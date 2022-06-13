 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Texas tops all-time electricity use, on a weekend, when demand is typically lower, still early in the summer, sending ERCOT systems engineers' sphincters to a clinch and Ted Cruz to Cancun booking options   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well Texas enjoy your deregulation, free energy markets and thousand dollar electric bills.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
August should be fun
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Biden used Stealth Soroscopters to fly illegal ANTIFA Super Soldiers to the border and cut off Texas from supplying rolled coal to America, and now the system can't handle the Freedomwatt Hours and has created a feedback loop which can only be undone with corporate tax cuts and deregulation.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the electrical conductivity of bootstraps?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You people are overthinking this.   Join the GQP, don't think at all, and vote early and often in lockstep with the other morons.   Today, Texas ... tomorrow the world.   Flat as a pancake.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't charge your EVs during peak time, and cook dinner on the BBQ, y'all!
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Biden's high gas prices are forcing brave Texans to stay home and use electrical AC instead of their Freedom F150 AC as a prelude to having illegal transgender Latino immigrants install solar panels made of aborted babies on their houses that block prayers from reaching God but if we all blast the sun with our AR15s, Jesus will come back and install Trump back in the White House to fix the stolen election.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what you wanted Texans. Now you'll get it......or maybe you won't, because your grid will be shutdown due to FREEDOM!!! Everything is bigger in Texas, including the power failures this year, and the next, and the next......
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FUCK YOU TEXAS
Youtube QxP442T-aZ0
 
AnyName
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas grid status/buffer info is located here....

https://www.ercot.com/gridmktinfo/dashboards

I'd suggest viewing it while you masterbate furiously but capacity at peak today looks like it's 85-88MW and per the article at yesterday's peak "demand on the power grid topped 74.9 gigawatts".

/ Texas sucks, it's the worst
// My power has been off since Feb 2021
/// Please stop moving here
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why, especially in a heat wave when most people are probably staying indoors, would increased energy use on a weekend be surprising? At my house everything except my alarm clock and dsl modem is off until i get home from work, so most energy use is in evenings and down days when I'm home. I figured that held true for most people.

Anyway ERCOT is farked. Good luck, Texans. You're gonna need it.
 
Temptation
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Really going for that Shatner speech pattern there subby
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Has anyone considered giving the grid a gun, or limiting it to having one door to harden it?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Has "Ted" fled yet?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Joe Biden used Stealth Soroscopters to fly illegal ANTIFA Super Soldiers to the border and cut off Texas from supplying rolled coal to America, and now the system can't handle the Freedomwatt Hours and has created a feedback loop which can only be undone with corporate tax cuts and deregulation.


They took everything from us
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nationalize utilities.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bu-bu-but...CALIFORNIA!!!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
WE DON'T WANT YOUR GOVERNMENT CANDY!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Nationalize utilities.


Other states are on the grid. But not Texas, because freedumbs.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Nationalize utilities.

Other states are on the grid. But not Texas, because freedumbs.


Because Oklahoma and Louisiana were dark, rustic and rural when Texas built its grid.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's becoming increasingly expensive to do business in Texas.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Has anyone ever noticed that all of Abbott's ideas are things a racist six year old would come up with?

Maybe we should tell him he could build a boarder wall out of solar panels and see if he bites?
 
groverpm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's nearly summer, subby. Surely Rafael would be heading north to his homeland to cool off not south to Cuba Mexico
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's also a billion degrees down there. Should we be shocked that during a heatwave, electricity goes up?

/not looking forward to tomorrow in the 90s up here
//August in June, and July in December
///I'm sure all this weather is just normal
\\\\everyone complaining about it being 60 degrees in Wisconsin last week can go boil eggs in their cars
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AnyName: Texas grid status/buffer info is located here....

https://www.ercot.com/gridmktinfo/dashboards

I'd suggest viewing it while you masterbate furiously but capacity at peak today looks like it's 85-88MW and per the article at yesterday's peak "demand on the power grid topped 74.9 gigawatts".

/ Texas sucks, it's the worst
// My power has been off since Feb 2021
/// Please stop moving here


What are you, a California transplant?  Defensiveness does not become a true Texan who should know they're better than anyone else.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Joe Biden's high gas prices are forcing brave Texans to stay home and use electrical AC instead of their Freedom F150 AC as a prelude to having illegal transgender Latino immigrants install solar panels made of aborted babies on their houses that block prayers from reaching God but if we all blast the sun with our AR15s, Jesus will come back and install Trump back in the White House to fix the stolen election.


Until, that is, Jyna sends its Athe-Islammunist Abortion Doctors to force our good, God-fearing Texas children how to Critical Race Theorize for Obamaphones and food stamps that they can only spend on lobsters and malt liquor.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, a friend of mine had solar installed on his house, and he says it generates more electricity than he needs. He can set the thermostat as low as he wants and it costs him nothing. Texas could easily go all-solar and just have regular power plants for emergency backup. But that would cut into the profits of the power companies and the governor's friends.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Abbott asking Biden for help should be fun
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh Fark, you're such a tease!  You got us all aroused twice last month because failure was imminent.

If we keep predicting power failures every few weeks we'll eventually be right.  Right?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Meanwhile, a friend of mine had solar installed on his house, and he says it generates more electricity than he needs. He can set the thermostat as low as he wants and it costs him nothing. Texas could easily go all-solar and just have regular power plants for emergency backup. But that would cut into the profits of the power companies and the governor's friends.


Oh, and the fun part is the company that supplies electricity to his area has no buyback system, so any extra electricity he generates is wasted instead of going onto the grid.
 
