(Fox 35 Orlando)   Company offering $2,000 to unleash 100 cockroaches in your home. New York City residents sitting on potential gold mine   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will the roaches get rid of my snake problem?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try adding a zero.  I had cockroaches once, courtesy of a roommate and a neighbor.  They got into farking everything before I got them under control, including several electronics that had to be replaced.  Never again.

/Boric acid + insect growth regulator combined in water, in case you ever find yourself in a similar situation.  They can go without food for months but need water every few days.  They were all dead in about two weeks.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add a few more zeros to that and sure.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
horrorobsessive.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cockroach wear leashes?

Seems like you could just glue some fishing line to their carapace.

Keep yer cockroaches offa my lawn, buddy.  You got any of them baggies fer that cockroach crap?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh darn, that pest control treatment didn't work at all and your house is totally infested now. Anyway, here's your $2k..."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Will the roaches get rid of my snake problem?


No, but I have a fabulous type of gorilla for that.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: KarmicDisaster: Will the roaches get rid of my snake problem?

No, but I have a fabulous type of gorilla for that.


It gets pretty cold here in the Winter, are they OK with that?
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
only here to post Lynch GIF... See it is done and moving on.
 
mrparks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
F*ck that! I just got my roaches to organize into labor unions.

No scab bugs! no scab bugs!
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: KarmicDisaster: Will the roaches get rid of my snake problem?

No, but I have a fabulous type of gorilla for that.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

Like this Gorilla?
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Been in this house for 34 years..  had it checked by 2 different companies when I bought it.. no signs of roaches anywhere.. has remained that way.  For those who don't know, Fantastic spray cleaner kills ALL bugs. Plus, I have 6 cats : if there is a bug present, they will find it and kill it.   Having worked in many houses (hvac), I hate roaches, and notify property owners when I find an infestation, plus installing roach traps in affected appliances..  No way in hell will I bring roaches into my house.
 
morg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do I get more money if I provide my own cockroaches?

/never had to deal with roaches but I did have a pretty disgusting fly problem in one apartment.
 
SpaceBison
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cool, they'll just move 2 door down. That guy is a pig.
 
