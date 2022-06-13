 Skip to content
(NPR)   Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej falls to #3 in the All-Time Monarchy Championship games. King Louis XIV still looking around warily   (npr.org) divider line
    Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth, head of the British royal family, Bhumibol Adulyadej, longest reigning monarch, Constitutional monarchy, long life, French King Louis  
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Louis XIV did become king as a toddler.  However he didn't have a coronation until 1651 and didn't begin his personal rule until 1661.  But  yeah he technically became King when he was 5 (ish).

Elizabeth was 25 when her father died.   If she makes it another two years (actually a few days less then 2 years) then she'll put the Sun King behind her.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lies! The queen died months ago when she caught COVID and was replaced with Scott Thompson.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Lies! The queen died months ago when she caught COVID and was replaced with Scott Thompson.
[Fark user image 360x540]


Which means the Pentavirate is now a Triumvirate?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've been through this. Louis doesn't count, because he didn't have full independent sovereign authority his entire reign.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Goddamnit."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Louis XIV did become king as a toddler.  However he didn't have a coronation until 1651 and didn't begin his personal rule until 1661.  But  yeah he technically became King when he was 5 (ish).

Elizabeth was 25 when her father died.   If she makes it another two years (actually a few days less then 2 years) then she'll put the Sun King behind her.


If she's anything like her mother, she has a good shot at it.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: "Goddamnit."
[Fark user image 275x183]


Edward VII feels your pain, Chuck.  He only got to sit on the throne for 9 years after his mum Queen Victoria shuffled off her mortal coil.  To be fair, he spent most of that time drinking and chasing women, so you have that going for you.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: "Goddamnit."
[Fark user image 275x183]


Have fun with it!
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

pics.me.meView Full Size

gingercavalier.comView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: ToastmasterGeneral: "Goddamnit."
[Fark user image 275x183]

Edward VII feels your pain, Chuck.  He only got to sit on the throne for 9 years after his mum Queen Victoria shuffled off her mortal coil.  To be fair, he spent most of that time drinking and chasing women, so you have that going for you.


Edward was more interested in partying than taking over the family firm. Edward, the Bkack Prince got a raw deal that he died a year before Edward III shuffled off leaving Richard II as next in line.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Lies! The queen died months ago when she caught COVID and was replaced with Scott Thompson.
[Fark user image 360x540]


Another Canadian sleeper agent in place.  Everyone's worried about Russian meddling, when in reality Canada has been quietly and politely drilling its way into the foundations of western society for decades.  Next thing you know, Biebs, Scott Thompson, Mike Myers, et al. are going to get the signal and Canada is just going to crush everyone and rule supreme.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Boo_Guy: Lies! The queen died months ago when she caught COVID and was replaced with Scott Thompson.
[Fark user image 360x540]

Another Canadian sleeper agent in place.  Everyone's worried about Russian meddling, when in reality Canada has been quietly and politely drilling its way into the foundations of western society for decades.  Next thing you know, Biebs, Scott Thompson, Mike Myers, et al. are going to get the signal and Canada is just going to crush everyone and rule supreme.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King Bumi what?
cdn.staticneo.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Louis XIV did become king as a toddler.  However he didn't have a coronation until 1651 and didn't begin his personal rule until 1661.  But  yeah he technically became King when he was 5 (ish).

Elizabeth was 25 when her father died.   If she makes it another two years (actually a few days less then 2 years) then she'll put the Sun King behind her.


Her Mum made it to 101, so she's got that going for her.
 
veale728
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mouser: ToastmasterGeneral: "Goddamnit."
[Fark user image 275x183]

Edward VII feels your pain, Chuck.  He only got to sit on the throne for 9 years after his mum Queen Victoria shuffled off her mortal coil.  To be fair, he spent most of that time drinking and chasing women, so you have that going for you.


He had a chair literally built for f*cking so it's hard to feel bad for him
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mouser: Dewey Fidalgo: Louis XIV did become king as a toddler.  However he didn't have a coronation until 1651 and didn't begin his personal rule until 1661.  But  yeah he technically became King when he was 5 (ish).

Elizabeth was 25 when her father died.   If she makes it another two years (actually a few days less then 2 years) then she'll put the Sun King behind her.

If she's anything like her mother, she has a good shot at it.


I believe her mother was the last surviving person to have had a portrait painted by John Singer Sargent.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well that's good because Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej was an asshole. Just an absolute shitstain
 
