(ABC 10 Sacamento)   If you think you'll avoid Steve Irwin's fate by going to a water park, guess again   (abc10.com) divider line
9
9 Comments     (+0 »)
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have sting rays in water parks?
 
King Something
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Crikey!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If only he'd had a water gun.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

King Something: Crikey!


Crike ...

Goddamit.
 
bkarasek
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Story useless without stingray.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The victim appears to have lived, so the stabber guy featured in the article basically got outdone by a stingray.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The IT Crowd - Fire at a Sea Parks
Youtube qy_BKKnHgas
 
Elzar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: King Something: Crikey!

Crike ...

Goddamit.


Thats not a knife
 
