 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vintage Everyday)   A fashionable couple in the 70s: "What should we wear to the fondue party - our matching jumpsuits or the poncho ensembles?"   (vintag.es) divider line
73
    More: Vintage, Haute couture, 1970s fashion decade, gender-neutral clothes, Clothing, Gender, Beauty, Pucci family, Yves Saint Laurent  
•       •       •

1150 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 12 Jun 2022 at 11:05 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



73 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh lawdy! Where to start?
 
Scanty Em [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Speedsuit, Dean, it's a speedsuit. Let me never hear that word again.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
blogger.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Now is that a real poncho or a Sears poncho?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More proof that the 70s were definitely the most hideous wardrobe times in modern history.

Sure, you still see outrageous fashion on the runway today, but 99% of the population will never wear that shiat in public.

Back in the 70s it was pretty much universal.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh helllllll yeah!!

Fark user imageView Full Size



Magnum P.I. In space!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Oh helllllll yeah!!

[Fark user image 425x531]


Magnum P.I. In space!


Is Magnum wearing sling restraint hooks around his ankles with his rubber boots?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fondue is fun and tasty.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Oh helllllll yeah!!

[Fark user image 425x531]


Magnum P.I. In space!


That's actually a 70s flameproof BBQ suit, seen here in Casual Mode.  in BBQ mode, it would be zipped up to the neck.

Back then, a chest hair fire after a steak fat flare up could burn down an entire city block.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Just drop your keys in the bowl on the way in.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jumpsuits are inconvenient.
Unless it's a key party
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The 70s. People got together. They talked. And more. We hadn't regressed to tribal behaviors yet.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And the answer to that, is no. 

Besides, the swinger's orgy in the conversation pit just means the question will be irrelevant within 2 minutes of your arrival....
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisispete
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I spent 49 weeks in the 70s. That was more than enough for me. Granted, I can't remember any of it, but still I'm sure that's the case for many other people in that decade.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: More proof that the 70s were definitely the most hideous wardrobe times in modern history.

Sure, you still see outrageous fashion on the runway today, but 99% of the population will never wear that shiat in public.

Back in the 70s it was pretty much universal.


I was a teenager in the 70s, no one would have been caught dead in these clothes. Maybe our parents trying and failing to be cool would have.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: [Fark user image 640x1055]
[Fark user image 230x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


He looks like he has a rolled up pair of socks in those shorts.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You want matching polyester jumpsuits

The Manhattans - Kiss and Say Goodbye
Youtube wtjro7_R3-4


And practice your cheesy dance moves, Theres fondue!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

shastacola: markie_farkie: More proof that the 70s were definitely the most hideous wardrobe times in modern history.

Sure, you still see outrageous fashion on the runway today, but 99% of the population will never wear that shiat in public.

Back in the 70s it was pretty much universal.

I was a teenager in the 70s, no one would have been caught dead in these clothes. Maybe our parents trying and failing to be cool would have.


This.

I don't remember seeing these ridiculous clothes anywhere but in catalogs and sometimes on TV.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

shastacola: markie_farkie: More proof that the 70s were definitely the most hideous wardrobe times in modern history.

Sure, you still see outrageous fashion on the runway today, but 99% of the population will never wear that shiat in public.

Back in the 70s it was pretty much universal.

I was a teenager in the 70s, no one would have been caught dead in these clothes. Maybe our parents trying and failing to be cool would have.


I too was a teenager in the 70. My parents, they grew up in the depression so not a chance. If my wife and I happen to look like we match, one of us are changing before we go out. Good lord this is dumb.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I grew up in the 70's. The fashion was bad, but matching outfits were not really a thing.

I can't recall ever seeing a couple wearing matching crap, other than old retired people, that still will do that today.
I think that's because the man has lost his will to live.
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It occurs to me that I haven't seen corduroy in years.  I guess it burned itself out in the 70s?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I get that these are just stupid ads so the question is did people actually wear this? And if they did, did the couples wear matching outfits?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ww2.kqed.orgView Full Size
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: It occurs to me that I haven't seen corduroy in years.  I guess it burned itself out in the 70s?


Inner-thigh friction burns resulted in Darwinian evolution.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Its a SPEEDSUIT
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Debbie knows how to get down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I get that these are just stupid ads so the question is did people actually wear this? And if they did, did the couples wear matching outfits?


No, they didn't.
 
mononymous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thanks, Subby.  Now my eyes have herpes.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: It occurs to me that I haven't seen corduroy in years.  I guess it burned itself out in the 70s?


90's 'retro'
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: It occurs to me that I haven't seen corduroy in years.  I guess it burned itself out in the 70s?


It had a brief comeback in the mid 90's.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rather you are a Republican or a Democrat, just remember that there are pictures out there, of the current senior leadership of both parties, dressing in these horrible outfits back in the 70s and thinking it was a good idea.
 
ar393
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thisispete: I spent 49 weeks in the 70s. That was more than enough for me. Granted, I can't remember any of it, but still I'm sure that's the case for many other people in that decade.


13 for me. Well 13 outside the womb.
 
skyotter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Everything looks great on the women and ridiculous on the men.

Or maybe I just enjoy looking at women who are models.  I dunno.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The 70's, nothing but full bush as far as the eye could see.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I have to admit that it was nice to have the 70s, where it wasn't a big deal to wear corduroy pants, bell bottoms, and to rock an Afro. It was much better than the 80s, when people unironically wore cheap sweatshirt sporting the Gucci or other hi end logos, and Jheri curls.
 
basicstock
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Caption this.....
blogger.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Elzar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Debbie knows how to get down.

[Fark user image 425x505]


DP are you with me?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

basicstock: Caption this.....
[blogger.googleusercontent.com image 640x832]


Paige, NO!
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Exluddite: [blogger.googleusercontent.com image 640x951]

Now is that a real poncho or a Sears poncho?


I got mine!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Oh lawdy! Where to start?


Fark user imageView Full Size


"The Groovy Groupe"
Premiering this September on ABC in Color!
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Okay maybe not on this level but I think it's fun to coordinate with my wife's dress when we have a fancy get together/wedding/night out. Just saying.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let find out what stylish 70s folks wore to parties by looking at photos from Studio 54

static01.nyt.comView Full Size

media.gq-magazine.co.ukView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size



assets.vogue.comView Full Size


itsliquid.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
media.vogue.co.ukView Full Size
 
timnlay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This kinda shiat fed my grandma's soul.  Grampa wouldn't match with her but any chance she had to semi duplicate any of this kinda "fashion" in crochet she did..   if you could crochet it, she was doing so.   Jumpers, shorts, socks, leg warmers, overalls..

/I miss the afghans she made tho.
//blankets not middle easterns
///just to clear that up
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm sure the people of the 70's would find today's fashion to be even more weird and mock-worthy.

Fark user imageView Full Size

ladbible.comView Full Size
 
basicstock
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: The 70s. People got together. They talked. And more. We hadn't regressed to tribal behaviors yet.


You mean besides the massive amounts of political violence in the 70s?
 
Displayed 50 of 73 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.