 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   How getting chewing gum in your hair can be really sticky if you're smoking weed, or something   (politico.com) divider line
7
    More: Misc, Wrigley Company, Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company, Wrigley Field, Wrigley company, Cannabis, Wrigley Building, Legality of cannabis by country, William Wrigley, Jr. II  
•       •       •

533 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2022 at 7:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poof having money doesn't mean you're qualified
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A company started/run* by Beau and Scooter doesn't sound like a solid company.

*Beau and Scooter in the pet treat or kid snack testing department would probably be OK.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A fool and his money...
 
drayno76
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
ROFLMAO, I just quit working at that shiathole of a company a few weeks ago. 

Bug filled, mold covered, nasty a$$ weed that I wouldn't have sold to my worst enemy in high school. It's run by the most empty headed compilation of morons I've ever encountered. I knew within a month of working there that the company would be going under.  Massive waste, crazy expenditure, and at best a mediocre product and financial dealings that were crooked as fark.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wrigley, Curaleaf, et al. are trying to impose an oligopoly on the emerging market for a product which can be produced profitably just about anywhere, on virtually any scale, and has been a countercultural icon for decades, including by its consumers. What could possibly go wrong?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.