 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Barron's)   Iran is preparing to attack Türkiye, open a second front in WWIII   (barrons.com) divider line
63
    More: News, Israel, Turkey, Iran, Israel's National Security Council, Israeli operations, highest level, Earlier Monday, Islamic republic  
•       •       •

2598 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2022 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turkey is in NATO, so, lotsa luck Iran.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Another crisis.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Turkey is in NATO, so, lotsa luck Iran.


I don't know.

"We are being attacked - NATO must protect us!"
"So sorry, but our military forces are currently up in training exercises with Sweden and Finland"
"But we are in NATO, they are not"
"But it would be unneighborly of us to leave them in a lurch"
"Help us!"
"We'd be happy to if Finland and Sweden were in NATO and we could drag them along for the ride!"
"No!"
"Then we have an impasse"
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Turkey is in NATO, so, lotsa luck Iran.


This; does Iran really want to be Russia's puppet and engage in a long bloody war? The last time they did this, Iraq gave as good as they got.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any reason why Iran wants to attack Turkey? I must have missed something in these posts since most of them involve Ukraine and Russia.

/Sufis vs. Shias? Hippie Moonbeams vs. Islamic Catholics
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"If you have planned a flight to Istanbul -- cancel. No vacation is worth your life,"

Oh, thank God I'm actually headed to Constantinople.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Also, I'm still calling it Turkey.  And we're having it for Thanksgiving.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Also, I'm still calling it Turkey


Racist
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Umm, subby.  Reading comprehension -- it's a thing.  The article is about a warning issued by the Israeli government, to Israeli citizens, about the potential for Iranian operatives to attack them while in Turkey.  That's VERY different from Iran preparing to attack Turkey itself.
 
guinsu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This sounds like propaganda to start a war or at least justify a few air strikes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Any reason why Iran wants to attack Turkey? I must have missed something in these posts since most of them involve Ukraine and Russia.

/Sufis vs. Shias? Hippie Moonbeams vs. Islamic Catholics


????

Sunnis are Islamic Catholics.  Shi'a are Islamic Protestants.  And Ottoman Sufis tended to be much more political mavens than the usual LSD addicts they are in popular lore.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
NATO should really have an "elect a dictator and you're out" clause.  And, yes, I'm well aware it wouldn't apply to the US.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Any reason why Iran wants to attack Turkey? I must have missed something in these posts since most of them involve Ukraine and Russia.

/Sufis vs. Shias? Hippie Moonbeams vs. Islamic Catholics


Read the article.  It's about the on-going battle between Iran and Israel; they're just bringing the fight to a third country.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: NATO should really have an "elect a dictator and you're out" clause.  And, yes, I'm well aware it wouldn't apply to the US.


That would leave NATO with a membership of ... Liechtenstein?
 
dk47
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Warthog: Umm, subby.  Reading comprehension -- it's a thing.  The article is about a warning issued by the Israeli government, to Israeli citizens, about the potential for Iranian operatives to attack them while in Turkey.  That's VERY different from Iran preparing to attack Turkey itself.


A large percentage of Turkish citizens won't mind attacks on Jews.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dk47: Warthog: Umm, subby.  Reading comprehension -- it's a thing.  The article is about a warning issued by the Israeli government, to Israeli citizens, about the potential for Iranian operatives to attack them while in Turkey.  That's VERY different from Iran preparing to attack Turkey itself.

A large percentage of Turkish citizens won't mind attacks on Jews.


Exactly.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Any reason why Iran wants to attack Turkey? I must have missed something in these posts since most of them involve Ukraine and Russia.

/Sufis vs. Shias? Hippie Moonbeams vs. Islamic Catholics


Mainly, Jewish folks. So basically, it would be an Israel v. Iran fight with no regards to a neighbor's border....
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: "If you have planned a flight to Istanbul -- cancel. No vacation is worth your life,"

Oh, thank God I'm actually headed to Constantinople.


