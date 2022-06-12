 Skip to content
(The Drive)   Burnouts are fun but they're really not good for your car or the environment, oh and doing them right in front of the police station is just plain stupid   (thedrive.com) divider line
16
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tell that to Mitch Hedberg.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But so are those who engage in that waste of rubber and gasoline.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burnout and lights bike on fire - June 2010 - Daytona Beach Bike Night
Youtube aUZLAP-Vib4
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's one of these annoying buzzwords. We prefer to call it an unrequested fission surplus.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It was my evil twin
Bad weather friend
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Chevrolet driver who received a 30-day hold on his car after hooning it around a parking lot and crashing into a pole."

Did Dearborn, MI move to Australia?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for one of these idiots to get taken out by oncoming traffic.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's odd.  I figured everyone at the police station did donuts.

/no respect, I gotta tell ya.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dodge doesn't encourage this at all; nope not one smoking donut bit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Tell that to Mitch Hedberg.


He wasn't all that funny.


Sorry, not sorry.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cue 80s upbeat music.

Take that!
 
p51d007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dumbasses...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hear the winner does them as NASCAR events, but I can't confirm because THE RACE IS ON FS1!!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
 
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In New Orleans? No, Michigan. In New Orleans you can do burnouts, doughnuts, stunts anywhere, anytime.

https://www.nola.com/news/crime_police/article_4dbe44b0-e5b7-11ec-b974-27c4a8978984.html
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.