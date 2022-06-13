 Skip to content
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's Gwen's car, I'm sure it's not included.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Needs more toilets on the front lawn.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bars on the windows and stains on the floors. Truly a quality piece of real estate.
 
givemehamon5holdthemayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mold made me sneeze over the interwebs.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the shootin' car. It's for when you have friends over. You can all try your hand at shooting it. Best shot gets an extra hamburger!
 
OBBN
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What a dump. Ten to one there was meth involved somehow.
 
nytmare
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

givemehamon5holdthemayo: The mold made me sneeze over the interwebs.


I couldn't tell if it's mold or if someone opened a toner cartridge and let it drift with the breeze. Either way, no thanks. Tear it down and start over.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bars on the windows, gunk on the popcorn ceiling around the fan, carpet.....
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Two pack a day smoker.
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Interested in touring this home?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Feeling Sick looking at that nasty shiat.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm more interested in the C-Band dish. I can tune in HBO from 1989 with my black box.

That's a shiat load of mold right? Burn it to the ground.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They left the fridge, the washer&dryer, and the microwave, but took the stove...
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
$149k?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Plenty of room for more cars.
 
pheelix
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OBBN: What a dump. Ten to one there was meth involved somehow.


It's not a meth house. It's a meth home.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Based on a google street view, it's the worst house on the street.  That indicates a lot of upside.  Someone is going to bid for and renovate the place.
 
burber
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Living in DFW I'm not saying it's a bad part of town but.....
 
S10Calade
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: They left the fridge, the washer&dryer, and the microwave, but took the stove...[photos.zillowstatic.com image 768x576]


You're assuming there was a stove there to begin with.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Love it when realtors talk about good bones.
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Bars on the windows and stains on the floors. Truly a quality piece of real estate.


$150k.  And a $65k lot next door (wouldn't you just love to build your house next to this thing)?  So not a tear down.  You are expected to want that house.

There's a $165k house with no internal pictures nearby (foreclosure?) that looks like it was never a meth house.  Might be more of a pain to get anywhere, but I repeat never a meth house.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: That's the shootin' car. It's for when you have friends over. You can all try your hand at shooting it. Best shot gets an extra hamburger!


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

burber: Living in DFW I'm not saying it's a bad part of town but.....


It's close to a wing place and a BBQ place.  I bet they're both pretty good.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't care what the price is, it's in Texas.  Hard pass.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pheelix: OBBN: What a dump. Ten to one there was meth involved somehow.

It's not a meth house. It's a meth home.


as soon as i saw it i thought "Tucker!"

Breaking Bad - Digging
Youtube mf3e1F1a0Hg
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: They left the fridge, the washer&dryer, and the microwave, but took the stove...[photos.zillowstatic.com image 768x576]


They needed it to cook meth at the new place.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: I'm more interested in the C-Band dish. I can tune in HBO from 1989 with my black box.


We had a Big Ugly Dish back in the day.  One summer, there was a combination of east/west feeds of premium channels where I could continuously run thru a double feature of Delta Force (? I think) and Holy Grail (for sure).  I ran it day and night until the fam got fed up and grounded me from the dish.  After a few days, I was allowed to use it again but only if I didn't watch those two movies.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not a rental property anymore

Watch for the upcoming storage auction
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'd check with the local fire department to see if they need any practice then donate that wreck to the cause.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
$150K?

That would be $15K here
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: burber: Living in DFW I'm not saying it's a bad part of town but.....

It's close to a wing place and a BBQ place.  I bet they're both pretty good.


Just leave your car unlocked and nothing in it you won't have to replace the windows as often

/Lived in Atlanta's Grant Park Neighborhood in the 90s
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They say it needs a little TLC. I would hate to see the house that needs a lot of TLC.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Realtor is gonna have to bake a lot of fresh cookies to cover up the meth lab smell for the open house.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

givemehamon5holdthemayo: The mold made me sneeze over the interwebs.


Yeah, that much mold, that's a burn it to the ground and start over flipper.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's called a knock down.
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We used to paint sets for soap operas that looked like that. I thought the were exaggerated. Wow.
 
devilskware
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OBBN: What a dump. Ten to one there was meth involved somehow.


I think this is more of ... what do the kids call it these days? A trap house.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jtown: We had a Big Ugly Dish back in the day.


Sweet. My friend in town had one (cable didn't exist, very rural.)  We watched a lot of stuff we weren't suppose to. if I remember right, they switched to some sort of encryption, but it was still analog and very easy to crack. The best was when I moved to a city with cable as an adult (pre digital still), I got a bootleg box and cracked open the box with the filter blocks going into the apartment building, had free full cable incl PPV for 2 years till I moved.
 
pheelix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: pheelix: OBBN: What a dump. Ten to one there was meth involved somehow.

It's not a meth house. It's a meth home.

as soon as i saw it i thought "Tucker!"

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/mf3e1F1a0Hg?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


When I got rear-ended at a red light by a meth head, I applied what I had learned from that scene. Meth head's sitting on a bench, with the front end of his car smashed up against the back end of mine. Cops are on the way. He says "Sir, could you please move your car?". So I say "I wish I could, but it broke down. I'm waiting for a tow truck. Would you like to wait with me?". He was totally cool with it. Didn't even try to run when the cops got there because he thought they were there for me.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

givemehamon5holdthemayo: The mold made me sneeze over the interwebs.


I don't think it's mold because mold tends to make big round patterns.  I think it's decades of cigarette smoke.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: They left the fridge, the washer&dryer, and the microwave, but took the stove...[photos.zillowstatic.com image 768x576]


Perhaps that was the only appliance that worked
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You're paying for the land, because that structure is getting bulldozed day 1.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Rapmaster2000: burber: Living in DFW I'm not saying it's a bad part of town but.....

It's close to a wing place and a BBQ place.  I bet they're both pretty good.

Just leave your car unlocked and nothing in it you won't have to replace the windows as often

/Lived in Atlanta's Grant Park Neighborhood in the 90s


A friend of mine lived there from the late 90s to the mid 00s.  She had a Jeep and she got so tired of the windows being cut that she just left the doors off most of the time.

I lived in L5P in 2000 and then Cabbagetown in 2002 before I bought a house in Decatur.  Those were the days...  We had a 2800 sq ft loft split between 3 people and our total rent was $1100.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And the Zillow photographer helpfully took the "'condemned" sign off the front door.

This place needs bulldozed.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
People lived there?

I am going to assume it killed them

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
usahole
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: They left the fridge, the washer&dryer, and the microwave, but took the stove...[photos.zillowstatic.com image 768x576]


That's where you park mamaw in her wheelchair
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm old, but it wasn't all that long ago that $150k would get you a pretty nice house in all but the most exclusive areas.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
*Gets done reading the Pig Farmer story*

"Three split bedrooms, two bath home has good bones but needs some TLC. Investor or DYI handyman bring your decorating ideas and turn this frog into a prince."

Oy!

On a side note if my house ever shows up on Zillow it'll have a picture of a skid loader that's included for snow plowing. No bones though, just the house and skid loader.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Turn this frog into a prince? How about turn this dump into a vacant lot and build a new home.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pheelix: OBBN: What a dump. Ten to one there was meth involved somehow.

It's not a meth house. It's a meth home.


if you were a tweeker you'd be home by now!
 
chewd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It was originally moved back there to hide it from the repo man... but now it dont start & the repo man doesnt want it.
 
