(Daily Mail)   'How to Murder Your Husband' author is sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of, yep you guessed it, murdering her husband   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
353 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 13 Jun 2022 at 5:50 PM



giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If OJ taught me anything, it's that you write a book about the murder AFTER you get acquitted for it.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would I need to guess? This story has been plastered all over Fark for weeks.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wait, you didn't give me a chance to guess.
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Judging by that picture, he likes the cock.

/They have beautiful colors.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But how?
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She said in court last month that a woman photographed close to the scene of her husband's 2018 murder looked just like her - but suggested she was too senile to remember whether she was actually there

Oh, damn. I had been under the impression that she had a decent defense.

Well, at least the sentence is going to be a short one.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Daniel Brophy was killed at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Portland, where the former chef taught students who wanted to learn how to cook

I'm glad TFA clarified that the students were not being held there against their will. That might have been a mitigating circumstance.
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe she killed him because she caught his cock in the wrong place?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So I guess her book does not contain actual good advice?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why would she kill that guy? He had an enormous cock.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: She said in court last month that a woman photographed close to the scene of her husband's 2018 murder looked just like her - but suggested she was too senile to remember whether she was actually there

Oh, damn. I had been under the impression that she had a decent defense.

Well, at least the sentence is going to be a short one.


I'm kinda surprised she didn't try the Evil Twin defense
 
dryknife
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So, not for fixing the cable.
 
squidloe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can't be the only one who read that headline in Norm Macdonald's voice?
 
