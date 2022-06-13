 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Being drunk and stealing your boss's car then parking it on train tracks to be hit is no way to go through life, son   (9news.com.au) divider line
    Dumbass, Driving, Queen's Birthday Honours, Queen's Official Birthday, New South Wales, Driver's license, Automobile, Orders, decorations, and medals of the United Kingdom, 23-year-old  
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Psssh now you tell me...
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "A local farmer and his tractor then helped move the Hyundai from the tracks and the train continues on its journey."

Farmers all over the world racking up the points for completing the side missions.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's safe to say he failed his yearly performance review....
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I think it's safe to say he failed his yearly performance review....


But he maxed out his self-initutive score.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the boss even in it? Way to underachieve.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
acshully, that sounds like a perdy good idear
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno.  Maybe he over heard his boss crabbing about the Hyundai and decided to do him a favor.  Boss is under on his payments, the paints peeling off as is common with the Hyundai.  Maybe he has a hankering for a new car and has no equity for the trade in.

Next ay:  Hey bos.  How was your evening?  Stolen?  Hit by a train, you say?  There still trains?  Wow.  Good thing for gap insurance, amirite?

Is the plural of Hyundai 'hyundai'?  Red squiggle for Hyundais
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know you could get a license to be drunk.
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: I didn't know you could get a license to be drunk.


It's required to stay in the painter's union
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Take this truck and crush it.
I ain't workin' here no more.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Considering they think their job creators doing you a favor.  I have to disagree 🙂
 
aagrajag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I dunno.  Maybe he over heard his boss crabbing about the Hyundai and decided to do him a favor.  Boss is under on his payments, the paints peeling off as is common with the Hyundai.  Maybe he has a hankering for a new car and has no equity for the trade in.

Next ay:  Hey bos.  How was your evening?  Stolen?  Hit by a train, you say?  There still trains?  Wow.  Good thing for gap insurance, amirite?

Is the plural of Hyundai 'hyundai'?  Red squiggle for Hyundais


It's a Korean name, and Korean doesn't have a plural morphology, so Hyundais looks pretty weird.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A Hyundai?  I'm pretty sure the boss would have just taken the insurance money and got another boring car.  He's lucky the train saw it though.  Believe it or not a car on the tracks can derail a train.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, there's probably an enjoyment return on your effort based on how justified the act is, factoring in how big an a-hole the boss is and the type of car you destroy.

That said, leave the Hyundai-driving guy alone.  It's not going well for him, either.

/ I kind of like some Hyundai
 
electricjebus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Yeah, there's probably an enjoyment return on your effort based on how justified the act is, factoring in how big an a-hole the boss is and the type of car you destroy.

That said, leave the Hyundai-driving guy alone.  It's not going well for him, either.

/ I kind of like some Hyundai


A lot of low to mid level managers are just cheap.  I drive a Camry, and one of my workers went out and bought a newer and nicer one... I'm not really a car guy and it suits my needs.  My last bosses' boss drove a 90's Pontiac that was maybe worth a thousand dollars.  He also had a 15 year old truck that he would use when his Pontiac wouldn't start up.  He didn't get rich by letting go of money.
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's pretty cool that he jumped the tracks the first time. Too bad we don't have video.
 
