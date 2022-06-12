 Skip to content
(Air Force Times)   Here are scores needed to pass US Air Force PT test, if you have the pork belly for it
46
    More: Interesting, Bodyweight exercise, Exercise, Air Force, United States Air Force, new PT tests, Strength training, airmen's scores, Scores  
•       •       •

46 Comments     (+0 »)
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Do they have waivers for low golf handicap?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Do they still get filet mignon and mimosas when they finish? That's the most important thing here.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
the military still requires airmen to maintain weight standards and be measured for healthy body composition


Yeah, OK...

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My oldest son went into the army after high school graduation. Said basic train was hard.....very very hard and there were a lot of drop outs. Served 6.5 years , got out and went to college and grad school (Georgetown). Decided to reup but Navy. As an officer. Said Naval officer physical and mental training is many many many times harder than army basic. Said a lot of men and women go into Naval OCS thinking this is going to be so cool. Big percentage of them drop out due to physical, mental and personality demands the officer candidates are put under. And more would drop out as training progressed. He graduated a little over a year ago(I never had a doubt) and is now an officer in the Navy.
Joining the military is hard. The requirements are getting even tougher. The military want stronger, better people. But for those who push themselves so far past anything that they thought they were capable of, the rewards are great. And a whole new world will open up.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is a PT test? is it like a physical fitness assessment beta test?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somebody never watched An Officer and A Gentleman.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decades past draft age, and never had the least desire to go into the Air Force, so joke's on them.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starlost: What is a PT test? is it like a physical fitness assessment beta test?


PT in this context means Physical Training.
It's been used for 100+ years.
You must be really out of shape.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Be all that as much as you can be.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

______________________________

You forgot to question whether the bro even lifts.  Hand in your internet tough troll card.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheWordGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way easier than a year ago, keep going.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: [Fark user image image 268x298]


I just watched the most recent Clifford the big red dog movie last night, and he was the villain in it. It was quite odd seeing him play... Not buster
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

______________________________

You forgot to question whether the bro even lifts.  Hand in your internet tough troll card.


Nope.
I mean he sounds out of shape because he doesn't know what PT is.
Can't be in peak physical shape without PT.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men younger than 25 must complete 1.5 miles within 15 minutes and 50 seconds.

Oh, FFS. The average person can farking WALK one mile in 20 minutes. I'm 50 with bad knees and this would barely make me break a sweat.
 
bizzwire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, there's a 60+ cadre?  Count me in!
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
man it takes me an hour & 15 to jog six miles, and i am a 48yo.
been doing this fot twenty years, used to be 3x a week, then 2x a week,
now once a week.   always wondered how fat i'd be if i never did it
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

"You Eyeballing Me Boy?"
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Right and the minimum necessary for the Air Force is twice as fast over 50% more distance.  Not really a good analogy.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jsmilky: man it takes me an hour & 15 to jog six miles, and i am a 48yo.
been doing this fot twenty years, used to be 3x a week, then 2x a week,
now once a week.   always wondered how fat i'd be if i never did it


Want me to send you a selfie?
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Thanks for ruining the movie for me.
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wait, did the Air Force not do physical fitness tests before?

The Navy changed it up the past few years. Still do pushups but now do planks instead of situps. I found the planks surprisingly easy to max out and my core is nothing special. They added the 2000 meter row machine as a cardio option. If you do it right, that one hurts as a proper 2k effort can turn you inside out. If you're a heavy and strong type, it's a good option. Personally, I do the stationary bike. I'm an avid cyclist so I just go for the high score. On my last PRT, the equivalent 1.5 mile run time to my bike score was about 9:30. No farking way I'll ever run 1.5 miles in that time.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No longer on the list is a one-mile speed walk... due to, wait for it ...equipment requirements

Not enough MIL-Spec speed walking shorts at $260/pair or $500 speed walking shoes.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

If you don't exercise regularly, you will struggle with this. 1.5 miles in 15:50 is a lot harder than 1 mile in 20.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

No kidding:   that's not a run, it's barely a jog.
Normal walking speed is ~4mph, and 1.5 miles in 15:50 would require you to go just over 6mph.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's been the Chair Force since the 70s.  Good luck with that.

/grew up in a neighborhood full of USAF officers, next to Wright-Patterson AFB.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
♫ High scores to the Danger zone! ♫
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

That's 10 minute/mile pace, which I'm pretty sure in school would have had you laughed out of the Presidential Fitness Challenge or whatever it was called. I would call an 8 minute mile a bare minimum of fitness for most people, and the target should really be closer to 6 if you're in decent shape.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I went through Army basic at Ft Leonard Wood in November 1983. At that time, if memory serves, in order to pass the basic PT test, it was 60 pull ups and 60 sit ups in two minutes (not at the same time), and a two mile run in less than 14 minutes. It was a breeze then, but I was much younger. I could not do it now, but I'm pretty sure I could pass the AF one in FTA. Because who couldn't?
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I-K-Rumba: My oldest son went into the army after high school graduation. Said basic train was hard.....very very hard and there were a lot of drop outs. Served 6.5 years , got out and went to college and grad school (Georgetown). Decided to reup but Navy. As an officer. Said Naval officer physical and mental training is many many many times harder than army basic. Said a lot of men and women go into Naval OCS thinking this is going to be so cool. Big percentage of them drop out due to physical, mental and personality demands the officer candidates are put under. And more would drop out as training progressed. He graduated a little over a year ago(I never had a doubt) and is now an officer in the Navy.
Joining the military is hard. The requirements are getting even tougher. The military want stronger, better people. But for those who push themselves so far past anything that they thought they were capable of, the rewards are great. And a whole new world will open up.


One of my college era roommates wanted to go into the military for their medical training program.  They'd pay for med school, he'd go in as an officer, etc.  The Army rejected him because his feet snapped, crackled, and popped.  That's because he ran ran cross country like a beast.  I always knew when he was coming downstairs because of the sound.  Anyway, the Navy took him no problem.  Time goes by, yada, yada, yada, he gets in the SEAL program.  He was so excited.  "We get to work out for hours every day!!!"
 
jumac
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
wish i could have even tried to join.  talk to the local office and was told flat out that my medical stuff would make me a no go without even getting to basic.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Women under 25 must complete 1.5 miles within 18 minutes and 56 seconds. "

WTF is that shiat?  A 12 minute mile is walkable.
 
Security Ninja
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Theirs is a written test, isn't it?
(USN guy)
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

As a US Army veteran, I just want to point out that that guy is National Guard, or as we called them, No Go. Nobody in the regular Army looks like that.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I doubt there are very many human beings capable of 60 pull ups.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nope. Only Pushups, Situps, and 2-mile run back then.

I think the minimum requirement was 30 pushups in 2 mins.  30 situps in 2 mins. 2-mile run in under 18 mins.

I damn near maxed my PT test out of Basic. 75 Pushups, 76 situps, 2-miles in 13:00 (12:55 earned max points).

Did my Basic at Ft Dix March 1984.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Enlisted in USAF in '78,   Basic was six weeks.   Never did even one push-up.   Hardest part was running 1.5 miles in 12:30.    Everything else was calisthentics and classroom all day.   Even back then it was Chair Force.
 
Yoeman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Agreed. I ran 3 in 22 last PFT in the USMC.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dude/lady/however you identify that was some harsh snark for a genuinely decent human story. Even for Fark.
Helluva movie though.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
1 - Identify as a woman
2 - Pass fitness test
3 - Demand equal pay for less ability
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Real ones or the fake cross fit swinging kip spasms?
 
