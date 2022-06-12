 Skip to content
(YouTube) Weeners Tom Scott makes a pitch for rich people to build giant nude beefcake statues all over the place and Subby is here for it   (youtube.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That is a cool fountain system!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm all for more wet naked people in general.

I mean wet and naked by choice. I suspect that if we had more wet naked people at the beach, a whole lot of folks would calm their asses the Hell down. Or at least be glued to beach volleyball.
 
King Something
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I'm all for more wet naked people in general.

I mean wet and naked by choice. I suspect that if we had more wet naked people at the beach, a whole lot of folks would calm their asses the Hell down. Or at least be glued to beach volleyball.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScepticalChymist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tom Scott?

The Honeysuckle Breeze
Youtube Y2OtGbslho8
 
