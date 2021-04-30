 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Chicago even plants trees racistly   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
37
    More: Fail, Community areas of Chicago, shade tree, Forestry, Chicago, asphalt plant, Tree, higher planting rates, much cover  
37 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This isn't limited to Chicago, this is an everywhere problem.   Urban green spaces always tend to be in wealthier areas.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check out Phoenix area highway construction done over the past three decades. Nice decorative concrete for sound walls and overpasses in some areas, boring concrete in others.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Class warfare exists. It's ran by the wealthy, for the wealthy. They use race to divide and distract.
 
Bslim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The white population of the United States just won't allow any the rest of the citizenry have a moment's peace or quality of life. Another civil war can't come soon enough.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How desperate for a story do you have to be to write an article making the planting of trees a race issue?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: How desperate for a story do you have to be to write an article making the planting of trees a race issue?


Not as desperate as those people who just want a bit of shade on their street, and certainly nowhere near as desperate as people who come to Fark to try and deny racism in obvious cases.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: This isn't limited to Chicago, this is an everywhere problem.   Urban green spaces always tend to be in wealthier areas.


Yup
" In a study of 108 urban areas nationwide, the formerly redlined neighborhoods of nearly every city studied were hotter than the non-redlined neighborhoods, some by nearly 13 degrees."
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nicer neighborhoods get better city services?  When did THAT start?

/It would only be racist if minorities weren't allowed to live in those neighborhoods.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
(#194) Tony Santoro's Guide to Illegal Tree-Planting
Youtube vvtqKMxZ95s
 
odinsposse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Nicer neighborhoods get better city services?  When did THAT start?

/It would only be racist if minorities weren't allowed to live in those neighborhoods.


You mean like if there had been some sort of red line that black people hadn't been allowed to cross?
 
uberalice
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I expected something like this
thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: How desperate for a story do you have to be to write an article making the planting of trees a race issue?


Talking about income and residential inequity isn't a problem for you?  How we beautify and maintain our living spaces has a big effect on people.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cut the extra trees down.

Problem solved.
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the people who got the trees probably paid more in taxes and probably tend to take better care of the things the government spends their money on in their neighborhood.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's not just the number of trees, it's the quality of trees. Like people in poverty, trees in poor areas need more love and protection,

Chicago is not just racist against some people, it is racist against some trees, planting the healthy well-nursed trees for the leafy suburbs and spindly starved trees where they'll die in a couple years or three,

The rich get the low maintence male trees the poor get female trees that drop their stinky, slippery seeds everywhere.

This is not botanical sexism. We need female trees as well as male trees and hermaphrodites which can produce young trees even if alone in a forest, But it is careless and unfair. The rich get richer and the poor get poorer because nobody cares or can act to curtail the mutually renforcing advantages and disadvantages or relative poverty or wealth
 
Cache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Nicer neighborhoods get better city services?  When did THAT start?

/It would only be racist if minorities weren't allowed to live in those neighborhoods.


I'm as libby as they come, but neighborhoods that pay more in taxes get more services.  Tree inequality is not the issue.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did they plant garbage trees like ginkgoes in the black neighborhoods?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: This isn't limited to Chicago, this is an everywhere problem.   Urban green spaces always tend to be in wealthier areas.


Visit Obama library to research this phenomenon.

Hope you can afford the bus ride over.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

odinsposse: studebaker hoch: Nicer neighborhoods get better city services?  When did THAT start?

/It would only be racist if minorities weren't allowed to live in those neighborhoods.

You mean like if there had been some sort of red line that black people hadn't been allowed to cross?


Precisely that.

Redlining isn't legal anymore, so that issue is behind us.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The thing about religion, business and politics is that they are poisonous when they are mixed or separated wrong,

Take harmless salt, made of two dangerus chemicals, Sodium and Chlorine. Take another example going the other way and build a toxic molecule from oxygen and Carbon.

I always say that when you mix religion and business, business and politics or religion and politics, the both spoil each other. But it's all a crap shoot without wisdom, caution and knowledge, Go fact-based or go ....
 
Thingster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
In my locality it's the same, but if you look in to it it's easy to figure out why.

The city plants X amount of trees, but local neighborhood groups want X+10 trees. So the neighborhood group buys 10 trees, and gives them to the city to plant somewhere in that neighborhood.
 
