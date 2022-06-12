 Skip to content
(KSDK St. Louis)   In stunning reversal of fortune, man threatens White Castle with gas   (ksdk.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Criminal Investigation Department, Police, Luke Cody, block of South Broadway, dining room table, Iranian Embassy Siege, block of Lindell Blvd., lighter fluid  
posted to Main » on 12 Jun 2022 at 10:50 AM



Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice.  +1 subby.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*golfclap*
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's probably not the worst thing to happen at that White Castle location that day.

/St. Louis
 
thesharkman
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I used to work with a guy that at one time was a police officer. And he told me of a Time when he said one of his first calls was a holdup and a White Castle. At night. When he and the other officer got there they sell one person in the dining area with a gun. Has there in the restaurant a patron grab the gun then blew the robbers head off. What they didn't know was that there was a second assailant in the kitchen. When another officer pulled up he saw the assailant pointing a gun at the officers ran in and shot that guy in the kitchen.
 
Veloram
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I could go for an armful of sliders, yeah.
 
Gollie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: *golfclap*


*cheekclap*
 
johndalek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wasn't too happy with White Castle in St. Louis a couple weeks ago.  Haven't had fresh for a long time.  Went thru drive thru and didn't get my order right.   Thanks for ruining my day guys and gals.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johndalek: Wasn't too happy with White Castle in St. Louis a couple weeks ago.  Haven't had fresh for a long time.  Went thru drive thru and didn't get my order right.   Thanks for ruining my day guys and gals.


How could they get the order wrong? They basically have 3 items. Bad burgers.  Okish fries. And horrifying clam strips. And if you weren't ordering the clam strips you weren't sufficiently drunk enough to be at White Castle. Clam strips 🦪
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Taking a white castle dump as I read this.  1 bathroom off limits until tomorrow.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Veloram: I could go for an armful of sliders, yeah.


I'll be right there ;)
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Those new ones, the 1921 Sliders, are surprisingly good.  They may seem expensive for the size, but because they raised the price of the regular ones, and they're twice the size, it's not out of line.
 
