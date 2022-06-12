 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Two lost cities found. It's always in the last place you look   (thechroniclesofhistory.com) divider line
16
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size

What did the Child of the Sun say?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only complete idiots find it on the second-to-last place they look
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

in*

fark me
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in your mom's butt?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, they found two cities, so they did both.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Llanos_de_Moxos_(archaeology)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Terra_preta

Looks like they're just adding on to the list of sites to the SW of the Amazon region, where the natives figured out how to make terra preta and basically used it as a base for compost. So the western experts at first found the soil in the area was not suitable for crops, and marked the whole region as uninhabitable, until they figured out how the natives had fixed the problems.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but like, do they have a really cool calendar?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect the lost cities will soon be demolished in the hunt for MOON NAZI GOOOOOOOLD.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Living in a water park isn't cool enough?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
German and UK scientists discovered two cities.
Locals: Oh, you mean those two that we knew about since we were kids playing around there?
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why are the Russians are looking for "Z" in Ukraine?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Everybody has at least poked around in there but only her proctologist has looked
 
chitownmike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

No, that's on the moon! Duh...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

No, that's on the moon! Duh...


That's the thing. Moon Nazis are sneaky F-ers. They might hide their Moon Nazi GGOOOOOOLD anywhere.

Priceless archeological find? Destroy it because gold!  Sunken ship? Tear it apart because gold! Fragile relics of extremely significant cultural value? Smash it because GOOOOLD. Tomb of a long dead mummified king? Dynamite the walls and burn his corpse for the GOOOOOOOOLD.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the asphalt on the highway that got resurfaced last month is already cracking & coming loose in grapefruit sized chunks.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
https://www.amazon.com/Lost-City-Monkey-God-Story/dp/1455569410

It's about an expedition in Honduras to a cursed city.  It's intense.  Civilizations knew of it at the time of European arrival/conquest.  They considered it cursed.  Well guess what, the curse was actually necrotizing leishmaniasis.  Yup, don't go there, you'll get cursed with a hole through your head and ain't sh*t you can do.

There's more to the book than that, but that's the wild part.  There is so much more out there.
 
