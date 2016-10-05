 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Give this guy a hand   (nypost.com) divider line
32
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
JRoo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
put him on a cereal box

kroger.comView Full Size
 
listernine
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He got two right hands?  Ibscure?
 
Cinedelic [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm not saying we can't trust Dr. Frankenstein, I'm just saying that y'all should stop by my Torch and Pitchfork Emporium and pick up a few things, just in case.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yes but are his hands all right now? That might be a problem
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Best in Show | Gerry's Got Two Left Feet | HBO Max
Youtube Y-QMtphwlZc
 
WTP 2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He has the right to bare arms.
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I bet the medical bills are gonna cost him an arm and a....wait, hold on.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I now doubt the existence of Iceland and armless men.

Also....ARM TRANSPLANT?!?!? When was that a thing?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

omg bbq: He has the right to bare arms.


I wonder if I can get Bear Arms....

There's no reason why you couldn't, if arm transplants are a thing. Probably couldn't bait ever again tho.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

listernine: He got two right hands?  Ibscure?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Doc (on the phone) No fapping for at least two weeks or your arm will fall....
"Doc?  My arm just fell off."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Now, is it easier to commit crimes or is that outweighed by the worry you'll get fingered in something the previous owner did?

/Pun intended
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
New arms. Who dis?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Too bad he couldn't get them color matched.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
imgix.bustle.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Now, is it easier to commit crimes or is that outweighed by the worry you'll get fingered in something the previous owner did?

/Pun intended


Coupled with that story about China cloning pigs using AI?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hope they're bionic, because Bigfoot is still out there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Too bad he couldn't get them color matched.


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Forewarned is four armed.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
TFA says he was "electrocuted on the job".  Well, despite that, I think he was probably only severely shocked.  Iceland isn't a primitive country, so there's likely some kind of industrial insurance that took care of him and he wasn't left SOL like he may or may not be here.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Op you count get a bear arms pun in there?  The standards have gone down in recent years... Jeez
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fire bad arrrghh.
 
anuran
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Forewarned is four armed.


*shakes tiny transplanted fist*
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Was this the doctor who did the operation?

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Forewarned is four armed.


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Was this the doctor who did the operation?

[2.bp.blogspot.com image 500x345]


Maybe this Doctor?

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
hamsack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm sorry, but I don't believe this story.

Felix Gretarsson got electrocuted on the job in Iceland,

There are clearly not enough syllables in the patient's name to verify his Icelandic citizenship.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's amazing they could reconnect the nerves.  That's amazing.
 
