 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Airline Captain ordered the fish   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Sick, Edinburgh, The Sun, Scotland, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, News Corporation, Crete  
•       •       •

642 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2022 at 9:53 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'll assume subby is the dumbass in this case
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is Leon getting larger?
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A hospital?  What is it?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This joke would like you to let it rest in peace already.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
random EMPHASIS.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I'll assume subby is the dumbass in this case


Heh.

The tag changed, right?
 
Plissken
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I speak jive.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He's likely to have trouble, however, because the oil has hit his anus.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: This joke would like you to let it rest in peace already.


I thought it was a euphemism for eating a girl out.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mentat: A hospital?  What is it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: johnny_vegas: I'll assume subby is the dumbass in this case

Heh.

The tag changed, right?


Of course it did, though that immediately invalidate my prior statement
 
Loren
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There's a reason big planes have two pilots.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Air Traffic Control - SNL
Youtube UGRcJQ9tMbY
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: aleister_greynight: This joke would like you to let it rest in peace already.

I thought it was a euphemism for eating a girl out.


They didn't specify if a stewardess was also in the bathroom. So not really sure
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was he naked?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: The_Sponge: johnny_vegas: I'll assume subby is the dumbass in this case

Heh.

The tag changed, right?

Of course it did, though that immediately invalidate my prior statement


Cool...I just wanted to make sure I was right.
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Does he like movies about gladiators?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"And we're out of coffee."
 
jlt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"You want me to get an abortion"
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Emergency vehicles met them because the copilot landed?

Did the stewardess not inflate him properly or something?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.