aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah no old white men write novels any more...
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Says the man that's had every book ghostwritten for him over the last 20 years, likely POC or women
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of two quotes from American Dad.

Brett: I think it's 'cause they remind me of a simpler, better time, when white males had all the power instead of just most of it.
Stan: I know. I hate how we only have most of the power!

Francine (about Patterson): There are more of his books left on beaches than used condoms
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The President's Neck is Missing didn't sell well?

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess he isn't a good enough writer anymore.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We also would have accepted an article about Musk....
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA: The author is "almost always on the side of free speech," he said, noting that he was appalled when staff at his publisher, Little, Brown and Company, staged a walkout in 2020 to protest the publication of Woody Allen's memoir.
Allen's adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, has accused him of child sexual abuse, allegations Allen denied. "I hated that," Patterson said of the Little, Brown protest. "He has the right to tell his own story."

Somebody should tell Mr. Patterson that nobody is stopping Mr. Allen from telling his story.  Just from profiting off of it.

/nobody has to give you a platform, you entitled asshole
 
Capo Del Bandito
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Won't someone think of the old, white men?
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I just wanted to create a character who happened to be Black," Patterson said. "I would not have tried to write a serious saga about a Black family. It's different in a detective story because plot is so important."

Been a few decades since I read one of those books but wasn't one of the Cross family members called Mammy and spoke with an exaggerated southern black drawl?
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He has a point, it's just unfortunate he had to drag race into it. Age discrimination is a real thing.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What is it with this insane hoarding of wealth? Why not, I dunno, stop working? What more do you have to prove?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: What is it with this insane hoarding of wealth? Why not, I dunno, stop working? What more do you have to prove?


He'd trade it all for a little more.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's a rough 52.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Probably all the booze, tobacco, and coke. I know writers.
 
pockypimp
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A highlight of this weekend was reading other white, male authors dunk on him.
From James S.A. Corey, authors of The Expanse:
And just to add that two of the people having huge success in the novel space during the ten years I've been writing are a black woman and a trans woman, neither of whom I felt detracted from my success. If you can't compete get good. Don't hate the player hate the game.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And why isn't there a white history month?
 
Truthman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
LOL @ Hollywood hiring writers.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: And why isn't there a white history month?


They're the other 11.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: What is it with this insane hoarding of wealth? Why not, I dunno, stop working? What more do you have to prove?


I know she has done a lot of good with her money, but I wonder the same about Dolly Parton.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: What is it with this insane hoarding of wealth? Why not, I dunno, stop working? What more do you have to prove?


I mean, if I were able to produce massive income by writing, I would still write. I would just give away most of the money.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm a 52 year old white mail who writes for a living. 99% emails and 1% snarky comments on this site.

Does that count?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wonder what Brett Easton Ellis' thoughts on this are. Oh, wait, no I don't.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hire kick-ass millennial business stand-ins to be the face of my company now, as I'm too old, fat and white to know what's cool anymore supposedly. I pay them well and teach them everything they need to know and they just get to be cool, young, smarter and seemingly more experienced than people would expect of someone their age. One day, I'll turn the company over to a couple of the most loyal, trustworthy, and talented ones as a retirement annuity for me, and they'll probably repeat the process with Gen-Whatevers.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: That's a rough 52.
[Fark user image 237x397]
Probably all the booze, tobacco, and coke. I know writers.


Another 20 years and he'll be Mr. Burns.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh no.
Thank white Jesus he managed to survive slavery, lynchings, drug experimentation by right wing US government, police harassments, profiling, the planting of drugs, employment and housing discrimination.

Now he gets to get rich selling books about his harrowing survival.
 
Obryn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

labman: I'm a 52 year old white mail who writes for a living. 99% emails and 1% snarky comments on this site.

Does that count?


Only if I count as a 52 year old white male who loves to write, but whose crippling ADHD makes it virtually impossible to finish anything.

