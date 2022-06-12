 Skip to content
(CNN)   The reason Americans won't adopt the metric system? They think they're too special to use what the rest of the world uses. So, yeah. They're morons   (cnn.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because it's too hard to learn something new, even if it makes far more sense?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, they also think that healthcare and public institutions are Socialism.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A whole lot of Americans just aren't very adaptable.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Metric system is better in most ways, but there's a few cases where US customary units win.
For example, how much energy does it take to lift 1lbs 1 foot higher? Answer is 1ft-lb. (Just multiply the weight in lbs times the height in feet)
By comparison, how much energy does it take to lift 1kg 1 meter higher? Answer is 9.8J (Multiply the mass in Kg by the acceleration of gravity in m/s then multiply that result by the height in meters).

There are other examples, but most people are only interested in length, mass, volume and temperature. In the case of the first 3, metric is easier to teach as there is only one unit and multiples of it. US is far more complicated, with tons of specialized units for each measurement. As for temperature, C is a less accurate unit than F, which is why I prefer F (there are 100 degrees Celsius between freezing water and boiling water, and 180 degrees Fahrenheit between the same points).

As an engineer I'm pretty comfortable with both systems. But it would be better if we switched to Metric - the few cases where Customary wins aren't worth the unnecessary complexity and being out of step with the rest of the world.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$1.32 per liter for gas is outrageous!

/still cheaper than coke.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think it's just laziness.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Americans will never accept the metric system until we have solved converting a foot long.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure there are ways it isn't for others that I'm not considering but in my book the metric system is easily superior and I wish we'd start the process of moving to it as a country. Outside of work where I've had to retrain my brain to initially think in feet for measuring small distances, meters and klicks are how I think now and I can't help it.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: Americans will never accept the metric system until we have solved converting a foot long.


When you let them know a half meter is longer, they should be on board.
 
sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know is I can't find my 10mm socket.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All U.S. bills (currency) weigh 1 gram.
Good to know if you ever need to check the accuracy of a small scale.
Don't ask me how I know this.
 
neilix [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yep, morons.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We've had bigger problems for the last couple of decades. Try again when Nazis aren't trying to take over the country and convert us all to measuring everything in Hannities and Limbaughs.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Americans will pick up on the Metric system when they know who speaks English in What.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Americans are well convinced they're the best nation in the world, despite struggling to stay in the top 10.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: As for temperature, C is a less accurate unit than F, which is why I prefer F (there are 100 degrees Celsius between freezing water and boiling water, and 180 degrees Fahrenheit between the same points).


Meh. If you need extra precision, use decimals.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How Pirates Of The Caribbean Hijacked America's Metric System
 
Excelsior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Start referring to it as "British Imperial Units" instead of "US customary units", and see how quickly people demand a switch.


Archer: Imperial vs Metric system
Youtube wJqNGs3JMuM
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


twopointfivefourcentimeterworm......twopointfivefourcentimeterworm.....measuring the merrigolds..... 
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Square inches to square feet conversion is pretty awkward.  Divide by 144.

Square centimeters to square meters conversion? No problem.  Move the decimal.

Square meters to square feet?  Ehhh... Multiply by about 10 or 11.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Americans will never accept the metric system until we have solved converting a foot long.


A foot long is $5.
 
metric
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Obligatory post.
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"$5 .305 meter-long" just doesn't have the same ring to it.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Private_Citizen: As for temperature, C is a less accurate unit than F, which is why I prefer F (there are 100 degrees Celsius between freezing water and boiling water, and 180 degrees Fahrenheit between the same points).

Meh. If you need extra precision, use decimals.


And how often does the difference between 75 degrees F and 76 degrees F really matter?
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The rest of the world doesn't  know how to use Rhode Islands, farking morans.z
 
Kassandry [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: All U.S. bills (currency) weigh 1 gram.
Good to know if you ever need to check the accuracy of a small scale.
Don't ask me how I know this.


Recreational herbalism?
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They're too embarrassed to admit they don't know if it's "kil-Ahm-itters" or "keelo-meters"
 
flucto
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hate all the 19/83's wrenches and shiat but getting rid of them isn't going to be cheap. Sure, savings, blah blah, but we don't consider benefits, only costs.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Yeah, they also think that healthcare and public institutions are Socialism.


Well they are, silly.  But good luck on them convincing themselves that socialism doesn't mean evil devil death suicide whirlwind Jesus hate poverty fandango, 'cause reality is not a thing they are at home to.  They do not hear it knocking
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Metric system is better in most ways, but there's a few cases where US customary units win.



Yeah, in most cases metric units are better, but the big exception for me is that degrees Celsius are the worst.

Degrees Fahrenheit are better for every day stuff.  0 is cold, 25 is chilly, 50 is nondescript, 75 is warm, 100 is hot.  Compare this to degrees Celsius where the range is about -20 to 40 or so.

