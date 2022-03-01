 Skip to content
Day 110 of WW3: Putin dreams of the empire of Peter the Great but isn't fit to lick Petr Velikiy's balls, US says Russia is weaponizing food by blockading grain shipments, & Ukraine continues to repel attacks. It's your Monday Ukraine War thread
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE, MOFOS!!!!

AND SO IS VHTS!!!

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday that it is once again getting remote data transmission from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently in Russian-held territory.
The transmission of "vital safeguards data" from the plant was cut on May 30 and restored on Sunday, the IAEA said.
"The images recorded by IAEA surveillance cameras during this time period are now being downloaded for review by agency inspectors to confirm that continuity of knowledge has not been lost," it said.
The power plant has been under Russian control since early March, but is still operated by its Ukrainian staff.
IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Sunday that he was continuing to appeal for an in-person trip to the power station "as soon as possible to carry out essential nuclear material verification activities which cannot be done remotely."
Some background:The Zaporizhzhia plant has been the source of some tension between the IAEA and Ukrainian officials. Ukrainian officials have accused the IAEA of legitimizing Russia's occupation of the plant.
Asked about whether a visit would legitimize Russia's control of the plant, Grossi told CNN's Becky Anderson last week that "it is absolutely incorrect. When I go there, I will be going there under the same agreement that Ukraine passed with the IAEA, not the Russian Federation. Ukraine!"

Reading Russian President Vladimir Putin's mind is rarely a straightforward task, but on occasion the Kremlin leader makes it easy.
Such was the case on Thursday, when Putin met with a group of young Russian entrepreneurs. Anyone looking for clues as to what Putin's endgame for Ukraine might be should read the transcript, helpfully released here in English.
Putin's words speak for themselves: What he is aiming for in Ukraine is the restoration of Russia as an imperial power.
Many observers quickly picked up on one of Putin's more provocative lines, in which he compared himself to Peter the Great, Russia's modernizing tsar and the founder of St. Petersburg - Putin's own birthplace - who came to power in the late 17th century.
"Peter the Great waged the Great Northern War for 21 years," a relaxed and apparently self-satisfied Putin said. "On the face of it, he was at war with Sweden taking something away from it... He was not taking away anything, he was returning. This is how it was."
It didn't matter that European countries didn't recognize Peter the Great's seizure of territory by force, Putin added.

US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby told CNN on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "absolutely has weaponized food" in his invasion of Ukraine.
Kirby said the administration of US President Joe Biden and partner nations are working to overcome an export blockade that's causing a global food shortage.
"It absolutely has weaponized food - Mr. Putin has weaponized food, and we are working hard with the international community and the UN to find ways to be able to get that grain out there and on the market where it belongs," Kirby told CNN in an interview.
Russia's export blockade, Kirby acknowledged, "is going to have a global impact."
"We're going to feel some of that probably here as well, which is why we're working so hard on trying to find out find alternative routes to get some of that grain out," he said.
Earlier this week, CNN reported Russia's war in Ukraine could push up to 49 million people into famine or famine-like conditions because of its devastating impact on global food supply and prices, per UN estimates.


Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces told his US counterpart that Russia was concentrating its main efforts in the northern part of the Luhansk region, in the country's east.
Valerii Zaluzhnyi briefed General Mark A. Milley, the US chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on the latest battlefield updates in Ukraine, he said in a Telegram post on Sunday.
He also said Russia was using "artillery en masse and unfortunately has a tenfold fire superiority" but that Ukraine was holding its positions there.
Remember:Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine is at the epicenter of the conflict. Much of the area is already under Russian control.
In the east:Zaluzhnyi described the situation in Luhansk as "complicated, in particular, in the city of Severodonetsk. Up to seven battalion tactical groups were deployed by the enemy there. Despite the heavy fire, we managed to stop the enemy."
In the north:Zaluzhnyi said in northern and northeastern Ukraine, Russian forces "resumed shelling the residential areas of Kharkiv, which requires us to take adequate action."
He also said Russian forces had targeted the Chernihiv and Sumy regions using artillery and mortar fire, adding "we're firing back."
The front line:Zaluzhnyi said there is a 2,450 kilometer (1,522 miles) frontline, of which 1,105 kilometers (686 miles) is in "active hostilities."
He asked General Miley "to help us get more 155 mm caliber artillery systems in the shortest possible time."

