Pig farmer hides his wife's body in a septic tank after murdering her. He'd have gotten away with it if it hadn't been for his pesky nephew cleaning the tank out forty years later
73
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess he wasn't a very smart pig farmer.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hog farmer couldn't chop her up small enough for the pigs...
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never trust a pig farmer.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Never trust a pig, farmer.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RED GREEN Show: Ad from Rothschild Sewage and Septic Sucking Services
Youtube IXzGt7ryoYk
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brick Top is very disappointed.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: A hog farmer couldn't chop her up small enough for the pigs...


I don't know. A septic tank isn't a bad choice, especially if you are the one maintaining it. The decomp smell is overrun with the effluent, whereas it might not in the pigpen.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, the pigs were right there. What were you thinking?
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: A hog farmer couldn't chop her up small enough for the pigs...


Six Pieces, Sixteen Pigs - Snatch (5/8) Movie CLIP (2000) HD
Youtube 2xUynRdzzsM
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this an episode of Vera?
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was the whole reason to raise pigs, to get rid of the bodies.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alitaki: hubiestubert: A hog farmer couldn't chop her up small enough for the pigs...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2xUynRdzzsM]


media.aintitcool.comView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: hubiestubert: A hog farmer couldn't chop her up small enough for the pigs...

I don't know. A septic tank isn't a bad choice, especially if you are the one maintaining it. The decomp smell is overrun with the effluent, whereas it might not in the pigpen.


I'm surprised there was even a skeleton left.
 
alitaki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party: alitaki: hubiestubert: A hog farmer couldn't chop her up small enough for the pigs...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2xUynRdzzsM]

[media.aintitcool.com image 680x544]


That was Deadwood right? I never did finish that series.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: I guess he wasn't a very smart pig farmer.


I don't know.  He got away with if for almost 40 years.  He's 89 years old now.  He'll probably get better treatment in jail than an old folks home.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude was NOT maintaining the tank.  The occassional 'OD' of septic tank cleaner, there would have been no body to find.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You stop me whilst I'm walking again, and I'll cut your Jacobs off!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Another Government Employee: hubiestubert: A hog farmer couldn't chop her up small enough for the pigs...

I don't know. A septic tank isn't a bad choice, especially if you are the one maintaining it. The decomp smell is overrun with the effluent, whereas it might not in the pigpen.

I'm surprised there was even a skeleton left.


Not enough Rid-X.

... I've heard.
 
honk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I had a septic system installed, back in the day, they had about 6 inch pipes down to the holding tank. They came back about a year later and installed two foot pipes instead. I asked why, and they said it was to make it more searchable in case somebody tried to dump a body down there.

I thought "eww" and complimented the ingenuity, but maybe there was actually something to it. No idea why they'd replace the pipes otherwise.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her remains were discovered 37 years after she went missing, after Venables sold his house on Quaking House Farm, in Kempsey, Worcestershire to his nephew, who had the septic tank emptied in 2019.

Bones had been found in the tank on two previous occasions but were assumed to be animal bones and discarded. However, when a human skull was discovered, the finding was reported to the police.

So...did he sell it to his nephew just forgetting his wife's skeleton was dumped in there? Did he think bones would disintegrate in that timeframe?  Oh wait, no, not once but TWICE people had found bones in there and presumably told him about it.  And not only that, knowing that this guy's wife had just mysteriously disappeared without a trace, the discovery of random bones in a septic tank was just shrugged off.  Is finding random animal skeletons in septic tanks a somewhat common occurrence? I guess it had to have been a small like tarsal/metatarsal/phalanges or something that could reasonably be passed off as an animal bone, and not like a vertebra or something.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alitaki: Rent Party: alitaki: hubiestubert: A hog farmer couldn't chop her up small enough for the pigs...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2xUynRdzzsM]

[media.aintitcool.com image 680x544]

That was Deadwood right? I never did finish that series.


Yes.  And it's OK, because HBO didn't finish it, either.

