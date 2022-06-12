 Skip to content
(NPR)   How does an article about looted antiquities, and their ties to extemist groups in the Middle East, somehow avoid mentioning Hobby Lobby?   (npr.org) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Read that as looted chilaquiles.... You try to touch mine and I'll break your knees, mate
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because journalists don't do their jobs?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hobby Lobby isn't even a drop in the bucket when it comes to antiquities trafficking. They're certainly the most widely known example, but the market for these items consists mostly of wealthy people who likely don't realize they are purchasing protected artifacts. I was in an antique store in Old Town Alexandria outside DC decades ago buying jewelry for my ex and it was my third or fourth time buying something from the store. The proprietor got comfortable with me, so she asked me if I wanted to see the back room where they kept higher ticket items. I said sure.

First, I could not afford anything in that room. I think the cheapest item was $25,000. Second, it was all ancient. ANCIENT. Like, straight out of ancient Egypt. She was trying to talk me into a stone door frame that could, with a little work, become a fireplace mantle. It was $60,000. It didn't just look old. It smelled old. I felt uncomfortable just standing next to it. I had my Indiana Jones moment: "That belongs in a museum!" and then I politely excused myself and left.

If I had realized then that those items were probably illegal, I would have turned her in, but this was pre-Iraq war and pre-any knowledge I had about antiquity trading. But these stores are all over. Rich person hires a decorator, decorator goes to an unscrupulous antique dealer to get something unique, and that's the market. Rinse, repeat a million times a year all over the globe and you've got quite an industry.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hobby Lobby is a proud sponsor of NPR?  Naw.  NPR admits it whenever they report on a story and that company sponsors them.

"The psychotic gunman was identified as Harry Freakstorm and we should mention Harry Freakstorm supported NPR with a check in 1992.  That check bounced, by the way.  His $5 check bounced.  And he called in his pledge from a pay phone."
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

The most affordable thing in the room is usually the elephant, but it always comes with annoying strings attached.
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Journalists are a myth.  I'm sure they existed at some time in the way-before but they're long gone.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, Subby, probably because Hobby Lobby avoids those kinds of things like you avoid reality, and they not only paid a $3,000,000 fine but also returned everything to the countries of origin.

Sure, they're still a bunch of kooky Christians but they have literally paid their debt to society, much like anyone on parole.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Now that you realize the items were probably illegal you don't bother to contact any authorities to even tell them about it?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

If I did what Hobby Lobby actively did, I'd have gone to federal prison.
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Museum of the Bible Fake and Looted Antiquities--Thousands of Them!-- That We Imported As Ceramic Tiles But Oh Yeah We Got Busted So We Had To Send Them Back and So We Just Did It Again and Again and Got Busted Furthermore and Such As
 
assjuice
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Because the world doesn't revolve around your pet causes and petty corporate boycotts.
 
listernine
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

After Order 66 most of them were executed, and the ones that escaped were hunted down by the Emperor and Lord Vader.  There are wild tales of some of them still existing, along with their counterparts, editors.
 
seelorq [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

But they kept doing it.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

In his fantasy there are no cops but Nazis chased him home
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

assjuice: Because the world doesn't revolve around your pet causes and petty corporate boycotts.


OMG look another American who parked his supply sheds and latrines on top of aniquities in Iraq! Can we use this example to help kick them off the UN Security Council now? How about the World Bank directorship? Can we please get around to that? These looters are pieces of shiat, but their voters love their crimes, as this one just attested.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The store isn't there anymore. This was over 20 years ago. Or maybe about 20 years ago.

The woman that owned the store had some great antique jewelry. I went there often, but maybe 15 years ago I stopped by to get a present for my mother and it had closed.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

They were a myth in the before time as well.  H.L.Mencken (a famous journalist from way back.  Got to drink the first "legal beer" when prohibition ended) wrote how he did most of his "research" in a bar.  When he got moved to the statehouse beat he tried to get the guy with all the contacts to share his notes.  Obviously Mr. Connected refused (who did H.L.Mecnken have and what could he share?).  So our hero gets together with the rest of the less connected guys on the statehouse beat (back then they had competing newspapers, so it wasn't just one guy) and they go and make up all the stories they need.  Since it was confirmed in multiple papers, it had to be true, right?  So Mr. Connected starts getting heat for missing all these scoops and presumably shares his information (at least that's how H.L.Mencken tells the tale).

Funny how everything was accurate and unbiased until the internet came along and you could get messages from people with a reasonably good claim to have the real news.  Kind of like how all cops were straight out of Barney Miller until cell phones could record them acting like Klansmen lynching blacks.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

"Hello, officer. I went into an antique store 20 years ago and the proprietor had some antiques that looked illegal. Yes, I'll hold... Hello?  Hello??"
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Without rich a holes buying this stuff at the end of the line, there would be no market and no reason for these people to steal or get funded.

Too bad we simply can not arrest the rich bastards for breaking the law
 
