(CBS8 San Diego)   Dog removed from the gorilla exhibit at the San Diego Zoo. Baxter, you know I don't speak Spanish   (cbs8.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My B"
media.cbs8.comView Full Size
 
the Mole of Production [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a shih tzu.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Name that dog George.

carpefactum.typepad.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doggo's lucky he didn't pick the chimpanzee exhibit to have a run through.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looked like furry hoomans.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: Doggo's lucky he didn't pick the chimpanzee exhibit to have a run through.


Why?  Admittedly, I'm more of a cat person, but I like dogs just fine.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, I was expecting something like this:

bookhaven.stanford.eduView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Baxter was a cat.

Meow meow meow meow
Meow meow meow meow
Meow meow meow meow meow meow meow meow
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teach the gorillas to throw a tennis ball. It'll keep them entertained for years.
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: FarkingSmurf: Doggo's lucky he didn't pick the chimpanzee exhibit to have a run through.

Why?  Admittedly, I'm more of a cat person, but I like dogs just fine.


Chimps don't play nice
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogs out for Harambe!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The San Diego Human Society told CBS 8 that...

That's either a typo, or they've got the wrong species.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Look Dog, we know you miss Beth very much, but pitching woo at the gorilla exhibit is not a healthy way to move on.
 
schubie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't care, had sex
 
mekkab
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gnosis301: I thought Baxter was a cat.



I thought Subby was alluding to this Baxter, the dog that thinks.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My ugly little scurvy pirate dog, Best Buddy Baxter:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