/ Movie was good, but not enough...
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: Another Government Employee: hubiestubert: A hog farmer couldn't chop her up small enough for the pigs...

I don't know. A septic tank isn't a bad choice, especially if you are the one maintaining it. The decomp smell is overrun with the effluent, whereas it might not in the pigpen.

I'm surprised there was even a skeleton left.


Seriously. 40 years? I would have thought that a skull, and everything else, would have been reduced to liquid given that much time in a septic tank.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

honk: When I had a septic system installed, back in the day, they had about 6 inch pipes down to the holding tank. They came back about a year later and installed two foot pipes instead. I asked why, and they said it was to make it more searchable in case somebody tried to dump a body down there.

I thought "eww" and complimented the ingenuity, but maybe there was actually something to it. No idea why they'd replace the pipes otherwise.


What list were YOU on?
 
T-Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had weird and unsettling recurring dreams where I'd killed someone years ago, stashed their body and got away with it. This guy lived with that in reality for nearly forty years, for real.

It's a bizarre enough feeling when you wake up in the middle of the night to figure out if it was a dream. I can't imagine waking up every day knowing your wife is actually stashed in the septic tank.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AndoCommando: He's 89 years old now.  He'll probably get better treatment in jail than an old folks home.


Or no treatment whatsoever and his current medical conditions are going to do him in pretty quick.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

puffy999: I guess he wasn't a very smart pig farmer.


He got away with it.

So, uh?
 
Cheron
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Her remains were discovered 37 years after she went missing, after Venables sold his house on Quaking House Farm, in Kempsey, Worcestershire to his nephew, who had the septic tank emptied in 2019.

Bones had been found in the tank on two previous occasions but were assumed to be animal bones and discarded. However, when a human skull was discovered, the finding was reported to the police.

So...did he sell it to his nephew just forgetting his wife's skeleton was dumped in there? Did he think bones would disintegrate in that timeframe?  Oh wait, no, not once but TWICE people had found bones in there and presumably told him about it.  And not only that, knowing that this guy's wife had just mysteriously disappeared without a trace, the discovery of random bones in a septic tank was just shrugged off.  Is finding random animal skeletons in septic tanks a somewhat common occurrence? I guess it had to have been a small like tarsal/metatarsal/phalanges or something that could reasonably be passed off as an animal bone, and not like a vertebra or something.


Fairly standard real estate clause. Buyer agrees not to clean septic tank until two (2) years after seller's death. Or, cement slab in woods must be maintained for fifty years
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Some Murderer.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

T-Boy: I can't imagine waking up every day knowing your wife is actually stashed in the septic tank.


You'd probably think about it pretty much every time you flushed the toilet.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
DNA testing confirmed bones found in the tank belonged to Brenda, who was 48 years old at the time of her disappearance, and scraps of clothes found were consistent with styles available at the time.

So there was an onion on her belt?
 
Oh No Joe! [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You nailed it T Boy...

Perhaps its the 'Tell Tale Heart'...swimmin in sewage!

LOL
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: T-Boy: I can't imagine waking up every day knowing your wife is actually stashed in the septic tank.

You'd probably think about it pretty much every time you flushed the toilet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tentacle: AndoCommando: He's 89 years old now.  He'll probably get better treatment in jail than an old folks home.

Or no treatment whatsoever and his current medical conditions are going to do him in pretty quick.


Nah, this isn't the US...where we just expect old people to miserably wait around for death.

Dude was enjoying the last 30-35 years of retirement, living in a small town outside of a bigger town, outside of Birmingham. He could probably even see a doctor without fear of being destitute or needing to go to prison in the first place.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm somewhat surprised to hear that there was viable DNA after soaking in a septic tank for 40 years.
 
hammettman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: hubiestubert: A hog farmer couldn't chop her up small enough for the pigs...

I don't know. A septic tank isn't a bad choice, especially if you are the one maintaining it. The decomp smell is overrun with the effluent, whereas it might not in the pigpen.