Ukraine has identified alternate routes to export languishing stores of grain due to the Russian blockade of various ports, a Ukrainian government official has said.
"We are doing our best to ensure those 22 million tons of grain that are now blocked in the ports, in the Ukrainian seaports, blocked by Russia will reach their destination," Deputy Foreign Minister and Chief Digital Transformation Officer Dmytro Senik told Reuters on Sunday during an Asian security summit in Singapore.
"With the help of our friends and partners, namely Romania, Poland and the Baltic States we found two routes, we established two routes which help us export these agricultural commodities," Senik said.
The Deputy Foreign Minister said these routes are experiencing "bottlenecks" which are slowing down the export process.
We are doing our best to develop those routes in the meantime," he said.
Senik said he didn't have any numbers on how much if any grain had been moved through these routes.
Some context:CNN has previously reported that millions of tons of grain remain stuck in Ukraine, stored in silos and at the port in Odesa, leading to a dramatic spike in global food prices that's likely to worsen as the war continues.
Important exporter:Ukraine is the world's fourth-largest exporter of corn and the fifth-largest exporter of wheat, according to the State Department, and the UN's program to fight food insecurity buys about half of its wheat from Ukraine each year.


Russia plans to isolate the key city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine in the coming days according to Ukrainian military officials.
The twin cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk are the epicenter of fighting in the east and Ukrainian officials have said most of the former is now under Russian control.
Overnight on Sunday, Russian armed forces destroyed the second of three bridges between the two cities and are heavily shelling the third, Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration said.
"As I understand they want to completely cut off Severodonetsk and leave it without any chance to evacuate people or bring in any munition or assistance," Hayday said, adding that he expects the Russians to "throw all their reserves to seize the city."
It's possible they will cut off and seize the main highway into the city, he said.

Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian assaults in various parts of the country's embattled eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) spokesperson Oleksandr Shtupun said Sunday.
In Donetsk:Shtupun said Ukrainian forces repelled Russian offensives northwest of the city of Sloviansk in the eastern Donetsk region. Earlier this week, the AFU said that Russia was focusing its efforts on moving south from Izyum towards Sloviansk, where intense fighting over many weeks has not managed to move the front line significantly.
"In the Donetsk direction, the Russian enemy's main efforts are focused on the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions. The Russian enemy fired at the positions of our troops along the line of contact," Shtupun said.
Russia "did not take active action in the Lyman direction, and continued shelling of our units. It takes measures to prepare for the offensive," he added. Lyman lays roughly 37 miles west of Severodonetsk.
In Luhansk:The AFU spokesperson said Russia continues to use artillery to try to overcome Ukrainian resistance and take full control of the city of Severodonetsk, which has endured fierce fighting over the past few weeks.
Shtupun said Russian forces carried out unsuccessful attacks in an attempt to take the village of Vrubivka, which lies northeast of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk.
Russia has devoted huge resources in its attempts to cut the main road that links Severodonetsk and neighboring Lysychansk in Luhansk to Bakhmut, Serhiy Hayday, head of the Luhansk regional military administration, said this week.
Approximately 12 miles east of Vrubivka, Russian forces withdrew after receiving a "decisive rebuff" while trying to restart their assault in the direction of the settlements of Zolote and Orikhove.
Overview:The UAF appears to be painting a picture of fierce Ukrainian resistance and very limited Russian gains in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
The next couple of months, are make or break for a lot of things and trepidation looms large. I'm hoping for the best. Punish the fascists, shove the ruscists out.
 
Hooferatheart [recently expired TotalFark]
37 minutes ago  
I'm  surprised that the Ukrainians haven't developed a truck mount for the M-777 to make their home grown version of the Ceasar.
 
Parthenogenetic
31 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: The next couple of months, are make or break for a lot of things and trepidation looms large. I'm hoping for the best. Punish the fascists, shove the ruscists out.


*looks around* Yep.

War, inflation, 'demand destruction' measures to control inflation, oil hitting the anus, COVID, supply chain logjam, SCOTUS and J6 shenanigans, impending multinational famine...

Everything's feeling a bit Armageddon-y. Gonna be a hot summer, I reckon.
 
Zenith
31 minutes ago  
So are we really going to sit on the side whilst this sack of shiat threatens millions with starvation?
 
Parthenogenetic
30 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: I'm  surprised that the Ukrainians haven't developed a truck mount for the M-777 to make their home grown version of the Ceasar.


