(Yahoo)   You think airlines suck? Try being disabled   (yahoo.com) divider line
32
32 Comments     (+0 »)
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor lady. There is also a picture of her stuck in that demeaning position. I don't like seeing that.
Fark user imageView Full Size

There. That's better.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I do not have to try: I am Handicapped!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Everything is kind of shiatty when you're disabled.  And long waits for assistance to disembark a plane are depressingly common even in the best of circumstances.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Aside from that, Ms. Brignell, how was your holiday in Malta?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Something bad happened because someone screwed up.  People were inconvenienced.

This happens ALL THE TIME.  Being a quadriplegic isn't really a special element to this story.  If anything, this is just a case of getting the same shiat everyone else occasionally gets, except it's stacked on top of the usual issues around her disability.

This is a story about a person with a disability being treated equitably.  It just so happens that sucks.
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The lazy airlines contracted out the "assistance" and the company got their nice contract, and decided it doesn't need to fulfill its obligations, and no one has a back up plan

That is one problem with cramming so many people on planes, you make it almost  impossible for disabled to fly.  have a few removable seats with anchor points available so the disabled can just be wheeled in on their custom chairs
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is there a british version of the ADA?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kkinnison: The lazy airlines contracted out the "assistance" and the company got their nice contract, and decided it doesn't need to fulfill its obligations, and no one has a back up plan

That is one problem with cramming so many people on planes, you make it almost  impossible for disabled to fly.  have a few removable seats with anchor points available so the disabled can just be wheeled in on their custom chairs


1. The aisles aren't wide enough for regular wheelchairs. You need a special airport chair to be delivered, anyway.

2. In case of a fire, or other emergency, this would present a blockade, hindering anyone leaving the plane.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Something bad happened because someone screwed up.  People were inconvenienced.

This happens ALL THE TIME.  Being a quadriplegic isn't really a special element to this story.  If anything, this is just a case of getting the same shiat everyone else occasionally gets, except it's stacked on top of the usual issues around her disability.

This is a story about a person with a disability being treated equitably.  It just so happens that sucks.


You must be new here
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Something bad happened because someone screwed up.  People were inconvenienced.

This happens ALL THE TIME.  Being a quadriplegic isn't really a special element to this story.  If anything, this is just a case of getting the same shiat everyone else occasionally gets, except it's stacked on top of the usual issues around her disability.

This is a story about a person with a disability being treated equitably.  It just so happens that sucks.


Bit edgelord this morning then?
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They should give her free flights for life.  I mean she's 95 and paralyzed.  How many trips does she have left?

/Window seat, please.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Went to MALTA, a tiny island with no handicapped accessibility, and managed to get back. Did this person have a fight with their handler? Get sent home early for being a cock blocker?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bit edgelord this morning then?


So in his defense.

Gatwick is just a shiat airport. Its where you go when you are trying to save 30 bucks vs going to Heathrow.

The woman was never abandoned, she mentions staff was with her and tried to help as they best could.

The staff on the plane probably isn't qualified to transport her. I would also not be surprised if there were all kinds of union rules preventing them from attempting to. At a certain point they said "Enough is enough" and i guarantee you if she was injured when they moved her it would be a different story altogether, as to "Why did unqualified people help her".

Airline screwed up, they seem to be doing right by the woman.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The airlines and airports have treated their staff like shiat for years now, even predating the pandemic. The wages suck and the barriers to entry are very high in terms of time and money. People have not been in training to replace lost staff. And now it'shiat them, like diarrhea going through a jet engine. Incidents like this will be happening multiple times daily for several years.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Airlines change for the better?  Never gonna happen. We're lucky there isn't another row of seats down the center aisle and we serve ourselves during the flight.
I remember flying TWA as a kid.  Took a flight from Tampa to JFK with my parents. We weren't in first class, but I remember being served a full breakfast for a 2.5 hour flight.  Pretty swanky. Now flying is just a nightmare.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Must've been a Union job.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Disgusting but not surprising.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Your right: being disabled would be worse than being stuck on a plane.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Modern airliners are *not* designed with the handicapped in mind, they were designed to maximize the number of cattle passengers they could stuff inside the airframe and still leave space for the average-sized foot-mobile person to get to their assigned cage seat.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I remember flying TWA as a kid.  Took a flight from Tampa to JFK with my parents. We weren't in first class, but I remember being served a full breakfast for a 2.5 hour flight.  Pretty swanky. Now flying is just a nightmare.


And your parents probably paid 3x what that flight would cost you today, without even adjusting for inflation.

Wife just flew to tampa a few weeks ago, i think she paid like 300 bucks round trip.

People decided they wanted to fly as cheap as possible, airlines answered the call. You can still get that same experience your parents had on a decent airline in business class, it really isn't that much more in the grand scheme of things compared to your spirit air ticket or whatever. I'd be willing to bet its still cheaper than what your parents paid for a coach ticket in the early 80s, even without accounting for inflation.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Think making Airlines redesign planes just for us is a bit much lady.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Modern airliners are *not* designed with the handicapped in mind, they were designed to maximize the number of cattle passengers they could stuff inside the airframe and still leave space for the average-sized foot-mobile person to get to their assigned cage seat.


