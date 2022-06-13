 Skip to content
(NPR)   Anne Frank was born 93 years ago, but her diary still offers many powerful yet inspirational lessons about the dangers -- and rewards -- of flying an airplane while blind   (npr.org) divider line
27
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I still can't believe she invented radiation.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think she'd be real familiar with today's politics, unfortunately.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I still can't believe she invented radiation.


And became the last active ruler of ancient Egypt by using her time machine.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Republicans will be banning it in 3... 2... 1...
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Her invention of the frankfurter was pure genius
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can't believe she managed to invent the internet after all that!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Since the holocaust never happened, shouldn't it be a work of fiction?

She was an early crisis actor employed by the Jews so they could get Israel after the war.  She lived a nice long life outside Tel Aviv with 6.5 million others who didn't die in the extermination camps.

Yes.  I know two people who actually believe this nonsense.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Last entry:

Dear Diary,

My dad got me a drumset for my birthday today!
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Since the holocaust never happened, shouldn't it be a work of fiction?

She was an early crisis actor employed by the Jews so they could get Israel after the war.  She lived a nice long life outside Tel Aviv with 6.5 million others who didn't die in the extermination camps.

Yes.  I know two people who actually believe this nonsense.


/ looks for "sad" votey button
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My friend thinks that her father ghost wrote her diary.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I still can't believe she invented radiation.


vsavatar: HotWingConspiracy: I still can't believe she invented radiation.

And became the last active ruler of ancient Egypt by using her time machine.


Hooferatheart: Her invention of the frankfurter was pure genius


Marcos P: I can't believe she managed to invent the internet after all that!


Okay, the memes are funny. Let me see if I can guess each, and grade it.

Radiation: Marie Curie, funny by proxy.
Transatlantic flight: Amelia Earheardt; it's an older meme, but it checks out
rule of egypt: cleopatra? Just guess.
Invention of frankfurter: spew milk on monitor; subby owes me a monitor
invent internet: Al Gore--both start with A? ARMY? Same

I'll add one:
She was a former SNL cast member that quit congress under the heat of Me Too...
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
that deaf, dumb and blind kid sure played a mean pinball.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I read the book, it was good up to the very abrupt ending.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I still can't believe she invented radiation.


Well, she had to do something with the prize money from defeating Bobby Riggs in that famous tennis match.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She didn't worry about the dangers but bravely embraced them, she was the only one who could defeat the Red Skull.  Duh.
 
linker3000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I still can't believe she invented radiation.


D'oh. That was Mariah Carey.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did she ever find the Lost Ark?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One day these women of history jokes will get old and stale.

But today is not that day.
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Republicans will be banning it in 3... 2... 1...


In some school districts, it already has been banned.
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Last entry:

Dear Diary,

My dad got me a drumset for my birthday today!


Sir or madame, you just won the internet today.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Made some really good cookies in that tree house.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who is John Gault.
 
p51d007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I still can't believe she invented radiation.


i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Republicans will be banning it in 3... 2... 1...


You act like it's never happened.  It's been on the list for decades.  Usually local school districts.


There was a tour in the '90s (probably a 50th Anniversary thing).  They displayed some artifacts and the diary publicly so you could walk up and see the actual book she wrote in.  It affects you.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I really lost a lot of respect for her after that "Let them eat cake!" quip.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Q:  What do you call a brown spot on an attic floor?

A:  The diarrhea of Anne Frank.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

