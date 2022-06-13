 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Apparently Darwin was on vacation when these cocky idiots subway-surfed on a J train crossing the Williamsburg Bridge in NYC this weekend   (nypost.com) divider line
20
    More: Dumbass, New York City, Manhattan, group of cocky subway surfers, New York City Subway, Brooklyn, Lower East Side, J-train, Last year  
1207 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2022 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)



20 Comments     (+0 »)
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, he may have had a medical event like a heart attack or stroke before losing control of his vehicle.  That's what happened to Macho Man Randy Savage.  He died of a heart attack and had a car accident as a result.
 
Wulfman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is old and boring.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually looks like a group of WHITE kids, dressed in black.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vsavatar: To be fair, he may have had a medical event like a heart attack or stroke before losing control of his vehicle.  That's what happened to Macho Man Randy Savage.  He died of a heart attack and had a car accident as a result.


This is what I get for not checking to see if a new headline was posted before clicking into the comments.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin's in the Hamptons, and does not give a toss what these poors do on their own time.
Worst case scenario, they are on his list for after Labour Day.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well seems like a self correcting problem, looks scary as hell but hey kids are immortal you know.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Bangladeshi people laugh at your shenanigans
Most Crowded Train In The World Bangladesh and Indian Trains - Extreme Trip
Youtube DCHmw1ONd7I
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I see is a situation that'll eventually take care of itself.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin is new at Power BI and his dashboard has a flawed input for Stupid according to his dashboard, He's seeing Stupid at record low numbers.  As soon as he sees that he's pulling from the wrong Excel column, he'll kick back in.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cut Loose.
Footloose.
Kick off your Sunday shoes.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vhistory.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Probably the Beauty n Beast guy
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We don't recommend that individuals ride on top of the subway train," a sergeant told The Post.

Wow. Talk about coming across as weak and timid.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bslim: All I see is a situation that'll eventually take care of itself.


Problem is that those kids have families who hire lawyers and as we all know when bad things happen to dumb people it's never their fault.
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As gang initiations go, I think I'm ok with this one. Only really harmful to oneself outside of falling on top of a bystander.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Bslim: All I see is a situation that'll eventually take care of itself.

Problem is that those kids have families who hire lawyers and as we all know when bad things happen to dumb people it's never their fault.


When it comes to trains, it kinda is.

I want to see the video when one of these chuckleheads gets whacked by the catenary wire.   I'm curious to know if you can get decapitated and have the wound electrically cauterized at the same time.

So it's like science!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mock26: "We don't recommend that individuals ride on top of the subway train," a sergeant told The Post.

Wow. Talk about coming across as weak and timid.


To me it looks more like a comical understatement of the year.

It's New York. People are sarcastic.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Tyrosine: Bslim: All I see is a situation that'll eventually take care of itself.

Problem is that those kids have families who hire lawyers and as we all know when bad things happen to dumb people it's never their fault.

When it comes to trains, it kinda is.

I want to see the video when one of these chuckleheads gets whacked by the catenary wire.   I'm curious to know if you can get decapitated and have the wound electrically cauterized at the same time.

So it's like science!


Subways use a third rail. 
Metro North, on the other hand, switches from third rail to overhead wires as it heads North out of the City. Could come as a nasty surprise to anyone trying to surf on the roof.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Too many stupid people out there.  Darwin is far too busy and can't get them all on the first try.
 
maybeyoushould [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rent Party: Tyrosine: Bslim: All I see is a situation that'll eventually take care of itself.

Problem is that those kids have families who hire lawyers and as we all know when bad things happen to dumb people it's never their fault.

When it comes to trains, it kinda is.

I want to see the video when one of these chuckleheads gets whacked by the catenary wire.   I'm curious to know if you can get decapitated and have the wound electrically cauterized at the same time.

So it's like science!


Hahaha, human suffering is so funny.

You should tell a therapist, any therapist, that you have violent fantasies where you hope see strangers decapitated. I wonder what they would tell you.
 
