 
anuran
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The "S" in IoT is for "Security"
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

anuran: Why?


$$$$$$$$$$$
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

anuran: Why?


Could be handy if you have traffic cameras in your area. Late for work? Slap on a random plate number and let someone else deal with the ticket.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: anuran: Why?

$$$$$$$$$$$


$20/m or something like that. It can also screw you over if you don't pay. The features it adds like GPS locating are easily provided other ways.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

anuran: The "S" in IoT is for "Security"


Internet of Thingsecurity?
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

anuran: Why?


I was going to ask the exact same question.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sometime in the future . . .

"Officer, it isn't my fault. Someone hacked into my license plate to make it read 'fakrOPS'."
 
Nullav
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wouldn't that be harder to see? Boring-ass stamped metal license plates have retroreflective coatings to light them up like the sun (or whatever light is pointed at them) at night. That's not a feature any of us really needs day to day, but you'll sure be thankful for it in the event of a nighttime hit and run or the like. Hell, they really make abandoned cars stand out at night so you don't have any close calls bonking into those.


/I have a lot of shiattily-lit roads around me.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
[Let me try that again.]

Sometime in the future . . .
"Officer, it isn't my fault. Someone hacked into my license plate to make it read 'F*KCOPS'."
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This seems really stupid. If you're a business you can gps track shiat for a lot less. Probably made in China too.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Russ1642: This is a solution in search of a problem.


But you see, now I can express individuality in the form of a small graphic on a license plate. By applying the $3.99 licensed Sanrio Hello Kitty addon bought from the microtransaction marketplace in the associated app I can almost pretend I have a personality.

On a plate that can be shattered when I accidentally bump/scrape the plate into something while backing up, instead of just bending a little.

What joy.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This sounds awesome for... well... nothing.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nullav: Wouldn't that be harder to see? Boring-ass stamped metal license plates have retroreflective coatings to light them up like the sun (or whatever light is pointed at them) at night. That's not a feature any of us really needs day to day, but you'll sure be thankful for it in the event of a nighttime hit and run or the like. Hell, they really make abandoned cars stand out at night so you don't have any close calls bonking into those.


/I have a lot of shiattily-lit roads around me.


Yes.  I've seen a couple of these around the Bay Area, and they look much less readable than a standard plate.  (More than, say, an old plate that has had the white paint wear off, though.)  They look like a Kindle screen, because that's basically what they are, just an e-ink display.

That said - I've seen a couple of these.  In Silicon Valley, probably the densest crowd of people who'd want these in the country.  Maybe they're more popular up in SF, but I'm not seeing a lot of uptake here.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I give it two weeks before someone hacks it to say A55 ORGY and the n-word
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Freejack Chase
Youtube U_PUwljhMhg
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Q&D
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How soon before someone figures out how to hack it and changes their plate to avoid getting a ticket?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: [YouTube video: Freejack Chase]


Damn, that should start at 1:00 in for relevance.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Amoment
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Drunk
 
Amoment
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Kite Hi
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: LouisZepher: [YouTube video: Freejack Chase]

Damn, that should start at 1:00 in for relevance.


It is a clip to Freejack. It should never have been posted and if one insists on posting it then this is the proper way to do it:

https://youtu.be/U_PUwljhMhg?t=255
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We don't use that word anymore, subby. We prefer 'disabled.' We also issue these in most cases rather than rely on digital plates.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