/...or is it the "racism?"
//Obviously the "racism."
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: And why isn't there a white history month?


I demand a Finnish history month!  I had all kinds of things planned, but eventually settled on a game of Finnish Where's Waldo?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: "I just wanted to create a character who happened to be Black," Patterson said. "I would not have tried to write a serious saga about a Black family. It's different in a detective story because plot is so important."

Been a few decades since I read one of those books but wasn't one of the Cross family members called Mammy and spoke with an exaggerated southern black drawl?


its been a while but The grandma had a southern thing if i recall correctly. But I never picked up on Patterson being a racist. On the contrary everyone in cross's extended family were young doctors /med students etc. He certainly painted the Cross family as highly successful an attractive (LOL He did though. Alex Cross was not an old Morgan Freeman in the books)
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Capo Del Bandito: Won't someone think of the old, white men?


Not right now, batin'.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think a planet-sized amount of money would pull itself into a sphere from mutual gravitation and no longer resemble a pile.  Unless, of course, it were on the earth, in which case you would have some serious problems beyond the obvious currency devaluation.  Though, you would have that too.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Naido: Capo Del Bandito: Won't someone think of the old, white men?

Not right now, batin'.


Think of it as a challenge!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

knbwhite: WhackingDay: What is it with this insane hoarding of wealth? Why not, I dunno, stop working? What more do you have to prove?

I know she has done a lot of good with her money, but I wonder the same about Dolly Parton.


Maybe he enjoys writing and Dolly enjoys singing?
 
kindms
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It is kind of odd Patterson would even care about someone 20+ years his junior getting a job. Is his kid having a hard time or something ?

And Hear me out on this but perhaps the experiences of 50 something white guys have been put to paper ad nauseam and publishers are just looking for something new. And considering that guys aren't going to college as much etc perhaps the consumer of books has changed.
 
alienated
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: That's a rough 52.
[Fark user image image 237x397]
Probably all the booze, tobacco, and coke. I know writers.


MY GAWDS. I'm officially 2 years older than him , led a pretty exciting life for over half of it , with all that goes along with that , and  , damn , that makes me feel a whole lot younger when I just looked in the mirror.
 
patrick767
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The thriller novelist said white male writers experience "another form of racism" in an interview with The Times published Sunday, lamenting the plight of older white males. "What's that all about?" Patterson mused. "Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It's even harder for older writers. You don't meet many 52-year-old white males."

WTF is he talking about? Aren't there still about a brazillion books sold every year with his name on them? Is he talking about new writers trying to get published for the first time?

For another example, Brandon Sanderson, whose work I greatly enjoy, recently blew away the record for most money raised in a Kickstarter campaign ($41.7 million) by selling books and swag to be delivered next year. He's a 46 year old white guy. I'd say he's doing pretty well. Maybe when he hits 52 he's doomed?

Eat The Placenta: That's a rough 52.


He's 75.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I hire kick-ass millennial business stand-ins to be the face of my company now, as I'm too old, fat and white to know what's cool anymore supposedly. I pay them well and teach them everything they need to know and they just get to be cool, young, smarter and seemingly more experienced than people would expect of someone their age. One day, I'll turn the company over to a couple of the most loyal, trustworthy, and talented ones as a retirement annuity for me, and they'll probably repeat the process with Gen-Whatevers.


Dead Pirate Roberts?
 
Plaster Lion
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: That's a rough 52.
[Fark user image 237x397]
Probably all the booze, tobacco, and coke. I know writers.


That's a rough looking 75,
 
anfrind
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pockypimp: A highlight of this weekend was reading other white, male authors dunk on him.
From James S.A. Corey, authors of The Expanse:
And just to add that two of the people having huge success in the novel space during the ten years I've been writing are a black woman and a trans woman, neither of whom I felt detracted from my success. If you can't compete get good. Don't hate the player hate the game.


I'm 95% sure he's referring to N.K. Jemisin and Charlie Jane Anders, and yes, they are both extremely good and well worth reading.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"You don't meet many 52-year-old white males."

