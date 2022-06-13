 Skip to content
(CNBC)   401(k) statements will now include helpful estimates of whether you can afford dollar store cat kibble or Fancy Feast in retirement. Those of you without retirement accounts can still count on eating mice, or each other   (cnbc.com) divider line
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Investors should already be doing this on their own.  Bankrate has a thousand calculators that do just that.  You can estimate your nest egg and how long it will last.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
LOL like I'll live long enough to retire.  Retirement is just a waste of money for bachelors like me.
 
eKonk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Kibble? No problem.

Fancy Feast?  WTF? I can't afford that now!
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Like every other halfway-achievable feature of the mythical American Dream, Boomers were the last to be able to experience it.

Millennials and Zoomers will never be able to afford houses or retirement and will be worked to the bone until they die.

( And Boomer f*cks will probably garnish their desserts with crystallized wage slave tears )
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let's get rid of money. I don't mind eating each other.
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We fully expect to get stiffed somehow.

/Gen X
//Not an excuse just an assumption of how it'll play out
///I hope to die in the month of September someday so someone else can clean up the leaves.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Like every other halfway-achievable feature of the mythical American Dream, Boomers were the last to be able to experience it.

Millennials and Zoomers will never be able to afford houses or retirement and will be worked to the bone until they die.

( And Boomer f*cks will probably garnish their desserts with crystallized wage slave tears )


As a GenX

Thanks once again for forgetting we exist, and if the world collapses, you will fall before us
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is why I invested my retirement savings in a 404(k).
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Great timing.  If you have anything left in your account, inflation will make sure it's not worth shiat
 
pdoubleop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Let's get rid of money. I don't mind eating each other.


something....checks out!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Like every other halfway-achievable feature of the mythical American Dream, Boomers were the last to be able to experience it.

Millennials and Zoomers will never be able to afford houses or retirement and will be worked to the bone until they die.

( And Boomer f*cks will probably garnish their desserts with crystallized wage slave tears )


The coup de grace will be Boomers using reverse mortgages to finance the last few years of their lives while leaving their heirs nothing.  I'm surprised this isn't a much bigger thing currently, tbh.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fun Terrifying Fact: The median 401k balance for people aged 55-64 is about $85k
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm planning on working until I'm seventy

My genetics tell me I'll either die before then or soon after

So Subby is wrong, can't be forced to eat cat food in retirement if you don't have a retirement
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mine has been doing that for years via a traffic light. I will get a letter with the light and recommendations if I should invest more. I can't wait to get the next one. Chances are they took money out of and now I won't be able to afford my live in maid any more.
 
T.rex
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I withdrew my 401 last week., and paid off all my high-interest credit cards.  Yeah, i'll be dinged come tax time, but i would've been dinged letting the 401k sit there in this economy too.... plus, those credit cards were a bigger drain than what the 401k was yielding, even when the economy was better.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have a 403B and it's done this for many years now. (403B is a 401K for non profits)
 
TheYeti
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

baka-san: bluejeansonfire: Like every other halfway-achievable feature of the mythical American Dream, Boomers were the last to be able to experience it.

Millennials and Zoomers will never be able to afford houses or retirement and will be worked to the bone until they die.

( And Boomer f*cks will probably garnish their desserts with crystallized wage slave tears )

As a GenX

Thanks once again for forgetting we exist, and if the world collapses, you will fall before us


I'm fine with people forgetting that we exist.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Like every other halfway-achievable feature of the mythical American Dream, Boomers were the last to be able to experience it.

Millennials and Zoomers will never be able to afford houses or retirement and will be worked to the bone until they die.

( And Boomer f*cks will probably garnish their desserts with crystallized wage slave tears )


Homeownership Rate At 30
Millennials 42%
Gen X 48%
Baby boomers 51%

Source

If you consider the median size of homes and the age each generation entered the workforce (instead of age 30, if you did 12 years after entering the workforce), it seems there is essentially no difference in homeownership rates.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Use the cat food as bait and eat cats instead.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds judgy.
And that's just not right. My regular paycheck is already a gamut of what I shouldn't do....
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Stupid thing doesn't even take into account that I plan on winning a $500 million lottery within the next 10 years.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Retirement? lol

I spent most of my adult life living paycheck to paycheck. My retirement plan is a noose.
 
