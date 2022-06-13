 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Crews free one trapped in manure truck accident. Victim said to hate manure, and also Marty   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have made like a tree..
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's heavy
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He needed help getting out of that shiat?

What's the matter, chicken?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Standing by to help
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rackrent
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You should see my shoes.
 
