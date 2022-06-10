 Skip to content
(NPR)   Purely localized weather that's completely normal and has absolutely nothing to do with global climate change has resulted in 50 million people in America being under dangerous excessive heat warnings this past weekend   (npr.org)
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We should keep pretending that everything is fine. Maybe see about giving rich people a tax cut.
I'm sure this will all work out just great!
🙄
 
Hate Tank [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"People just explode.  Natural causes."
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Chattanooga is supposed to be over A 100 this afternoon.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It was so hot yesterday that I saw a climate change denier fall all the way back to "It's real, but it's happening naturally!"
 
goodncold
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looks like god is trying to tell people in those states something.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm letting the cool air in right now so later I can seal up and keep the heat out when the heat wave arrives.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It rained here yesterday. Check plate, libulardos.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's a conspiracy to fark up my weekends.  The last month or so has been rainy every weekend, sunny during the week.  All the heat is shoved down on Texas to try to break their grid (thanks Obama) but it's a dry heat because all the wetness is here.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My weekend was quite pleasant.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Started in May.  Should have normally started in August.
 
virgo47 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Where is Hannity with a book in a D.C. snowdrift when we need him?

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: I'm letting the cool air in right now so later I can seal up and keep the heat out when the heat wave arrives.


Ah, a fellow scientician!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Let's just keep pretending climate change isn't happening.
Costs still go up. All the pretending in the world doesn't lower the temperature or end the drought.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm getting some serious pool time in this year anyway.
 
thornhill
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This past weekend? I thought the heat index is supposed to be 100+ all week throughout the entire Southeast.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't forget to fill up your trucks.
 
LL316
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But it has been hot before, so this is normal.

/s
 
patr55
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
IF you have any water left...
spray the house down.
evap will carry off heat
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Climate change deniers are literally the dumbest people on the planet.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If they suddenly wake up and try and change just remember Democrat's you have 4 months to fix everything.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Target Builder: It rained here yesterday. Check plate, libulardos.


It's summer and therefore hot. Check engine, libberfartos

/s
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
100 w/mid-100 indexes expected here i. Iowa today. Not exactly uncalled for, but not usually in June!

There was another heat wave back in April where we jumped from 70~ to 90~. That's always fun.
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"hmmm what is that ridge on the west coast that seems to be much cooler?"

"That's the ocean, buddy".

/Arrr me pirating days have left me with a wooden eye
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

enry: My weekend was quite pleasant.


Yeah downstate NY was simply lovely over the weekend. But we haven't reached the traditional swamp stage of summer, we'll get ours soon enough.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thornhill: This past weekend? I thought the heat index is supposed to be 100+ all week throughout the entire Southeast.


My siblings and their families have all relocated in recent years from the northeast to southeastern states.

They occasionally try to convince me to move down south also to be closer to them.

I love 'em, but the answer is heck no.  I can't stand summer heat waves as it is.  I would be miserable in southern summers, and it's only going to get worse over the next decades.  (And that's just climate - I would also never want to live in the south for a whole host of cultural and political reasons).

I'd rather move further north than south.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When will you people get the hint?  You have to NAME these heatwaves.  Once you call out their names, they lose all power.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And Australia shattered records with 50° C temps last summer.

Thats 122° Fahrenheit  in the USA
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I mean, we're almost to the 4th of July - it's supposed to be hot.

That said, supposed to hit 99 here on Weds - which is excessive for anytime in Ohio. That would have been excessive in Florida where and when I grew up in the 80s/90s too.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's not climate change, it's maladaptive technology and a slow physical response to climate.

Basically, you're seeing a whole population layered in fat to save themselves from the cold weather their biology thinks is permanent due to air conditioning. Learn to breathe deep, and wear a layer to keep the hot air off your skin while creating a layer of cooler air due to evaporative cooling.
 
