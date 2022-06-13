 Skip to content
(NPR)   Coming this Tuesday: THE STRAWBERRY SUPERMOON. Stay tuned for The Strawberry Supermoon with Banana Surprise, the Strawberry Supermoon with Vanilla and Fudge, and the Strawberry Supermoon with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sprinkles   (npr.org) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess I better set my Alarm Clock, then burn some Incense and eat some Peppermints.

/nothin
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That moon sounds delicious.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sailor Moon and Strawberry Shortcake fusion form.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
TINAB

/ mmm
// 🍓
 
the_rhino
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Strawberry Supermoon Forever
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Strawberry Supermoon Forever


At least until next month, when the next, greatest supermoon ever happens
 
p51d007
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 400x163] [View Full Size image _x_]


Deep cut.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sailor Senshi Strawberry Moon?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
guinsu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
When did every full moon get a name? 3 years ago?
 
ifky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does the snozzberry moon taste like snozzberries?
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm not sure why this has a stupid tag. Does submitter have Selenophobia?  Is he afraid some random Mayan is going to come and sacrifice him?
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
On this day, do not strawberry a stranger's booty and call it a supermoon. I learned the hard way.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Strawberry Supermoon is definitely a stripper in Akron or Youngstown.
 
genner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

guinsu: When did every full moon get a name? 3 years ago?


Reminding people that full moons have names is one way of breaking up the monotonous gloom of the news cycle for the last 3 years.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To the newbies, the moon does not change color, it is just a term they use.  It is just another full MOON!!!
I love them but come on, stop with the names.  (BLOOD, BLUE, PINK all fake.)
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Has the man in the moon ever shown you his pickle surprise?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They call her "Strawberry," and everybody knows
 
virgo47 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Strawberry Supermoon is definitely a stripper in Akron or Youngstown.


I went to Girard and graduated with her.
Fark: in 1988
 
Rooster Cogburnh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My favorite is the Beaver Moon. It's a thing. Really, look it up.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Sailor Moon and Strawberry Shortcake fusion form.


Can they do a little dance like Goku and Vegetta do?
 