And the size of the degree Celsius is too large - you can generally perceive half degree Celsius differences, which is why weather forecasts will often use half degrees.  A degree Fahrenheit is about half the size, and fits with about what a human can perceive.

If you're doing science, use Kelvins.  There's a reason that the Kelvin is the SI unit.  Degrees Celsius suck for science unless you're doing REALLY specific things.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You can have my god-given American right to doing measurements in Rhode Islands when you pry them from my cold, dead hands
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: All U.S. bills (currency) weigh 1 gram.
Good to know if you ever need to check the accuracy of a small scale.
Don't ask me how I know this.


You saw The Town.
/
I'll definitely chase the rabbit
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

koder: We've had bigger problems for the last couple of decades. Try again when Nazis aren't trying to take over the country and convert us all to measuring everything in Hannities and Limbaughs.


Nazis used the metric system.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
One ounce equals 28 grams.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Private_Citizen: As for temperature, C is a less accurate unit than F, which is why I prefer F (there are 100 degrees Celsius between freezing water and boiling water, and 180 degrees Fahrenheit between the same points).

Meh. If you need extra precision, use decimals.


You can use decimals with fahrenheit as well. Guess which is more precise?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

foo monkey: One ounce equals 28 grams.


28.5. You been getting shorted a half gram this whole time.  Congratulations.  You played yourself.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: Private_Citizen: As for temperature, C is a less accurate unit than F, which is why I prefer F (there are 100 degrees Celsius between freezing water and boiling water, and 180 degrees Fahrenheit between the same points).

Meh. If you need extra precision, use decimals.


Aside from that, it's near impossible to tell the difference between 20C and 21C, external factors such as sunny/overcast/shade, the slightest of breezes, etc. will have WAY more of an impact than that 1C difference.

The ONLY reason people think that Imperial is more "intuitive" is because they farking grew up with it, don't know any better, and resist any and all change.

/Having grown up with Metric and moved to the US later: imperial measurements are absolutely ass-backwards.
//"but pounds are so much more convenient when picturing food sizes!" "well then, good thing that a metric pound (500 grams) is almost the same size?"
///But it's really easy to remember how many feet are in a mile! 5280, sounds just like 5 tomato! See?!" "Yeah, that's SO much easier than remembering there are a 1000 meters in a KILOmeter."

/Start dual-labeling things in both weights-for-dummies and metric, and once the boomers finally drop dead they can take the imperial system right along with them
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: Private_Citizen: Metric system is better in most ways, but there's a few cases where US customary units win.


Yeah, in most cases metric units are better, but the big exception for me is that degrees Celsius are the worst.

Degrees Fahrenheit are better for every day stuff.  0 is cold, 25 is chilly, 50 is nondescript, 75 is warm, 100 is hot.  Compare this to degrees Celsius where the range is about -20 to 40 or so.

And the size of the degree Celsius is too large - you can generally perceive half degree Celsius differences, which is why weather forecasts will often use half degrees.  A degree Fahrenheit is about half the size, and fits with about what a human can perceive.

If you're doing science, use Kelvins.  There's a reason that the Kelvin is the SI unit.  Degrees Celsius suck for science unless you're doing REALLY specific things.


Wish I had read further, yes, This.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: dildo tontine: Americans will never accept the metric system until we have solved converting a foot long.

A foot long is $5.


And only 11 inches.
Or 279 millimeters.

Yeah we so should switch to metric.
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: All U.S. bills (currency) weigh 1 gram.
Good to know if you ever need to check the accuracy of a small scale.
Don't ask me how I know this.


Does that include the coke, mucus and christ-knows-what-else that has worked it's way into the fibers?
 
al-Mundane
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Do you realize there are places in the world that don't even use standardized universal words for things? Like, in Germany they call a potato a "kartoffel." How crazy is that?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Same reason we don't do metric time. 60 is highly dividable, and 60 inches was the height of an average man. You can divid evenly by 30, 20, 15, 12, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1. Then get down to the inch, and it evenly divisible down to the 16th, and beyond that might as well use metric because you'll need decimal places on a gauge.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why doesnt the super smart rest of the world use metric time?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

al-Mundane: Do you realize there are places in the world that don't even use standardized universal words for things? Like, in Germany they call a potato a "kartoffel." How crazy is that?


The German word for "Tee shirt" is "Der Tee shirt."
 
tb tibbles
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Legalize hard drugs and tell Americans the speed limit is 100kph so it sounds like they can drive faster.
 
Fano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jokes on us, most of our weird sizes are because things are already in metric. We are about as metric as England.
 
behanger
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A meter is no defined as a certain length that light travels in a certain time. So the real SI unit of distance could also be the nano light second. Conveniently, that's about a foot. Also close to a milli-sound-second. So think feet, say nano light second, and you are in the clear.
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can you say military?
 