Yeah, because i'm sure when they were building the 707, or a farking sea plane, some guy was like, "Hold up, we need to think of the paraplegics in our design..."
 
TWX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kkinnison: The lazy airlines contracted out the "assistance" and the company got their nice contract, and decided it doesn't need to fulfill its obligations, and no one has a back up plan

That is one problem with cramming so many people on planes, you make it almost  impossible for disabled to fly.  have a few removable seats with anchor points available so the disabled can just be wheeled in on their custom chairs


Law around those is already murky enough for ground transport, basically fitting into a sort of undefined area where no one wants to define it because it'll just fark it up.  The laws governing air travel and safety equipment are already much more stringent, so I doubt that it it would be possible to come up with a solution that works without literally treating the wheelchair-bound passenger as cargo.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jtown: They should give her free flights for life.  I mean she's 95 and paralyzed.  How many trips does she have left?

/Window seat, please.


She is 45.
 
ethernet76
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kkinnison: The lazy airlines contracted out the "assistance" and the company got their nice contract, and decided it doesn't need to fulfill its obligations, and no one has a back up plan

That is one problem with cramming so many people on planes, you make it almost  impossible for disabled to fly.  have a few removable seats with anchor points available so the disabled can just be wheeled in on their custom chairs


Then turbulence becomes a problem and I doubt wheelchairs are built to the same structural integrity as airplane seats.

In turbulence, wheelchairs will get tossed around as easily as anything else. In a crash, a wheel chair would become a missile. Anchor points won't work because a wheelchair can't take a 9g load, the requirement for airplane seats and not disintegrate.

The obvious answer is to make airlines responsible for it's passengers, train and require gate agents for situations like this, and make enough equipment available to handle the situation instead of relying on Bob the contractor, the one guy who's responsible for the entire airport.
 
T-Boy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My oldest son is a functional quadriplegic. Flying is a disaster. We've had his gate checked wheelchair broken in the baggage handling and have had to sling him over my shoulders to board and deplane.

We no longer torture him by flying if there is any way to avoid it. The saddest thing is that he loves the flying part, just not the airlines.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She is calling for the aviation sector to change, with redesigned planes that cater to wheelchair users.

Fark user imageView Full Size


One cannot sanely expect companies to sink billions of dollars into coming up with new designs and replacing 100% of their entire fleet of aircraft just to pander to the desires of less than 1% of the human population.

Get over yourself, lady.  Their staff screwed up.  That's probably five or six human that need replacing or at least retraining.

"The airline staff were wonderful. They kept asking me if I was okay, they were offering me drinks, and they wouldn't stop apologizing even though it wasn't their fault," Brignell told Insider.

Eventually, Brignell and the British Airways staff gave up waiting, and the crew helped her off the plane.

I take it back.  The staff didn't screw up at all.  Yeah, the outcome was sub-optimal but it was hardly a crime against humanity.  We've probably all dealt with worse already.

What I'm seeing is some weird British health law that says only certain "state approved" people are authorized to help disabled people in these situations and that there's probably only maybe three of them in the entire country, so they're on a constant queue list.  The airline staff themselves could have gotten her out and going right then and there but their hands were tied by the red tape of British bureaucracy.

That is where your problem lays, then.  Tell your government to put "Good Samaritan" clauses into their laws so that people don't have to worry about getting sued for helping people and you hopefully won't have situations like this happening any more.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: Is there a british version of the ADA?


I think they're called 'Irish'...
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 640x481][Fark user image image 667x374]


She had a caregiver.  I'm sure that person took the photo.
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LineNoise: ClavellBCMI: Modern airliners are *not* designed with the handicapped in mind, they were designed to maximize the number of cattle passengers they could stuff inside the airframe and still leave space for the average-sized foot-mobile person to get to their assigned cage seat.

Yeah, because i'm sure when they were building the 707, or a farking sea plane, some guy was like, "Hold up, we need to think of the paraplegics in our design..."


It's probably gotten better over time, rather than worse, but my guess is that it's never been good.  Jetways and other means for boarding have reduced or eliminated stairs/steps to traverse and gaps have gotten significantly smaller, but aisles have always been narrow and passengers have always had, to varying extents, had to conform themselves to the plane, rather than the plane conforming to them.

The thing I don't care for is the reduction in room between rows.  My wife used to be a frequent flyer with an upgraded status and could book the emergency exit row so we did that a lot, but she hasn't lately flown nearly as much as she used to and basically just used-up her accumulated miles flying her parents' ashes home for laying them to rest a couple of months ago.  Plus we have a young child now, and they wouldn't let a toddler or child sit in the emergency exit row anyway.

I can't imagine that it's any fun flying disabled, especially if you're in an aisle or middle seat and have to contend with other passengers having to get past you.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: I do not have to try: I am Handicapped!


Back when I was going deaf, I regularly had people tell me my problem was I needed to listen better. Very helpful.
 
