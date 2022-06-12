 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Don't Read On Me: 8-10 Proud boys attack Drag Queen Story Time at the San Lorenzo Public Library   (sfgate.com) divider line
    Alameda County, California, Transgender, Police, Abuse, Sheriff, Constable, Panda Dulce, Alameda County Sheriff's Office  
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
We're going to end up with a mass murder in a library before the summer's out, aren't we?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What's up with the sudden popularity of drag shows at libraries?  Kids don't like magicians anymore?
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The day the local Proud Boys took to their social media to call me, personally by name, a pedophile was a great day for me indeed.  It was their advertisement to my community that they considered me a threat.  A lot of Farkers talk strong about their distaste for these idiots, but how many of you have made them that nervous?  I think I win.

For the record, I had their stage towed to the local tow yard prior to their protest.  That's what I did.  That was enough, in their minds, to label me a pedophile.  That is how they operate.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is exactly what the brown shirts did to the Jews - the idea is to drive your target out of public view. Make the target population feel unsafe.
I got a bad feeling about this.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Naido: What's up with the sudden popularity of drag shows at libraries?  Kids don't like magicians anymore?


Well, when you think about it, maybe these are (slightly) less scary clowns?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Seriously these cities need to classify the Proud Boys as a gang and start treating them like one.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Seriously these cities need to classify the Proud Boys as a gang and start treating them like one.


They are terrorists.
 
Subtle_Canary
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
proud boys and drag queens.

What a stupid timeline this is...
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

clintster: We're going to end up with a mass murder in a library before the summer's out, aren't we?


Shh, if you don't say it out loud, maybe their empty heads won't think about it.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Naido: What's up with the sudden popularity of drag shows at libraries?  Kids don't like magicians anymore?


Libraries tend to be places where people meet to exchange cultural ideas. They're the ones showing up to volunteer to read for these storytimes. Someone else wants to read to kids? Sign up. Share your culture.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Pantomime has never been a thing in America
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
These idiots would have benefited from story time as kids. Now they deserve a time out without supper.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Seriously these cities need to classify the Proud Boys as a gang and start treating them like one.


They're not exactly a traditional street gang.
 
August11
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Subtle_Canary: proud boys and drag queens.

What a stupid timeline this is...


I bet the timelines with just drag queens are better than the timelines with just proud boys.

Far superior and splendid, actually.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
While I don't agree with the PBs actions, drag queen story time for preschoolers is a bit uncomfortable to say the least. Do what you want, just leave kids out of it.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
there's a very easy way to keep your kids away from drag queen story time
if you disapprove of drag queen story time
and a literal assault on the public library is not it
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When do we get to designate Proud Boys a terrorist organization and ship them to Gitmo?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nurglitch: Rage Against the Thorazine: Seriously these cities need to classify the Proud Boys as a gang and start treating them like one.

They're not exactly a traditional street gang.


neither are the crips
shut the fark up
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Aezetyr: While I don't agree with the PBs actions, drag queen story time for preschoolers is a bit uncomfortable to say the least. Do what you want, just leave kids out of it.


Do...do you think drag queens flash the kids or something? This doesn't make any sense.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Aezetyr: While I don't agree with the PBs actions, drag queen story time for preschoolers is a bit uncomfortable to say the least. Do what you want, just leave kids out of it.


Why? There's absolutely nothing wrong with drag queens. If anything, their act is usually hilarious and over the top...but that's nothing unusual.
 
metric
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JTtheCajun: Naido: What's up with the sudden popularity of drag shows at libraries?  Kids don't like magicians anymore?

Libraries tend to be places where people meet to exchange cultural ideas. They're the ones showing up to volunteer to read for these storytimes. Someone else wants to read to kids? Sign up. Share your culture.


I suppose the PB gang shared their culture, in which they react with violence towards anything they do not like or understand. A learning experience for those small children.
 
