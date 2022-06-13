 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Something about this veiny 20ft hardwood erection has got people excited in Huddersfield (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Giggity, The Sun, Newspaper, The Times, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, Huddersfield, Trademark  
•       •       •

641 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2022 at 5:50 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Anything is a willow, if you're brave enough.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Uh, if your dick has birds on it, well, good for you, I guess.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Austin Powers The Spy Who Shagged Me: Begin the countdown.
Youtube CMvzWi-JWiE
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's probably a formal statement describing it and its goal or whatever, like "a modern British take on the traditional totem poles of First Nations people of North America to express (whatever)", the way they wrote the proposal for a grant to pay for it, but thanks, Faily Fail, for purposely omitting it in order to provide us your Twitter-grade snarkasm.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Paige.......
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I like it. It's ridiculous.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It should really have a couple large, round bollards to protect it from wayward vehicles.
 
darch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Life in a city, living in L.A.'s along way from Huddersfield town
The back of the Rainbow's a long way from heaven
But that's where he get's his pork pie
Limos and ladies they're driving him queasy
Rugby and cricket's unknown
Baseball and football they're making him lazy
Your fan club says "Rodney come home"
The Sheriff of Huddersfield locked in his castle
Look down on Hollywood Hills
The Sheriff of Huddersfield locked in his castle
You're our own Hot Rod on wheels
(No, I'm not)
A good game of arrows, a few dozen barrels
The Nautilus rusts in the yard
The Yorkshire he's yearning but because he's earning
He'll always live in L.A.
A custom made wallet that stays in his pocket
And never comes out to pay bills
He's winning at poker and playing the Joker
And he always cheats when he deals
The Sheriff of Huddersfield locked in his castle
Look down on Hollywood Hills
Sheriff of Huddersfield locked in his castle
You're our own Hot Rod on wheels
Hello, let me introduce myself!
My name is Rodney, I'm immensely strong
When I were a lad
I could lift up five navies on an end of a shovel
The reason I never took up martial arts is because I'm immensely fearsome 
But I'll probably kill everybody that I came into contact with 
I was phenomenally strong
Pride and ego, my lads, pride and ego
Is what makes the world rotate
And everybody knows that the center of the universe is Huddersfield
That's why I don't live there anymore
I live in Los Angeles
It's great! I think
Rufus the red has a crane by his bed
To wrench himself up in the morn'
But if you dare to tread at the foot of his bed
You'll wish you'd never been born (bloody well right)
A bear with a sore head, we don't mean your forehead
He slumbers for most of the day (bloody watch it)
Wide eyed and legless, baked beans for breakfast
Your problem Rodney's L.A. (no, it isn't)
The Sheriff of Huddersfield locked in his castle
Look down on Hollywood Hills
The Sheriff of Huddersfield locked in his castle
You're our own Hot Rod on wheels
The Sheriff of Huddersfield locked in his castle (no, I don't know what you're making a fuss about?)
Look down on Hollywood Hills 
The Sheriff of Huddersfield locked in his castle (I don't, I'm not in it for the money)
You're our own Hot Rod on wheels (I like it here, the sun shines all night)
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I can't take the word "willy" seriously in print.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: It should really have a couple large, round bollards to protect it from wayward vehicles.


Better than bollards.. it,s a tree trunk with roots.. hitting it at speed will wreck the car and kill / injure the occupants.  Carved in place.   We have one nearby that looks like an indian totem pole, faces and all...nice work there.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.