Mad Bowl Hoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: I'm guessing the people who got the trees probably paid more in taxes and probably tend to take better care of the things the government spends their money on in their neighborhood.


Or, lower income people packed tighter into apartment buildings, inner cities, etc where there isn't space for things like open space, and wealthier people have fancy things like yards.  Trees and plants grow much better in yards than in concrete.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
DIY
(#194) Tony Santoro's Guide to Illegal Tree-Planting
Youtube vvtqKMxZ95s
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Republicans can run on planting trees in Chicago should be interesting
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The city I live in will give you trees to plant on your property.

The shade they create reduces energy demand, and trees are cheap.
 
DogNamedBox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That took all of a minute.

https://news.wttw.com/2022/06/11/grant-offers-free-tree-planting-chicago-south-suburban-groups

https://mwrd.org/treesrestore-canopy

https://openlands.org/2021/04/30/how-to-get-trees-planted-in-your-chicago-neighborhood/

https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/sites/our-roots-chicago/home.html
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
how do you know if the 'wealthier folks' planted their own trees ???
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: I'm guessing the people who got the trees probably paid more in taxes and probably tend to take better care of the things the government spends their money on in their neighborhood.


Yup. I agree. The true solution to erasing classism and adjacent racism is only possible through equitable wealth redistribution.

When do we get started?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DogNamedBox: That took all of a minute.

https://news.wttw.com/2022/06/11/grant-offers-free-tree-planting-chicago-south-suburban-groups

https://mwrd.org/treesrestore-canopy

https://openlands.org/2021/04/30/how-to-get-trees-planted-in-your-chicago-neighborhood/

https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/sites/our-roots-chicago/home.html


The entire point of TFA is that you can request a tree but won't get it.
 
Brettster808 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We should be careful about putting plants and trees in poor neighborhoods.  The next thing you know they will want refrigerators.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

uberalice: I expected something like this
[thesun.co.uk image 471x324]


There will never be anybody that funny ever again.
 
comrade
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe local budgets are related to property taxes?

Oh, wait, we have no property taxes where I live (Zürich). The budget for my neighborhood is the same as the budget for the neighborhood across the river from where I live where there is subsidized housing for refugees and we both have very nice parks and gardens.

Maybe get rid of local budgets based on property taxes? It's a problem with school budgets too. Just get rid of property taxes.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think when they built the interstate highway system, a lot of those roads split black neighborhoods, too.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: reprobate1125: I'm guessing the people who got the trees probably paid more in taxes and probably tend to take better care of the things the government spends their money on in their neighborhood.

Yup. I agree. The true solution to erasing classism and adjacent racism is only possible through equitable wealth redistribution.

When do we get started?


images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Twist. It's those Bartlett Pear trees that look oh so pretty but reek like dog shiat and cum in the spring. Who's laughing now?
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WTP 2: how do you know if the 'wealthier folks' planted their own trees ???


If they are wealthy, I'm going to go out on a limb (heh) and say they didn't.
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  

edmo: Check out Phoenix area highway construction done over the past three decades. Nice decorative concrete for sound walls and overpasses in some areas, boring concrete in others.


That's more to do with the school of design popular at a particular time.  Oldest freeways/interchanges like the 10/17 stack still have exposed steel girders visible.  Later builds like the 10/202/51 mini-stack feature plain concrete shapes, relatively unadorned.

Besides, more decorated doesn't mean better. The Loop 101 through Scottsdale is hideous now.  The bright colors it was painted as a new build have all faded so the ornate concrete looks pretty awful, and will undoubtedly be hideously expensive to repaint compared to the plain lines or simple geometric shapes of other freeways.  Additionally the Loop 202 Red Mountain was painted a ruddy shade for its namesake mountain and that is fading in a patchy way as well.

I guess the 51 is the freeway that in some ways annoys the most, both because of the half a million dollars they spent on shiatty artwork from an out-of-state artist, and from the later shiatty effort to raise the sound walls by stacking more crap on top of the existing wall tops instead of taking those tops off and extending with the same moulds used for the orignial pours.  Plus when a car hits those later barriers where they're at ground level they tend to break rather than handle the impact, which makes it more problematic.
 