Very good point, and actually, the smells are very similar as they both entail the breakdown of organic matter.  Everyone's on a septic on the street I live on and last week a neighbor had their tank pumped.  That smell drifted down, made my car stink for a day.  Aside from bodies, that septic smell could probably also cover up a meth lab too.

We just had a new tank put in about a month ago.  It's got a 20" opening, so a body could easily fit through that hole.  But normal use requires pumping every 3-5 years, so bones would be easy to spot after that.  Of course, if you're a pig farmer out in the country, you might be able to go decades without pumping.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He might get a life sentence....which for an 89-year-old is like a week.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: A hog farmer couldn't chop her up small enough for the pigs...


Try a Google search on Robert Pickton.  Be forewarned, it ain't pretty.
 
garcia.durango
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: DNA testing confirmed bones found in the tank belonged to Brenda, who was 48 years old at the time of her disappearance, and scraps of clothes found were consistent with styles available at the time.

So there was an onion on her belt?


No, it was 1982 - shoulder pads!
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Innocent until proven guilty. Maybe it was suicide.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That is a smell from my college days fixing drip cool systems for hogs i won't forget and won't miss evar: cleaning dried pig shiat off of the controllers before i could go in and troubleshoot what was wrong with them. Repairs came through UPS or USPS.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Her remains were discovered 37 years after she went missing, after Venables sold his house on Quaking House Farm, in Kempsey, Worcestershire to his nephew, who had the septic tank emptied in 2019.

Bones had been found in the tank on two previous occasions but were assumed to be animal bones and discarded. However, when a human skull was discovered, the finding was reported to the police.

So...did he sell it to his nephew just forgetting his wife's skeleton was dumped in there? Did he think bones would disintegrate in that timeframe?  Oh wait, no, not once but TWICE people had found bones in there and presumably told him about it.  And not only that, knowing that this guy's wife had just mysteriously disappeared without a trace, the discovery of random bones in a septic tank was just shrugged off.  Is finding random animal skeletons in septic tanks a somewhat common occurrence? I guess it had to have been a small like tarsal/metatarsal/phalanges or something that could reasonably be passed off as an animal bone, and not like a vertebra or something.


Too stupid to use pigs.

Too stupid to dump lye in the tank.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Never trust a pig farmer.


Do you know what nemesis means?
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He evaded punishment for murder for 40 years, and he's 89 years old now.  At this point, his sentence will basically be taxpayer-funded eldercare.  Maybe that's not "getting away with it," just because the crime is known, but I'd call that a distinction without a difference.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

T-Boy: I've had weird and unsettling recurring dreams where I'd killed someone years ago, stashed their body and got away with it. This guy lived with that in reality for nearly forty years, for real.

It's a bizarre enough feeling when you wake up in the middle of the night to figure out if it was a dream. I can't imagine waking up every day knowing your wife is actually stashed in the septic tank.


I thought I was the only one with those dreams.  Based on the upvotes, it seems others have had those dreams as well.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AndoCommando: hubiestubert: A hog farmer couldn't chop her up small enough for the pigs...

Try a Google search on Robert Pickton.  Be forewarned, it ain't pretty.


I am still amazed how he got off from the 1st degree murder charges. I mean, Canucks are polite and all, but...damn.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought septic tanks had to be cleaned out regularly, like every five years. Wouldn't several lumps of bone become evident in that process?
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ok, a couple HTFs in that story.

1) How TF was the septic tank never searched back in '82?

2) They found bones in the tank TWICE in the past and assumed they were animal bones?  How TF would animal bones get in the septic tank?  It's not a giant, open pit.  It's a container with one small input pipe which is fed by even smaller pipes with U bends.  Cats and dogs aren't randomly falling in there.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
<South Park>Who the hell wants to be 90 anyway?</South Park>
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Shiatty thing to do.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: T-Boy: I can't imagine waking up every day knowing your wife is actually stashed in the septic tank.

You'd probably think about it pretty much every time you flushed the toilet.


"Take that you dumb biatch!"

/I mean he killed her
//So he probably didn't like her...
///right?
 
