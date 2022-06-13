 Skip to content
(YouTube)   MAGA hats are red / Seditionists are blue / It's the Janny Six Coup / Hearings Round 2. 10AM ET
184
    Live  
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I have my DVR set, since I'll be working.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I'll be working from home, so it'll definitely be on. Whether or not I'll be able to fully pay attention to it ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Today should be a helluva hearing though
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fox is showing their scathing expose "Does Hunter Biden's laptop have conclusive proof Hilary Clinton personally murdered the chef who put arugula on Obama's burger to distract from all the orphans who died when Jimmy Carter's Habitat for Humanity house collapsed? Our panel of Benghazi Heroes joins Ted Nugent, Joe Rogan and a homeless man from under the Anacostia Bri...wait, I'm told that's Steve Bannon, to talk about how Joe Biden must resign."
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Excited that I don't have to get up at 2am to watch, but I really wish this were prime time again.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

The primetime ones are the most important ones and the ones everyone needs to see.

They know they can't get the networks to give them 7 days of primetime slots, so they likely cut a deal to show the two most important ones
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Oh yeah, I get that.

I'm just really interested in what's going to go down tonight. We're even making a special sit-down dinner!
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Oh yeah, I get that.

I'm just really interested in what's going to go down tonight. We're even making a special sit-down dinner!


It's about "decapitating the DOJ" so it'll be a doozy
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

You forgot the dijon.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark.  These start at 7am here??!!
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MAGA like rust, never sleeps.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/kyledcheney/status/1536334218023866368

BREAKING: Former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien is no longer appearing today due to an emergency.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/sahilkapur/status/1536336143876243457

Jan. 6 hearing today is DELAYED by 30-45 minutes, committee says.

"Due to a family emergency, Mr. William Stepien is unable to testify before the Select Committee this morning. His counsel will appear and make a statement on the record."

It was originally set for 10a ET.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The "family emergency" being Trump calling him and saying "Your family will have an emergency if you testify"
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, isn't that interesting...
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The "family emergency" being Trump calling him and saying "Your family will have an emergency if you testify"


Tampering with witnesses, you think?
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully they'll play parts of the videotape deposition of Stepien.

Stepien wasn't seen as a friendly witness.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
planned all along?
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/nicholaswu12/status/1536336608282259461

We're told it is a genuine family emergency - his wife is in labor
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ya, I'm sure they've got everything they need from him except his bright smiling face live in the hearing room.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

considering he's the campaign manager for Cheney's GOP rival, if it wasn't trump, it was his candidate
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You all are slipping...the biggest story is WHAT ABOUT OBAMAS TAN SUIT
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
INFLATION! GAS PRICES!  INFLATION! GAS PRICES!  INFLATION! GAS PRICES!  INFLATION! CURLY LIGHTBULBS!  INFLATION! GAS PRICES!  INFLATION! GAS PRICES!  INFLATION! GAS PRICES!  INFLATION! GAS PRICES!  INFLATION! GAS PRICES!  CRT! GAS PRICES!  INFLATION! GAS PRICES!  INFLATION! SEX CRAZED PANDAS!  INFLATION! GAS PRICES!  INFLATION! GAS PRICES!  INFLATION! GAS PRICES!  INFLATION! GAS PRICES!  INFLATION! GAS PRICES!  SLEEPY JOE! GAS PRICES!  INFLATION! GAS PRICES!  INFLATION! FURRIES!  INFLATION! GAS PRICES!  INFLATION! GAS PRICES!  INFLATION! GAS PRICES!  INFLATION! GAS PRICES!
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This kind of reminds me of the scene in "All the President's Men" when Woodstein went to interview Charles Coulson (I believe) and he was frantic because his wife was in labor.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"This is career suicide" is a kind of emergency, I guess.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B+ subby. It's a tough rhyme, but I'm not sold on there being many "blue" seditionists.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Janny Six Coup?

Man, it's not the same since the Rangers got knocked out by the Lightning on Saturday
 
anticontent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do these actually matter? Trump isn't going to prison. At best the pissants at the riot go to jail. Maybe a low level staffer takes a hit.

But that's just because they'd arrest the fans if they stormed the ring at a professional wrestling show. They're not gonna arrest the performers just because the kayfabe was convincing.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

O qué sorpresa
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So have they given a reason for the delay to 10:30 this morning?
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1536341925212606464

The committee has video of Stepien's closed deposition that they plan to use instead, per multiple sources
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I hear or read "Hunter Biden's laptop" I am reminded of an old game (that I never played) called Deer Hunter.

Whatever made that link in my subconscious, please quit.  But not before removing the symbolic link, I do not want to be stuck with it forever.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many people died to preserve our country. I still say that the testimony was still very important in a case of attempted overthrow of the government and nullifying the sacrifices made to preserve it. Maybe they can schedule him in next week, not let him off the hook.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good lord, I hate Morning Joe. What an incoherent show.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cspan caller: Why ain't there any republicans on this "select committee?"  Who selected them, Nancy Pelosi????
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ah...

Bill Stepien will no longer testify Monday


Rebecca Shabad
24m ago / 9:18 AM EDT
About an hour before the hearing was scheduled to begin, the committee announced that Bill Stepien was unable to testify Monday morning due to a family emergency.
"His counsel will appear and make a statement on the record," the committee said.
Stepien served as Trump's campaign manager in 2020 after having previously been the White House political director.
The hearing will begin about 30 to 45 minutes after the previously announced 10 a.m. ET start time, the panel added.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Guess it will take time to review his testimony and pick out clips. I think that in the future they need a plan B ready in all cases in case a witness backs out.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anticontent: Do these actually matter? Trump isn't going to prison. At best the pissants at the riot go to jail. Maybe a low level staffer takes a hit.

But that's just because they'd arrest the fans if they stormed the ring at a professional wrestling show. They're not gonna arrest the performers just because the kayfabe was convincing.


Yes, it absolutely farking matters. This needs to be brought out 100% into the sunshine and these seditionists need to be fully exposed. Then Garland needs to get the indictments moving.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

looper.comView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

as explained last night.

The point of the 1/6 hearings is to make as much evidence of Trump's egregious attack on our democracy public, beyond what we saw on 1/6. The hearings allow the public to get the full scope of what a coordinated attack it was and makes it so that an indictment by the DOJ doesn't come off as political in nature.

It neuters the RW attacks that will come from said indictment too since they will have lost the "It's political!" talking point in their justification. Also, the more public the evidence is, the more pressure gets put on DOJ to go forward with indicting an ex-president for crimes against our nation.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live in 17 min.
*refresh*
Live in 14 min.
*refresh*
Live in 12 min.
*refresh*
Live in 31 min.

AAAAAAAGHHH!
 
Azz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
PSA
If you support whiny pussy Trump or identify with the traitorous anti American maga scum, FARK YOU
End of PSA
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

They showed an empty lectern and a plane on the tarmac for hours when it was in their aligned interest with TFG.
 
StillInFayettestan [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Boss makes a dollar,
I make a dime.
I'm doing my Fark reading,
On company time!
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

How about "Maga hats are red, seditionists smear poo"?
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/mkraju/status/1536345011159068672

Stepien has been released from his subpoena to tend to his wife who is in labor. The committee has video of its witnesses to prepare for such contingencies - if a witness backs out, is sick or has an emergency, I'm told
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Who invited you to piss in my bowl of Cheerios?
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Well, he sure won't face any consequences if they don't have investigations.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

He planned this one out perfectly mined months ago.
 
