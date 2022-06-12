 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   Chicagoans get opportunity to drink beer, experience some butts   (wgntv.com) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Goat visit experience" is a phrase that I never expected to see.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

bingethinker: "Goat visit experience" is a phrase that I never expected to see.


Not sure whether actual headline is much more work-safe than Fark headline.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between cigarettes and huge asses, Chicago has butts covered.
 
Salmon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meh, would be cool if they just had the goats free ranging it at the brewery.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Originally read the headline as Chica-goans and was like, "Where the hell is that?" before realising it was Chicago-ans.

I still don't really know where that is either but I know which country and continent at least.
 
