 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Sailing across the Atlantic in a portable toilet   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
30
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

508 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 12 Jun 2022 at 10:05 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So where do you sleep?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: So where do you sleep?


In your own filth, I assume.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wouldn't Suicide by cop be quicker and still get the same amount of clicks?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In a toilet? Well that's just silly.
ctvnews.caView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anything's a portable toilet if you're brave enough.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"During Andrew's expected three-month crossing, he'll survive off a protein-rich substance that's moulded around the internal walls of the cockpit to save space. "

🎶  Jerking, jerking, over the ocean blue. 🎶
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So regular cruise ship then?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tom hanks did it
 
deadsanta
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did you all see his DIY build on the boat?  Yeah, he's gonna die.
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Anything's a portable toilet if you're brave enough.


Paige, no!
 
goodncold
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This seems I'll conceived.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Only hope can keep him together.
 
culebra
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A daredevil father massive farkwit will [attempt to] sail 1,900 miles across the Atlantic Ocean in a tiny 3ft3in (1metre) boat basin he built himself, as he audaciously attempts to break a world record make people pay attention to him.
 
starlost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So three months with little or no movement?
Self built boat?
Feeding off of something growing on the inside of it?
I can't see anything going wrong with this cunning plan.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Atlantic Ocean is a portable toilet, from a certain point of view.
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be an ad for Carnival cruise ships!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thorpe: "During Andrew's expected three-month crossing, he'll survive off a protein-rich substance that's moulded around the internal walls of the cockpit to save space. "



Oof yeah that jumped out at me too.  I'm capable of subsisting off of a pretty repetitive diet of the same like 3 or 4 foods every single day, but it's still actual food that will go bad.  It sounds like this guy has basically moulded the inside of his cockpit with squished up powerbars.  Not the ones that are kinda like granola bars with visible nuts/oats/etc. in them, but these things:

a57.foxnews.comView Full Size


that you can ball up, twist, break apart and squeeze back together, etc.  Edible, but not 'food' per se.

Eating nothing but one flavor of original powerbar for 90 days would be a bit of a mental challenge. after a couple weeks.
 
chewd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: thorpe: "During Andrew's expected three-month crossing, he'll survive off a protein-rich substance that's moulded around the internal walls of the cockpit to save space. "


Oof yeah that jumped out at me too.  I'm capable of subsisting off of a pretty repetitive diet of the same like 3 or 4 foods every single day, but it's still actual food that will go bad.  It sounds like this guy has basically moulded the inside of his cockpit with squished up powerbars.  Not the ones that are kinda like granola bars with visible nuts/oats/etc. in them, but these things:

[a57.foxnews.com image 252x139]

that you can ball up, twist, break apart and squeeze back together, etc.  Edible, but not 'food' per se.

Eating nothing but one flavor of original powerbar for 90 days would be a bit of a mental challenge. after a couple weeks.


Well at least he wont have to worry about lack of toilet paper.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Says he has to poop over the side, so he'll be out on the hull then and could fall overboard or get hurt other ways. Cramped like that he might get a thrombosis in the legs. Plus be weakened enough from lack of exercise and sleep to not to be able to do critical jobs on board. Sure he's got a harness but a good long storm in that thing will be like a Niagra Falls barrel drop but for hours, even days. Waves are not gonna be kind to him just because, for three months.

This is just going to be nasty as fark, and that's if it goes well.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
90 days without human contact? That's rough. You have to be mentally prepared to do that. Not just physically.

Having a satellite phone probably helps. But knowing no one is likely immediately available in case of emergency makes you go a little knotty at the ends, as my seafaring father Admiral Horatio Kassen Bloodbath, 4th Baron of Latveria after the untimely demise of my Grunkle Commodore Karl.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Losing Sight of shiat.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What's the over/under on how long it takes him to call for rescue? I'll go with 3 days.
 
Slypork
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: In a toilet? Well that's just silly.
[ctvnews.ca image 850x478]


Here is the great story of a man who rowed across the English Channel in a bathtub. It's hilarious.
 
jmr61
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: Says he has to poop over the side, so he'll be out on the hull then and could fall overboard or get hurt other ways. Cramped like that he might get a thrombosis in the legs. Plus be weakened enough from lack of exercise and sleep to not to be able to do critical jobs on board. Sure he's got a harness but a good long storm in that thing will be like a Niagra Falls barrel drop but for hours, even days. Waves are not gonna be kind to him just because, for three months.

This is just going to be nasty as fark, and that's if it goes well.


Yeah, plus he's going to die.
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hope he makes it and I hope he survives. But if he does die I will certainly channel Nelson.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"How was the trip, dear?"

"My ass started itching at day 6 and there was no way to move around"
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: thorpe: "During Andrew's expected three-month crossing, he'll survive off a protein-rich substance that's moulded around the internal walls of the cockpit to save space. "


Oof yeah that jumped out at me too.  I'm capable of subsisting off of a pretty repetitive diet of the same like 3 or 4 foods every single day, but it's still actual food that will go bad.  It sounds like this guy has basically moulded the inside of his cockpit with squished up powerbars.  Not the ones that are kinda like granola bars with visible nuts/oats/etc. in them, but these things:

[a57.foxnews.com image 252x139]

that you can ball up, twist, break apart and squeeze back together, etc.  Edible, but not 'food' per se.

Eating nothing but one flavor of original powerbar for 90 days would be a bit of a mental challenge. after a couple weeks.


There was a story a few years back about a hiker that provisioned a major Appalachian Trail hike with nothing but powerbars. I think he made it to day four before his GI system was locked up solid and he had to be flown to a hospital.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hope it goes well, since it would be a cool record to break.

But the rational side of me knows that he'll probably show up in the news 4-6 weeks out, in such terrible shape that he had to be rescued.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does he have a little desalination plant with him?
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.