That's weird because that's exactly what I happen to be.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: What is it with this insane hoarding of wealth? Why not, I dunno, stop working? What more do you have to prove?


I enjoyed his books and I assume he enjoyed writing them.
At what point should one stop working?
If I think I have enough to retire early and I quit but turns out I didn't have enough are you covering?  If so I'll take that deal and retire today... morgage is due on the 1st.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

genner: knbwhite: WhackingDay: What is it with this insane hoarding of wealth? Why not, I dunno, stop working? What more do you have to prove?

I know she has done a lot of good with her money, but I wonder the same about Dolly Parton.

Maybe he enjoys writing and Dolly enjoys singing?


I think it was like the home shopping network where she was shilling perfume or jewelry I read about recently.
 
minorshan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: FTFA: The author is "almost always on the side of free speech," he said, noting that he was appalled when staff at his publisher, Little, Brown and Company, staged a walkout in 2020 to protest the publication of Woody Allen's memoir.
Allen's adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, has accused him of child sexual abuse, allegations Allen denied. "I hated that," Patterson said of the Little, Brown protest. "He has the right to tell his own story."

Somebody should tell Mr. Patterson that nobody is stopping Mr. Allen from telling his story.  Just from profiting off of it.

/nobody has to give you a platform, you entitled asshole


Nevermind you've got the internet. No one is being silenced, even those who should be.

Like these poor silenced men:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Last one, as a palate cleanser:
Fark user imageView Full Size

farking toxic trend that shows how little white men have to worry about consequences for creepy, hateful behavior. Imagine if a black family took those photos.

And I imagine any negative comments they received they reacted like Patterson.
 
anfrind
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

patrick767: The thriller novelist said white male writers experience "another form of racism" in an interview with The Times published Sunday, lamenting the plight of older white males. "What's that all about?" Patterson mused. "Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder? Yes. It's even harder for older writers. You don't meet many 52-year-old white males."

WTF is he talking about? Aren't there still about a brazillion books sold every year with his name on them? Is he talking about new writers trying to get published for the first time?

For another example, Brandon Sanderson, whose work I greatly enjoy, recently blew away the record for most money raised in a Kickstarter campaign ($41.7 million) by selling books and swag to be delivered next year. He's a 46 year old white guy. I'd say he's doing pretty well. Maybe when he hits 52 he's doomed?


At least thus far, Sanderson has shown himself to be much more sensible.  A few(?) years ago, I remember reading a thread on Reddit's r/Fantasy in which someone pointed out that the first "Mistborn" trilogy only passed the Bechdel Test on a technicality, and Sanderson himself replied, admitting that he could have done better with the gender balance in his early writing and that he's trying (IMHO successfully) to do better in his newer works.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"And there's always a place for the angry young man
With his fist in the air and his head in the sand
And he's never been able to learn from mistakes
So he can't understand why his heart always breaks
But his honor is pure and his courage as well
And he's fair and he's true and he's boring as hell
And he'll go to the grave as an angry old man"

William Martin Joel
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: Says the man that's had every book ghostwritten for him over the last 20 years, likely POC or women


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minorshan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

labman: I'm a 52 year old white mail who writes for a living. 99% emails and 1% snarky comments on this site.

Does that count?

I'm a 52 year old white mail who writes for a living. 99% emails and 1% snarky comments on this site.
Does that count?


Who didn't deliver you? Or did they just keep you in a shoebox?
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I too am a writer on this site ;)
 
Godscrack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: What is it with this insane hoarding of wealth? Why not, I dunno, stop working? What more do you have to prove?


Some genuinely just like working. Stephen King said that if he was just after money, he would have retired many years ago, and would be living on a beach watching his fingernails grow
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is there an anomaly in the brains of straight, cisgender white men? Because it seems like when they hit their late 60s things go haywire and they just start being really racist and cranky.

/yes, yes, not ALL straight, cisgender white men
 
