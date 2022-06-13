 Skip to content
Snow prevents opening of ski resort forced to close due to fire
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Twelve inches of snow?
 
phedex
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Police locked me up cuz i'm hangin' with the snow man.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LewDux: Twelve inches of snow?


One meter = 39 inches.

So enough to make installing sewer lines and burying electrical difficult
 
Summoner101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's not so ironic when it's in Australia where June is the beginning of winter.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

phedex: Police locked me up cuz i'm hangin' with the snow man.


How would you like to be the one that handcuffs a legend?
 
