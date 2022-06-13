 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Michigan man dies after driving his car into a river, the coroner is still determining the cause of death, ya know, other than driving a car into a river   (mlive.com) divider line
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He could have suffered a heart attack, stroke, or errant meterorite to the head.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I got stoned and I missed it - Dr. Hook.wmv
Youtube l9zcLAUp5E0
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: He could have suffered a heart attack, stroke, or errant meterorite to the head.


He could have been struck by a stray bullet from a school shooting, too.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've watched enough mafia movies where someone who has been just whacked gets strapped in the driver seat of a car, they put some weight in the gas pedal and there it goes to the lake or cliff.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The GPS did it!
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AppleOptionEsc: He could have suffered a heart attack, stroke, or errant meterorite to the head.


Or Lupus. It could have been Lupus.
 
hej
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Driver could have had a fatal medical problem that was the cause of them driving into a river.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have watched enough "Dr. G: Medical Examiner" to know that both cause of death and manner of death aren't always straightforward. Did he drown? If so why did he end up in the river? Was he dead before going in the water? If so, was it a heart attack or stroke? Then there is the manner of death: misadventure, natural, murder, suicide?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nick Nostril: AppleOptionEsc: He could have suffered a heart attack, stroke, or errant meterorite to the head.

Or Lupus. It could have been Lupus.


It's never lupus.

/except the one time it was
 
