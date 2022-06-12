 Skip to content
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Kinda curious on what the woman did to the elephant. They are known to hold a grudge against people that do despicable things.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: They are known to hold a grudge


It is known...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The elephant warned her many times to stop contacting him about his car's extended warranty. She should have listened.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like the Asylum Films mockbuster of Jaws: The Revenge.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Kinda curious on what the woman did to the elephant. They are known to hold a grudge against people that do despicable things.


She knows what she did.

Now. Let's invite some to Donny Jr's
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes even Ganesh is known to say "EFF this chick in particular."
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Kinda curious on what the woman did to the elephant. They are known to hold a grudge against people that do despicable things.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Kinda curious on what the woman did to the elephant. They are known to hold a grudge against people that do despicable things.


This unfortunate victim was probably trampled to death in a case of mistaken identity.  It happens, although in this country it is more likely to be pigs than an elephant.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Newfadian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I thought I always remembered a grudge.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Kinda curious on what the woman did to the elephant. They are known to hold a grudge against people that do despicable things.


With elephants, there is no statute of limitations for Finding Out after F*cking Around.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Whats the brown stuff between the elephants toes?  Slow running folk
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bullshiat
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I believe that this is a thing that happened.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hate to sound rude, but you could have NOT invited the elephant to the funeral.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bro...(or Lady, in this case)

Elephants don't forget....OR FORGIVE.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is the elephant available for other jobs?

/asking for a friend
 
JRoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She knows what she did.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Driver: [i.pinimg.com image 850x716]


"You do and I'll give you such a pinch!"
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

The elephant's delivery of that line kills me every time (think an angry Nathan Lane).
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I hate to sound rude, but you could have NOT invited the elephant to the funeral.


The elephant needed to pack its trunk............

/.................
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do not piss off an elephant. Just, don't.
 
ar393
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Do not piss off an elephant. Just, don't.


Or piss on an elephant....it pisses them off.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait, someone brought a killer elephant to a funeral?  Story smells like elephant shiat
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The elephant threw the corpse in the air then ran away."

I'd take this as a gesture of good will.  Got to be sure there's no zombies.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That situation is bananas.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Do not piss off an elephant. Just, don't.


On a serious note.....

It takes a lot of skill and extreme fire power to kill an elephant.

/  We're talking 700 nitro express right above the elephant's eye. 17.8x89R. 250 grains (16.1 grams). Straight to the noodle.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Wait, someone brought a killer elephant to a funeral?  Story smells like elephant shiat


No, but a killer elephant left the funeral
 
Loren
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Kinda curious on what the woman did to the elephant. They are known to hold a grudge against people that do despicable things.


Yeah, one attack by an upset elephant could simply be wrong time, wrong place but two separate attacks by the same elephant screams grudge.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eurotrader: Kinda curious on what the woman did to the elephant. They are known to hold a grudge against people that do despicable things.


"Elephants never forget" is more ominous than I previously thought.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In 1986, Peter Davies was on holiday in Kenya after graduating from Northwestern University.
On a hike through the bush, he came across a young bull elephant standing with one leg raised in the air. The elephant seemed distressed, so Peter approached it very carefully. He got down on one knee, inspected the elephant's foot, and found a large piece of wood deeply embedded in it. As carefully and as gently as he could, Peter worked the wood out with his knife, after which the elephant gingerly put down its foot.

The elephant turned to face the man, and with a rather curious look on its face, stared at him for several tense moments. Peter stood frozen, thinking of nothing else but being trampled. Eventually the elephant trumpeted loudly, turned, and walked away. Peter never forgot that elephant or the events of that day.

Twenty years later, Peter was walking through the Chicago Zoo with his teenaged son. As they approached the elephant enclosure, one of the creatures turned and walked over to where Peter and his son Cameron were standing. The large bull elephant stared at Peter, lifted its front foot off the ground, then put it down. The elephant did that several times then trumpeted loudly, all the while staring at the man.

Remembering the encounter in 1986, Peter could not help wondering if this was the same elephant. Peter summoned up his courage, climbed over the railing, and made his way into the enclosure. He walked right up to the elephant and stared back in wonder. The elephant trumpeted again, wrapped its trunk around one of Peter legs and slammed him against the railing, killing him instantly.

Turns out, it was a different elephant.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eurotrader: Kinda curious on what the woman did to the elephant. They are known to hold a grudge against people that do despicable things.


Or if the family killed the woman and blamed the elephant.
 
