(Yahoo)   Since 2019 Tim Horton's has tracked and recorded the precise location of all the users of its app 24/7, which is a massive violation of Canada's privacy laws. But Timbits hasn't been punished for breaking the law, because that just wouldn't be polite   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you thought Big Brother meant the government.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: And you thought Big Brother meant the government.


It doesn't matter if the State captures corporations or the corporations capture the state.  The end results are indistinguishable in their effects on the People
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

edmo: And you thought Big Brother meant the government.


You think there's going to be a difference between the government and corporations in the near future?

They're already writing the laws, and dictating how those laws are enforced.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If SCOTUS shreds privacy laws to destroy abortion, then expect wall street to immediately start invasive advertising campaigns and building detailed customer profiles on all their customers.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
if theywould bring back the churrotimbit i would forgive their sins.

when they had them on special i put on 30LBS. thirty frickin' pounds. fat typing detected.
 
Cache
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So Canada is just as owned by the 1% as the US?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If SCOTUS shreds privacy laws to destroy abortion, then expect wall street to immediately start invasive advertising campaigns and building detailed customer profiles on all their customers.


Bet ya they've already got all the info, it's just held aside cause they currently can't use it.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Weaver95: If SCOTUS shreds privacy laws to destroy abortion, then expect wall street to immediately start invasive advertising campaigns and building detailed customer profiles on all their customers.

Bet ya they've already got all the info, it's just held aside cause they currently can't use it.


You're not wrong. I know my company could easily find tune our existing customer rewards app to be incredibly invasive with very little effort.
 
Glenford
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Even worse, they hoisted this abomination on the public.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
[ThisIsMyShockedFace.jpg]

If you have a store app installed on your phone, your data is going to be harvested by that company.  If the trade-off between a lack of privacy is worth getting free/reduced price stuff, by all means keep using the app.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: You think there's going to be a difference between the government and corporations in the near future?


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Glenford: Even worse, they hoisted this abomination on the public.

[Fark user image 850x478]


Looks like the captured the good side of his face in that photo.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: if theywould bring back the churrotimbit i would forgive their sins.

when they had them on special i put on 30LBS. thirty frickin' pounds. fat typing detected.


That's 3 tens.
 
Lefrog [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: edmo: And you thought Big Brother meant the government.

You think there's going to be a difference between the government and corporations in the near future?

They're already writing the laws, and dictating how those laws are enforced.


Wondering if the sci-fi tv show Continuum was a documentary?
 
hej
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pro tip:  pretty much every app on your phone is collecting as much data on you as possible.  Data collection and advertising are basically the only two functioning monetization models in a world where consumers have been conditioned to think software should be free.
 
morg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Was 2019 when KFC bought them?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who the frig let's apps do whatever they want? You can deny location per application. Also who installs company apps like this not knowing they're tracking, selling, stealing your data? TOS, all 53 pages out front should have told you.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Weaver95: If SCOTUS shreds privacy laws to destroy abortion, then expect wall street to immediately start invasive advertising campaigns and building detailed customer profiles on all their customers.


What do you mean start?
 
Unda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is there anyone who didn't realize that this is why you have to download an app to access 'specal offers' these days?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Who the frig let's apps do whatever they want? You can deny location per application. Also who installs company apps like this not knowing they're tracking, selling, stealing your data? TOS, all 53 pages out front should have told you.


Not big on reading TFA are you?   Even if you set the permissions to "only when using the app"  The app ignored that and  tracked you all the time anyway.  and that was something at least Canadian customers had a right to assume wasn't happening since it's ya know ILLEGAL under Canada's privacy law.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I rarely ever use my location on my phone.

If I do, I turn it on for a specific app and then immediately turn it off.

I don't know if this actually does anything, but it makes me feel better.


Also, I don't use apps for Tim Hortons, banks, all sorts of other sh*t. I don't need a f*cking app, here's $2 cash, give me a coffee.
 
discoballer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cache: So Canada is just as owned by the 1% as the US?


No, it's the Pentaverate.
 
