 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Detroit_News)   Gun and weapon hoarder has been rendered mostly 'armless   (detroitnews.com) divider line
21
    More: Repeat, Firearm, Nuclear weapon, Warren house, police scrutiny, Commissioner Bill Dwyer, small explosive devices, arsenal of weapons, site of anexplosionSaturday  
•       •       •

956 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2022 at 8:30 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seems to have misplaced his right to bear arms...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Again? Poor bastard.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No arms control for him I guess.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ya know, there's a reason why you don't store ammo in your house...
 
JerkStore
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
LOL
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Arsenal of bombs, weapons found in Warren house

Never trusted her
 
frankb00th
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hahahaaa f*ck you you stupid moron. Enjoy food through a straw.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well I hope he got some of "Those" people that were out to get him.  But hey at least he took out a dangerous idiot.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's bomb res on his sweater already.
Mom's spaghetti.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He did it again?
 
snowshovel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
frankb00th: Hahahaaa f*ck you you stupid moron. Enjoy food through a straw.

It's sad how liberals take enjoyment out fo the pain and suffering of those that they have ideological differences with.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

snowshovel: frankb00th: Hahahaaa f*ck you you stupid moron. Enjoy food through a straw.

It's sad how liberals take enjoyment out fo the pain and suffering of those that they have ideological differences with.


Fark user imageView Full Size
counter point.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

snowshovel: frankb00th: Hahahaaa f*ck you you stupid moron. Enjoy food through a straw.

It's sad how liberals take enjoyment out fo the pain and suffering of those that they have ideological differences with.


yeah. real monsters coming out against a bomb maker and laughing at his misfortune before they could inflict the same or worse harm on the people he has ideological differences with.
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I like that house. Shame that it is in Detroit.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. This guy gets the stupid prize off the top shelf, though he'll need some help getting it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

snowshovel: frankb00th: Hahahaaa f*ck you you stupid moron. Enjoy food through a straw.

It's sad how liberals take enjoyment out fo the pain and suffering of those that they have ideological differences with.


It's because he's a farking idiot.. The guy could be a violent Communist for all we know..You're assuming politics, where there is none mentioned..SO maybe it's YOUR problem for being presumptive..
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He's lucky they brought him to Detroit Receiving Hospital, a world-class institution that has operated on numerous Lions pass catchers, including Charles Rogers, who had no hands to begin with.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: He's lucky they brought him to Detroit Receiving Hospital, a world-class institution that has operated on numerous Lions pass catchers, including Charles Rogers, who had no hands to begin with.


He was great at MSU, then he hit the drugs... shame really.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In the end, all of his guns couldn't save him from some idiot with guns.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.