Unfortunately, if you have a flight in Constantinople, it'll be waiting in Istanbull.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rod Stewart - Young Turks (Official Video)
Youtube zQ41hqlV0Kk
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Iran is preparing to attack Türkiye, open a second front in WWIII

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Come on, f*ckers, just end it. We don't need to be here.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Any reason why Iran wants to attack Turkey? I must have missed something in these posts since most of them involve Ukraine and Russia.

/Sufis vs. Shias? Hippie Moonbeams vs. Islamic Catholics



They don't, Subby just didn't read the article.

The Israeli government is warning it's citizens in Turkey that Iranian operatives are planning to attack Israeli citizens traveling abroad.

Or in other words, it's just a day ending in "y"
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Iran is preparing to attack Türkiye, open a second front in WWIII

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 600x314]


Turkey changes its official name to Türkiye : NPR
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Iran is preparing to attack Türkiye, open a second front in WWIII

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 600x314]


That's the official spelling now.  They sent a letter tot eh UN requesting that be their short-form name internationally.  As it is their nation, it is also sort of their right.  Or do you call all [Nubians] "Boy"?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Obviously this is a false-flag effort by Israel to pressure Turkey into accepting Sweden and Finland into NATO so they can help draw Russian forces away from Ukraine to keep Zelensky in power so he can continue to keep hiding the truth about Hunter Biden's Laptop.

Study it out, people!
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Warthog: DarkSoulNoHope: Any reason why Iran wants to attack Turkey? I must have missed something in these posts since most of them involve Ukraine and Russia.

/Sufis vs. Shias? Hippie Moonbeams vs. Islamic Catholics

Read the article.  It's about the on-going battle between Iran and Israel; they're just bringing the fight to a third country.


Iran, Israel, and Turkey? [letthemfight.jpg]
 
g.fro
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
TFA doesn't say what the headline does. It says that Israel says Iran is planning to attack Israelis in Turkey. Israel says lots of things.

Also, there is no country called "Türkiye".  We don't use umlauts in English.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Warthog: Umm, subby.  Reading comprehension -- it's a thing.  The article is about a warning issued by the Israeli government, to Israeli citizens, about the potential for Iranian operatives to attack them while in Turkey.  That's VERY different from Iran preparing to attack Turkey itself.


Welcome to Fark.  Seems a good quarter of articles have clickbait headlines these days.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
chroniclesofamisfit.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Iran has this thing about trying to do this Machiavellian shat..They seem to like playing that
game.But they are TERRIBLE at it..The veil of plausible deniability  you need to play that
game is lost on Iran..Not only do they blatantly do it, they brag about it and use it as a threat.
They routinely go on about their "operatives" being all over and willing to strike at a moments notice.
But at the same time, throw their hands up in the air and proclaim "Innocent little Iran is just the victim" .

Like Russia, they fail to get it..We can see you..We can hear you..We know WTF is going on.
You think you're being "sneaky"..But you really aren't.. They are both like a toddler  sneaking cookies..
They have no sense of the concept that sound carries, that their presence is noted, and that the cookie
crumbs on their faces give them away.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

phalamir: Jeebus Saves: Iran is preparing to attack Türkiye, open a second front in WWIII

[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.com image 600x314]

That's the official spelling now.  They sent a letter tot eh UN requesting that be their short-form name internationally.  As it is their nation, it is also sort of their right.  Or do you call all [Nubians] "Boy"?


Not trying to dull your edge, but TBH this is the first I've heard that the spelling change was official.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Welcome to Fark.  Seems a good quarter of articles have clickbait headlines these days.


The farker worldview is largely built on years of reading intentionally misleading clickbait headlines.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Man I dont know who to root for here
 
jdlenke
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: "If you have planned a flight to Istanbul -- cancel. No vacation is worth your life,"

Oh, thank God I'm actually headed to Constantinople.


