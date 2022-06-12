 Skip to content
(Zillow)   It's like Field of Dreams but with a whiffle ball field   (zillow.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That awkward moment when you build it, and they still don't come...
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Farking 2 million? No. Just no. Fark you and fark your stupid backyard.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's great.  Just great.  Now, about that front yard...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do the subway tiles scream 'New York City' loudly enough?"

"No.  Let's not leave room for any ambiguity."
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can you imagine all the kids you could threaten to stay off your property with this setup?
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm smacking that ball in the pool on purpose.

/i'll get it!
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tvovermind.comView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
Crankpot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing like a quick dip after a few dingers
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Artistic Gourmet Kitchen" look like the tiles and motif of several bus station bathrooms I've been in. Fark that, I would puke from the memories of the smell and thinking about how to clean the bus station tiles on he walls.  :(
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is what a $2 million laundry room looks like

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Samsquantch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do people get money for this kind of crap? I work at a public library and therefore have a decent income by most standards, but my 1K sqft, largely un-updated 1961 bungalow is all I can manage. And I consider myself very fortunate to have that. What do these people do? I'd love to find a profession that appears to pay very well doesn't seem to require much sense or any taste whatsoever. I'm guessing it isn't rocket science, and I could use this kind of money in far more clever ways.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: "Do the subway tiles scream 'New York City' loudly enough?"

"No.  Let's not leave room for any ambiguity."


You know these people are rubes when they went with the Times Square station sign.

If you want to pretend your cool, go with Christopher St or Bowery. But I'm sure these people love to tell their friends how they visit NYC all of the time, yet, they've never gone below 30th st or above 66th.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Farking 2 million? No. Just no. Fark you and fark your stupid backyard.


Yeah... 2 million?  For a largish but not huge house on a half acre?  Where's the dock?  It's not on a lake or river.

biatch, if your state doesn't touch an ocean, fark right off with that price. Whose paying that to live in a landlocked nothing-state with no water?
 
thornhill
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dennysgod: So this is what a $2 million laundry room looks like

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


It also looks like there's a laundry machine in the master bedroom.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Samsquantch: Where do people get money for this kind of crap? I work at a public library and therefore have a decent income by most standards, but my 1K sqft, largely un-updated 1961 bungalow is all I can manage. And I consider myself very fortunate to have that. What do these people do? I'd love to find a profession that appears to pay very well doesn't seem to require much sense or any taste whatsoever. I'm guessing it isn't rocket science, and I could use this kind of money in far more clever ways.


There's a rich neighborhood near where I live called " Shady Canyon".  My buddy says they call it that because you gotta be shady to afford a place there.
 
nucal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If that is real grass I would not want to deal with watering that field in Scottsdale
 
NobleHam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As I've said before, the problem with building your dream house is that you might be a weirdo whose dreams don't appeal to anyone else.
 
Samsquantch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NobleHam: As I've said before, the problem with building your dream house is that you might be a weirdo whose dreams don't appeal to anyone else.


My dreams revolve around having my own micro brewery and a nice environment to drink that beer while watching sports or sci-fi, so I could always sell to Farkers. If you bastards had any money. Or if I did to build the thing in the first place.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thornhill: dennysgod: So this is what a $2 million laundry room looks like

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

It also looks like there's a laundry machine in the master bedroom.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


There's been a time or two in the past, maybe after a night of hard partying, where a laundry room in the bedroom would have come in pretty handy. I got the sleep apnea so sometimes I don't wake up when I really, really should wake the fark up. I once soiled a bed and a cat so thoroughly I had to throw the mattress out and the cat wouldn't come back inside the house for a month.
 
listernine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wiffleball Ranch?  Isnt that the name of a whorehouse in Nevada?  Not that I would know.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NobleHam: As I've said before, the problem with building your dream house is that you might be a weirdo whose dreams don't appeal to anyone else.


As far as things go, this one isn't bad.  Rip up the bases and take down the scoreboard and the dirt can convert to AZ xeriscape easily.  The grass and/or turf could be ripped out or kept.  A lot of people in Phoenix do weird mix n match like that with their backyard landscaping.

The interior of the home (in terms of layout) is within the range of 'normal' for big houses in Phoenix.  So many of them have essentially open floorplans with cavernous multi-rooms.  I wouldn't have even thought twice if I'd gone to a friend's place there and it'd been like that inside (apart from the NYC tile decor).  That's not going to slow any buyer down out there.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Samsquantch: Where do people get money for this kind of crap? I work at a public library and therefore have a decent income by most standards, but my 1K sqft, largely un-updated 1961 bungalow is all I can manage. And I consider myself very fortunate to have that. What do these people do? I'd love to find a profession that appears to pay very well doesn't seem to require much sense or any taste whatsoever. I'm guessing it isn't rocket science, and I could use this kind of money in far more clever ways.


Own a construction company. Even a small one. That's your answer.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fedoras, trilbies, and a Gatsby themed entertainment room.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Farking 2 million? No. Just no. Fark you and fark your stupid backyard.


Izunbacol: Lsherm: Farking 2 million? No. Just no. Fark you and fark your stupid backyard.

Yeah... 2 million?  For a largish but not huge house on a half acre?  Where's the dock?  It's not on a lake or river.

biatch, if your state doesn't touch an ocean, fark right off with that price. Whose paying that to live in a landlocked nothing-state with no water?


Click on the sides with the map.  They aren't asking $2M for the baseball diamond, they are asking $2M for (that part of) Scottsdale, Arizona.  Its pretty average compared to the other prices on the map.  Last I heard from social media about a guy in Scottsdale was that it was pretty much a yuppie "Stepford Wives" area.  Can't imagine how these guys are going to handle the water running out.  Some of the outskirts (no idea if this qualifies) have already had the water shut off and have been abandoned.


/the guy who bought Cal Ripken's house (on the market for  something like a decade) got traded to the diamondbacks and sold the old place ($3.4M, 8k sq. ft.  Lots of land).
//Presumably similar neighborhood: Hunt Valley horse country, although one newspaper link refers to it as "Reisterstown" (i.e. the black part of that area.  But much could have changed in the last couple decades)
///link was from last year, I guess the Diamondback player already bought a place.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is there a browser add-on somewhere that you can use to block certain sites from showing up on my FARK?
 
Snort
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thornhill: dennysgod: So this is what a $2 million laundry room looks like

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]

It also looks like there's a laundry machine in the master bedroom.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x566]


The jizz isn't gonna clean itself.
 