Ha ha, a mega-technical. I'd love to see that.
 
cameroncrazy1984
25 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: I'm  surprised that the Ukrainians haven't developed a truck mount for the M-777 to make their home grown version of the Ceasar.


They need to secure the required amount of clam juice first.
 
cameroncrazy1984
25 minutes ago  

Zenith: So are we really going to sit on the side whilst this sack of shiat threatens millions with starvation?


We haven't been sitting on the side so far, not sure why that would change
 
Nidiot
23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShankatsuForte
22 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Zenith: So are we really going to sit on the side whilst this sack of shiat threatens millions with starvation?

We haven't been sitting on the side so far, not sure why that would change


After the next election there's a chance we might sit on the other side, but the side we will sit nonetheless
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984
20 minutes ago  

ShankatsuForte: cameroncrazy1984: Zenith: So are we really going to sit on the side whilst this sack of shiat threatens millions with starvation?

We haven't been sitting on the side so far, not sure why that would change

After the next election there's a chance we might sit on the other side, but the side we will sit nonetheless


I don't think Russia can hold out that long
 
Zenith
19 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Zenith: So are we really going to sit on the side whilst this sack of shiat threatens millions with starvation?

We haven't been sitting on the side so far, not sure why that would change


we've been sending financial aid and hardware but allowing Putin to destabilise large regions of the earth by farking about with their food security is another matter altogether. that has a habit of spreading.
 
Nidiot
19 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Zenith: So are we really going to sit on the side whilst this sack of shiat threatens millions with starvation?

We haven't been sitting on the side so far, not sure why that would change


We haven't smacked Russia back to within their own borders, though, and quite frankly I am disappointed by that. Either we are not trying or we are in fact piss-weak.

/why not both
 
crankycaecus
16 minutes ago  

Zenith: cameroncrazy1984: Zenith: So are we really going to sit on the side whilst this sack of shiat threatens millions with starvation?

We haven't been sitting on the side so far, not sure why that would change

we've been sending financial aid and hardware but allowing Putin to destabilise large regions of the earth by farking about with their food security is another matter altogether. that has a habit of spreading.


That being said, is that what gets the west to escalate their support? Will that be the thing that brings in direct military intervention? Something like breaking the blockade by force.
 
cameroncrazy1984
14 minutes ago  

Zenith: cameroncrazy1984: Zenith: So are we really going to sit on the side whilst this sack of shiat threatens millions with starvation?

We haven't been sitting on the side so far, not sure why that would change

we've been sending financial aid and hardware but allowing Putin to destabilise large regions of the earth by farking about with their food security is another matter altogether. that has a habit of spreading.


So does a nuclear exchange. That's guaranteed famine
 
Zenith
12 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Zenith: cameroncrazy1984: Zenith: So are we really going to sit on the side whilst this sack of shiat threatens millions with starvation?

We haven't been sitting on the side so far, not sure why that would change

we've been sending financial aid and hardware but allowing Putin to destabilise large regions of the earth by farking about with their food security is another matter altogether. that has a habit of spreading.

So does a nuclear exchange. That's guaranteed famine


oh give the nuke pants wetting a rest. how do you stop this guy threatening regional famines?
 
Nidiot
10 minutes ago  

crankycaecus: Zenith: cameroncrazy1984: Zenith: So are we really going to sit on the side whilst this sack of shiat threatens millions with starvation?

We haven't been sitting on the side so far, not sure why that would change

we've been sending financial aid and hardware but allowing Putin to destabilise large regions of the earth by farking about with their food security is another matter altogether. that has a habit of spreading.

That being said, is that what gets the west to escalate their support? Will that be the thing that brings in direct military intervention? Something like breaking the blockade by force.


What will provoke meaningful intervention? That is indeed the real question.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984
7 minutes ago  

Zenith: cameroncrazy1984: Zenith: cameroncrazy1984: Zenith: So are we really going to sit on the side whilst this sack of shiat threatens millions with starvation?

We haven't been sitting on the side so far, not sure why that would change

we've been sending financial aid and hardware but allowing Putin to destabilise large regions of the earth by farking about with their food security is another matter altogether. that has a habit of spreading.

So does a nuclear exchange. That's guaranteed famine

oh give the nuke pants wetting a rest. how do you stop this guy threatening regional famines?


You supply Ukraine with the weapons and intelligence to take back their territory and give him enough in terms of manpower and materiél losses that he can't do it again. As it is it's going to take the Russian economy 10 years to recover from this. There is no instant solution. But this one is working so far
 