Wait..... Wasn't Istanbul once Constantinople???
 
LL316
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good. Fark Turkey
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Turkey is in NATO, so, lotsa luck Iran.


Trukley will veto any intervention, since both Iran and Trukley are Friends of Vlad.

//Serves it right for cutting into my day drinking watching the Jan 6 hearings with news of Trukley's woes.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Warthog: Umm, subby.  Reading comprehension -- it's a thing.  The article is about a warning issued by the Israeli government, to Israeli citizens, about the potential for Iranian operatives to attack them while in Turkey.  That's VERY different from Iran preparing to attack Turkey itself.


Turkey would not see any difference.  State sponsored terrorism on your soil regardless of the target can be quite off putting.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jdlenke: nicoffeine: "If you have planned a flight to Istanbul -- cancel. No vacation is worth your life,"

Oh, thank God I'm actually headed to Constantinople.

Wait..... Wasn't Istanbul once Constantinople???


Unless you are a Turk, that's not your business.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

phalamir: Badmoodman: Turkey is in NATO, so, lotsa luck Iran.

I don't know.

"We are being attacked - NATO must protect us!"
"So sorry, but our military forces are currently up in training exercises with Sweden and Finland"
"But we are in NATO, they are not"
"But it would be unneighborly of us to leave them in a lurch"
"Help us!"
"We'd be happy to if Finland and Sweden were in NATO and we could drag them along for the ride!"
"No!"
"Then we have an impasse"


That's not how Article 5 works.

And Iran is not dumb enough to have any terrorist activities tied directly to it's government.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Warthog: Umm, subby.  Reading comprehension -- it's a thing.  The article is about a warning issued by the Israeli government, to Israeli citizens, about the potential for Iranian operatives to attack them while in Turkey.  That's VERY different from Iran preparing to attack Turkey itself.


Yeah carrying out killings of citizens from a 3rd state within Turkish boarders isn't that big of a deal.  Right Saudis?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: jdlenke: nicoffeine: "If you have planned a flight to Istanbul -- cancel. No vacation is worth your life,"

Oh, thank God I'm actually headed to Constantinople.

Wait..... Wasn't Istanbul once Constantinople???

Unless you are a Turk, that's not your business.


I guess people just liked it better that way.
 
g.fro
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Warthog: Umm, subby.  Reading comprehension -- it's a thing.  The article is about a warning issued by the Israeli government, to Israeli citizens, about the potential for Iranian operatives to attack them while in Turkey.  That's VERY different from Iran preparing to attack Turkey itself.

Turkey would not see any difference.  State sponsored terrorism on your soil regardless of the target can be quite off putting.


That's why Turkey declared war on Saudi Arabia and invoked Article V, right?
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Come on, f*ckers, just end it. We don't need to be here.


Start with yourself if that is your philosophy.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

twistedsteel5252: Man I dont know who to root for here


This is Fark. You're supposed to be rooting for Iran.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

g.fro: TFA doesn't say what the headline does. It says that Israel says Iran is planning to attack Israelis in Turkey. Israel says lots of things.

Also, there is no country called "Türkiye".  We don't use umlauts in English.


Begs to differ

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Badmoodman: Turkey is in NATO, so, lotsa luck Iran.

Trukley will veto any intervention, since both Iran and Trukley are Friends of Vlad.

//Serves it right for cutting into my day drinking watching the Jan 6 hearings with news of Trukley's woes.


Turkey the country that has shot down Russian jets had several Syrian run ins with Russians and is actively supplying weapons to Ukraine that are being used to spectacular effect are friends with Russia?  With friends like that who needs enemies.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

g.fro: TFA doesn't say what the headline does. It says that Israel says Iran is planning to attack Israelis in Turkey. Israel says lots of things.

Also, there is no country called "Türkiye".  We don't use umlauts in English.


Turkey changes its official name to Türkiye : NPR
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.