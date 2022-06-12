 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Starting today, get ready for more diseases to break into the US   (cnn.com) divider line
11
    More: PSA, Tourism, travel test, Hotel, battered travel industry, World Tourism Organization, increased demand, hassle of testing, higher prices  
•       •       •

447 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2022 at 11:35 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Europe is looking forward to the invasion of disease laden, unvaccinated Americans.
 
JRoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He got feet down below his knee
Hold you in his armchair
You can feel his disease
Come together, right now
Over me
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, what, we just don't do international travel again?

edmo: I'm sure Europe is looking forward to the invasion of disease laden, unvaccinated Americans.


You realize they set their own travel policies, and most have dropped it (some require a negative test within x time of travel though).

https://www.cntraveller.com/article/travel-without-vaccine
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The diseases aren't breaking in. They've been invited.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tomi the subby?
 
tuxq
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm sure Europe is looking forward to the invasion of disease laden, unvaccinated Americans.


Just giving long, long over-due payback.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm not gonna kink shame. But do wrap it up if you are gonna fark a monkey.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm vaccinated, boosted and I still mask up when I'm around people.

If I get it, I get it.  I've done my due diligence.
 
aperson
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The testing was really a waste of time when there were already plenty of people in the country with covid.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you catch the German strain of COVID, you'll never tip at any restaurant, and will reserve seats by laying a towel on it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kbronsito: I'm not gonna kink shame. But do wrap it up if you are gonna fark a monkey.


Call me!
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.