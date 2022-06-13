 Skip to content
(iNews (UK))   Apparently some UK viewers believed that Adrian Lester and Simon Pegg would be the ones breaking the news of an attack on the country   (inews.co.uk) divider line
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You would hope people could recognize their own Prime Minister.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seriously?
A government briefing given by 2 pretty famous actors fooled anyone?
Wow Brittain, just wow.
 
GloomCookie613 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Seriously?
A government briefing given by 2 pretty famous actors fooled anyone?
Wow Brittain, just wow.


That and it's entirely too well-shot to be a news conference/announcement broadcast.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh? Simon Pegg has a new project? I'll have to check it out.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: You would hope people could recognize their own Prime Minister.


Or at least know that their PM is not a tall, thin African Englishman.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's nice to think that because of our sexy accents and unflappable demeanor that we British are not, broadly, catalepcially dumb.

But, by farking God, we're dumb.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Will we get it on the shooty side of the pond?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: You would hope people could recognize their own Prime Minister.


An upended toilet brush with a gormless expression in a suit isn't as memorable a sight as you may think.
 
maudibjr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PartTimeBuddha: It's nice to think that because of our sexy accents and unflappable demeanor that we British are not, broadly, catalepcially dumb.

But, by farking God, we're dumb.


I had to look up WTF Celebrity Gogglebox was, I feel extra dumb for having seen that
 
