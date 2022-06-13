 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Montana)   Wanted man descends from on high during church worship service; no update on his water-to-wine capabilities   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
7
    More: Weird, Church service, church service, man, ceiling, police  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2022 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The business owner consented for deputies to check the beauty salon and the "hide and seek" began, where deputies quickly discovered a ceiling tile out of place and a human leg in the crawl space of the ceiling.  Commands were given to surrender, but the leg disappeared in the crawlspace toward a connected business.

I've seen something like that before:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People will do anything to avoid getting caught by the cops.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's meth'd up.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frednecks gonna Fredneck.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was he seeking sanctuary?
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash - Wanted Man (Take 1) (Official Video)
Youtube iiRMfb3Z9hg
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
twain.lib.virginia.eduView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.