(KRON 4)   Like, for sure, dude
43
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As someone from Cali (SoCal and also spent time in the bay area) who has also lived in Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Colorado, and Tennessee, I can assure you there is indeed a California accent. And there are regional dialects across the state, as well. I fall back into my native LA accent whenever I'm back in town, which always freaks out my friends back home in Tennessee. "What the hell happened to you, man? Did you get all California on us?"
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

No one from California says "Cali".

/Or "San Fran"
//I'm on "The 101" right now
///It's "hella" dope


No one from California says "Cali".

/Or "San Fran"
//I'm on "The 101" right now
///It's "hella" dope
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

8 inches: No one from California says "Cali".


I do. And I was born and raised there.

Also:

LL COOL J - Going Back To Cali (Official Music Video)
Youtube FdizL4on-Rc
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Winterlight: 8 inches: No one from California says "Cali".

I do. And I was born and raised there.

Also:

[YouTube video: LL COOL J - Going Back To Cali (Official Music Video)]


LL Cool J is a pioneer but I prefer this one.

The Notorious B.I.G | Going Back To Cali [ No Introduction Skit ]
Youtube 6F6hPqOuo2o
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Winterlight: 8 inches: No one from California says "Cali".

I do. And I was born and raised there.

Also:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FdizL4on-Rc]


Sure, 40 years ago.

They also used to say "Far out", "Groovy", and "Jive Turkey".
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sure, 40 years ago.

They also used to say "Far out", "Groovy", and "Jive Turkey".

I do. And I was born and raised there.

Also:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FdizL4on-Rc]

Sure, 40 years ago.

They also used to say "Far out", "Groovy", and "Jive Turkey".


And I still do, because I'm totally tubular.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Like, for sure, totally?
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

No one from California says "Cali".

/Or "San Fran"
//I'm on "The 101" right now
///It's "hella" dope

Did you just tell someone from California that no one from California uses the word the person from California just used?

Is this you, by any chance?

Fark user imageView Full Size

No one from California says "Cali".

/Or "San Fran"
//I'm on "The 101" right now
///It's "hella" dope


Did you just tell someone from California that no one from California uses the word the person from California just used?

Is this you, by any chance?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, what are you doing here?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Do you end every sentence with an interrogation point?


Do you end every sentence with an interrogation point?
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are at least a couple, the Southern California one being a degenerate version of the NorCal species.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hella lame, everyone knows hella started with the surfers
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live 700 miles from L.A. and I'm still in California. Yes, there are 'regional dialects'.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Do you end every sentence with an interrogation point?

Is that a rhetorical question?

Do you end every sentence with an interrogation point?


Is that a rhetorical question?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frank Zappa - Valley Girl
Youtube p-LArv-sEQU
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like, for sure, it's totally rad, gag me with a spoon.

/ no BBQ
// third slashie stuck on the 405
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flint Largechest: I live 700 miles from L.A. and I'm still in California. Yes, there are 'regional dialects'.


The Maine, Boston, long island, Staten island, jersey, Baltimore accent are all the same accent, just variations of it. The  northern half of the east coast has the same accent, it's just like south half the west coast has the same west coast accent with variations throughout the 1000+ miles of coast
 
krafty420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm from Atlantic Canada and have spoken to many Americans over the phone in different jobs, and it once occurred to me that Californians seem to have the least of an accent to me than people from any other state.  I mean I can hear it a bit, but my theory is, it's probably the amount of U.S. movies and TV that we consume here, a lot of which comes out of California.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like totally do a killer Valley Girl accent...
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Winterlight: 8 inches: No one from California says "Cali".

I do. And I was born and raised there.

Also:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FdizL4on-Rc]



Couple things, LL Cool J was born and raised in NY.  Second, not a single local I've known in my half century in CA refers to this state as "Cali".  With that said, about 80% of people that live around me are transplants and do say "Cali".  You've been hella influenced, my friend
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Californians: Stuart Has Cancer - SNL
Youtube Tt-tG6ufH90
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Valley accents aren't as common (or hot) as popular media has made me believe.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York City is where English is spoken properly.  Everywhere else has an accent.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moon Zappa Valley Girl
Youtube Qb21lsCQ3EM
 
CoonAce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I lived in Los Angeles, almost all gringos over 40 who are born and raised in that town sounded like a honking twanging Midwesterner.  More subtle than Illinois but it was remarkable.  Turns out lots of the ofays in Los Angeles, their grandparents came from MN, IA, etc.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived in the L.A. basin.
What part.
Anaheim.
(And this concludes my tutorial on how I tell someone outside of California where I used to live.)
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like an El Paso accent and not like a Texas accent.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Do you end every sentence with an interrogation point?

Is there a point to your question?

Do you end every sentence with an interrogation point?


Is there a point to your question?
 
Gough [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA is the first time that I've encountered "vocal fry" referred to as "creaky voice".  It is a fairly apt description.
 
Gilligann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im from southern CA. Moved to Boston in 2004 and everyone knew I was from CA.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to go to Yreka and Weed quite often.  Nobody talked with your so-called "California accent".

/ oh, you mean "California" like the southwestern  quarter or so
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
what a stupid stupid article. in Massachusetts alone there are 4 distinctly different dialects. California has many more, as well as ways of saying certain words that make your ears say 'Fresno'.

over 320 languages are spoken in 'murica. damn right there are accents.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They say all native Californians come from Iowa.
- Walter Neff
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sure. There's also a California Sonata and a California Elantra.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Illuseion
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Totally. farking, Valley Girls!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Why? Because you actually pronounced the letter "R"?


Why? Because you actually pronounced the letter "R"?
 
Drearyx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
People are sitting here trying to argue that the shorthand use of California isn't used by natives.

Wow.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Isn't it weird how that happens? I codeswitch like a fiend, most of the time without realizing it. I have a back-home Cajun accent/wordset, a "generic Southern charmer" accent/wordset when dealing with most people, and a neutral accent/wordset for dealing with people I don't know/am trying to impress, like in business or formal social situations (speaking like "les Americains", according to my great-grandfather).

I live in Ohio now, with my wife. First time I yelled "AAIIEEEE!" during a concert of a local Cajun band (yeah, there is one, its wild), my wife looked at me like I was an alien, LOL.


Isn't it weird how that happens? I codeswitch like a fiend, most of the time without realizing it. I have a back-home Cajun accent/wordset, a "generic Southern charmer" accent/wordset when dealing with most people, and a neutral accent/wordset for dealing with people I don't know/am trying to impress, like in business or formal social situations (speaking like "les Americains", according to my great-grandfather).

I live in Ohio now, with my wife. First time I yelled "AAIIEEEE!" during a concert of a local Cajun band (yeah, there is one, its wild), my wife looked at me like I was an alien, LOL.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is how Real Californians talk

Cheech And Chong's Next Movie (1980) - Clip 1: Boom! (HD)
Youtube U2h5wHHK3Mw
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There are multiple California accents. Old school Boomers from SF sound almost exactly like New Jersey Italians. Here in SD we hear a lot of verbal fry and upspeak, as well  as a slew of slang terms you won't encounter yet anywhere else. It's farkin gnarly.

LA is a mix of everything; is kind of a bastardized accent.
 
Coach McGirk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Uh huh.


Uh huh.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

In a World - Smoothie
Youtube vvficd_IxBc

fun movie


In a World - Smoothie
Youtube vvficd_IxBc


fun movie
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pardon, my dear. But mightn't I trouble you to fetch a spoon so that I may gag upon it?
 
