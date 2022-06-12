 Skip to content
(WXYZ Detroit)   When it comes to having your own private arsenal, you gotta hand it to this guy   (wxyz.com) divider line
58
•       •       •

58 Comments     (+0 »)
elchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's one way to disarm.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, at least they won't have to worry about him getting a carry license from now on.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"A search warrant was executed on Saturday and police recovered a dozen firearms, including handguns and rifles, as well as, loaded AR-style magazines and about 4,000 rounds of ammunition, "

Pffff, amateur.

Also, commas.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
shopball [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think you are going to have to hand everything to this guy if he pulls through.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Put your hands together for this guy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Save the transplants for someone more deserving.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems like a great time for him to sue the manufacturers for making things that go boom and thus depriving him of his right to bear arms.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds like this was a 1 man... army.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just wasn't up to keeping arms anymore.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
loaded AR-style magazines

/laff
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he'll go this route:

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/CripplingOverspecialization
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of groundhogs.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No doubt a graduate of the Weather Underground School of Terrorism.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Maybe he'll go this route:

[Fark user image 249x496]

https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/CripplingOverspecialization


How does he get dressed? Or pee?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm not gonna hand it to him, I'm gonna put it on the front step, set it on fire, ring the bell, and run away.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Leave him alone, he's armless.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sounds like this F was making bombs and he purled when he should have knit.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
oi, he's 'armless!

I'll buy him a pair of gloves for Christmas, but he won't be able to open them
 
Yaw String
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: TWX: Maybe he'll go this route:

[Fark user image 249x496]

https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/CripplingOverspecialization

How does he get dressed? Or pee?


Peeing is easy. It cleaning up afterward that will be awkward.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Sounds like this F was making bombs and he purled when he should have knit.


jibed when he shoulda tacked
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: TWX: Maybe he'll go this route:

[Fark user image 249x496]

https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/CripplingOverspecialization

How does he get dressed? Or pee?


Any way he wants to.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We have the technology. We can rearm him.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Only a dozen?  Amateur
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A search warrant was executed on Saturday and police recovered a dozen firearms

The upholsterer was busy all day.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JAYoung: No doubt a graduate of the Weather Underground School of Terrorism.


There's a reason we call it Militiagan
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [memegenerator.net image 704x580]


He was disarmed
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Lady J: iheartscotch: Sounds like this F was making bombs and he purled when he should have knit.

jibed when he shoulda tacked


Pilé-d when he should have Arabesque-d.
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Newfadian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess there is hope

https://www.fark.com/comments/12407450
 
Newfadian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Newfadian: I guess there is hope

https://www.fark.com/comments/12407450


Too soon?
 
Irisclara
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He'll have to pay someone to handle his handguns. I hear they get lonely.
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Your vote don't count, Halfie, you don't got any arms.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [memegenerator.net image 704x580]


You me do this.

I learned it by watching you. I LEARNED IT BY WATCHING YOU, DAD!

 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Irisclara: He'll have to pay someone to handle his handguns. I hear they get lonely.


Handle *SNERT* his guns...
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

null: This seems like a great time for him to sue the manufacturers for making things that go boom and thus depriving him of his right to bear arms.


Oh, I'm pretty sure his arms blew right out of his sleeves during this journey of stupidity.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Some threads deserve a big hand.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Lady J: iheartscotch: Sounds like this F was making bombs and he purled when he should have knit.

jibed when he shoulda tacked

Pilé-d when he should have Arabesque-d.


flat-foot when he shoulda Manitoba tucked
 
Newfadian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Conway!?
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"The victim, a man in his 40s, was transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital after sustaining severe injuries, including losing both arms"

I can get you an arm.
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Save the transplants for someone more deserving.


TransPlants? How about cactus? Gotta be careful with the itching prefer after that.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well buddy you wanted to play with war toys, how does it feel to suffer a battlefield injury?
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As I contemplate the important changes this brings, I wonder if his prosthetics people will make some special attachments for his bunk time. Then again, given the prior investigation and big kaboom he may not have so much alone time coming up soon.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well Armed Man Disarmed is the name of my rockabilly Elton John fusion band project.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A dozen firearms and 4k ammo will fit in a mid sized safe with room to spare. Hardly an arsenal. This is America, an arsenal should be able to outfit the neighborhood.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JAYoung: No doubt a graduate of the Weather Underground School of Terrorism.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Lady J: iheartscotch: Lady J: iheartscotch: Sounds like this F was making bombs and he purled when he should have knit.

jibed when he shoulda tacked

Pilé-d when he should have Arabesque-d.

flat-foot when he shoulda Manitoba tucked


Axel-d when he should have Biellman-d
 
